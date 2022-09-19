ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Awesome 92.3

United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries

The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks

From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
LAURIE, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?

When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
SEDALIA, MO
KIX 105.7

A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]

The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
MISSOURI STATE
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Cars
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Awesome 92.3

Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building

This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field

A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
WINDSOR, MO
#Classic Car#Vehicles#Vintage Car#Car Show#Local Life#Car Club#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Vehicle Shows#American#West Central
939theeagle.com

Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City

Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success

Participants in the just ended Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest are savoring the memories of a safe event that enjoyed perfect weather. The event drawing the predicted 120-thousand if not more folks from all over the country and many businesses are savoring the money the event brought into their coffers, while law enforcement is reporting no major problems or incidents during the 5 day period.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District

Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
HARRISONVILLE, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/20)

September 16, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 17, 2022. Alarm in the 1000 block of NW 7/ HBO; Stealing in the 1000 block of NW 900/ Report taken; Property damage in the 100 block of NW 434/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken. Attempted...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)

Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
CLINTON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees

Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
SEDALIA, MO
KMBC.com

Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
GRANDVIEW, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

