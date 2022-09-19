Read full article on original website
Jimmy Butler’s agent takes aim at Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe after Miami Heat star gets disrespected in ESPN rankings
With the 2022-23 NBA season just around the corner, experts, analysts and pundits alike are offering their expectations and predictions for what is to come in the latest chapter of NBA excitement. After ESPN placed Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler outside of the top 10 in its player rankings, Butler’s...
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension
The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
Candidate to replace Ime Udoka as Celtics’ interim coach revealed
A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Spurs Open to Russell Westbrook Trade If Lakers Make PG Available Again
The San Antonio Spurs previously held talks with the Los Angeles Lakers about a trade for Russell Westbrook, and they could reignite discussions in the future, according to L.J. Ellis of Spurs Talk. "According to a Western Conference scout, the Lakers are telling teams that they will take a wait...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."
Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs' Price for Jakob Poeltl, Josh Richardson 'Remains High'
Although trading Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks in June cemented the San Antonio Spurs' rebuild, the franchise reportedly still intends to drive a hard bargain with its best assets. LJ Ellis of SpursTalk reported Sunday that Jakob Poeltl and Josh Richardson "are the two Spurs players most commonly involved...
Bleacher Report
Windhorst: Knicks Thought Evan Mobley's Contract Would Limit Cavs' Mitchell Pursuit
Evan Mobley is a young building block for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the New York Knicks reportedly thought Cleveland wouldn't go all-in on a Donovan Mitchell trade based on how it could impact its ability to re-sign the big man down the line. ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t RealGM) explained the...
Bleacher Report
Robert Sarver Starting Process of Selling Suns, Mercury After NBA Investigation
Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver said he will begin the process of selling the team in a statement released Wednesday:. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Miss Start of Camp with Grade 2 MCL Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is going to miss the start of training camp. The team announced Wednesday that Gilgeous-Alexander suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee. Injuries have already caused the Thunder problems. Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft,...
Bleacher Report
Report: Robert Sarver Was Pressured by Adam Silver, NBA Governors to Sell Suns
Publicly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver for one year. Privately, Silver reportedly put "pressure" on Sarver to exit the league entirely. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver and other team governors worked behind the scenes to convince Sarver it was in the...
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: 'Bulls--t' for Suns' Robert Sarver to Represent NBA, Calls for Vote
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has ripped Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury governor Robert Sarver, saying it's "bulls--t" that he will continue to represent the NBA after his one-year suspension. "This report that came out last week is the total opposite of everything that the NBA stands for," Green...
Bleacher Report
Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams
Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams
The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
Bleacher Report
Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an...
Bleacher Report
Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era
The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
Yardbarker
Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension
Report: Bojan Bogdanovic Traded to Pistons
The Utah Jazz have reportedly traded Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons, ending the rumors that the sharpshooter could be acquired by the Toronto Raptors
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Held Trade Talks With Pacers This Week; IND Still Seeks 2 1sts
The Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers engaged in trade talks this week, but Indiana's asking price of two unprotected first-round picks was too high. Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported that news during an appearance on Bally Sports on Wednesday. Charania mentioned Indiana center Myles Turner and...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Like The 4-Team Trade Idea: Terry Rozier And Bojan Bogdanovic To The Lakers, Russell Westbrook To The Knicks, Julius Randle To The Hornets
The 2022-23 NBA season is all set to begin in less than a month. With the training camp approaching soon, most organizations have already gathered a roster of players they want to enter the new season. The training camp will only help in polishing the roster and making minimal changes....
Celtics’ Home Opener vs. Sixers Will Feature Bill Russell Tribute
The Boston Celtics are expected to have a Bill Russell tribute against the Sixers next month.
