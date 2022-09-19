Read full article on original website
Related
United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries
The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: The Hillbilly Fair Brings Country Fun To Lake Of The Ozarks
From carnival rides to food trucks, unique vendors to unique costumes, the Hillbilly Fair brought unapologetically country-style fun to Laurie, on the Lake of the Ozarks' westside, last weekend. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of you or your family, email the photo info to lakeexpo@yahoo.com)
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
A $10 Million Dollar Lake House Tony Montana Would Love [Photos]
The headline lies a little bit. This epic home in Lake of the Ozarks that Tony Montana would love only costs $9,999,999 according to the listing on Zillow, not $10 million dollars. Yet, if you're paying that much for a luxury lair fit for a movie drug kingpin, or a wealthy Missouri family, you're probably not going to be suckered into buying it because it's listed for under $10 million dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
Free Lunch For First Responders Gets Great Response at Centennial Park
A first responders lunch was held at Centennial Park Saturday from 11 - 1. About 125 first responders and their families attended the event, organized by Rep. Brad Pollitt of Sedalia. Lt. Mike Kehoe brought the Division of Tourism trailer with him and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Also in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
939theeagle.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
lakeexpo.com
West Palms At The Lake! 180-Degree Condo View With All The Lakefront Perks [WATCH]
Take a tour with Annie Faulstich of Lakefront Living, at the Ultimate Package Condo in West Palms, Camdenton. This 4 Bed / 4 Bath Unit is ideal for all seasons at this lake! Want to make an offer, contact Lakefront Living today!
KRMS Radio
Lake of the Ozarks Bikefest 2022 In The Books & Businesses Say It Was A Success
Participants in the just ended Lake of the Ozarks BikeFest are savoring the memories of a safe event that enjoyed perfect weather. The event drawing the predicted 120-thousand if not more folks from all over the country and many businesses are savoring the money the event brought into their coffers, while law enforcement is reporting no major problems or incidents during the 5 day period.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Downtown Columbia diner owner thanks community for reaching out
We have a follow-up today (Tuesday) to a story we first brought to you on Monday morning about the owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner being unable to work due to being injured. He issued an appeal to the public on Sunday to help him find cooks, saying they...
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (9/20)
September 16, 2022 0600 a.m. – September 17, 2022. Alarm in the 1000 block of NW 7/ HBO; Stealing in the 1000 block of NW 900/ Report taken; Property damage in the 100 block of NW 434/ Report taken; Public service in regards to prior report/ Information taken. Attempted...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
KMBC.com
Grandview police release picture of freezer in felony investigation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grandview police are asking for help with a felony investigation. Detectives are looking for anyone who had social media contact with Michael Hendricks, of Grain Valley, about a chest-style freezer. Police released a picture of a similar-style freezer. Authorities said it was bought in the...
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0