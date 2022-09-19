ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Matthews’ Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: See Her Pregnancy Photos

Growing their family. Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews announced in May that they’re expecting a second child. “Round 2! 🤍” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post alongside a photo of them smiling with their 16-month-old daughter, Sterling. The toddler's pink shirt said: “I have a secret to tell you." She held a sign […]
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Chiefs-Colts

The AFC West matches up against the AFC South in Week 3 of the 2002 NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs head to the Hoosier State to battle the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs head into this game on a long layoff...
FanSided

3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts

The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
CBS Sports

Tom Brady vs. QB gauntlet: TB12 set to face Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes next two games

The "Godfather" movie franchise came out a half-century ago. One of the famous lines -- "keep your friends close and your enemies closer" -- rings true for Tom Brady today. I wonder if he circled Weeks 3 and 4 on the calendar when he unretired, as he's scheduled to face rivals Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes in consecutive games, a set of matchups anyone would salivate over. That may be especially true, though, for Brady. Nobody can touch his GOAT status, but this could be his final chance to cement his bragging rights over his contemporaries, two quarterbacks consistently mentioned in the "best QB in the league" debates.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Chiefs vs. Colts Week 3 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 2 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with Colts Wire managing editor Kevin Hickey to discuss Indianapolis’ strengths heading into Week 3. Lastly, Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster commented on his role in the offense and chemistry with Patrick Mahomes, plus his excitement to matchup against cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the Colts on Sunday.
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

