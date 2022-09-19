ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bleacher Report

Celtics Rumors: 'Optimism' Grant Williams, Boston Will Agree to Contract Extension

The Boston Celtics reportedly have "optimism" they'll agree to a contract extension with power forward Grant Williams ahead of the NBA's Oct. 17 deadline. Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports reported Tuesday the sides haven't talked since earlier in the offseason and there are no further discussions currently scheduled, but one source involved in the process believes the deadline may spur action in the coming weeks.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Reveals Russell Westbrook's Spot As The Point Guard Is Safe, The Lakers Want To Play Patrick Beverley As A Wing Player: "The Lakers, In Other Words, See Westbrook And Schroder As Their Point Guards."

Ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers seem too keen on acquiring guards from all around the league. They already had former NBA MVP, Russell Westbrook, on the team. While the Lakers have been trying to trade him the whole offseason, they haven't had much success with that.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Robert Sarver Starting Process of Selling Suns, Mercury After NBA Investigation

Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver said he will begin the process of selling the team in a statement released Wednesday:. "As a man of faith, I believe in atonement and the path to forgiveness. I expected that the commissioner's one-year suspension would provide the time for me to focus, make amends and remove my personal controversy from the teams that I and so many fans love.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Report: Robert Sarver Was Pressured by Adam Silver, NBA Governors to Sell Suns

Publicly, NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended his decision to suspend Phoenix Suns governor Robert Sarver for one year. Privately, Silver reportedly put "pressure" on Sarver to exit the league entirely. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported Silver and other team governors worked behind the scenes to convince Sarver it was in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

Suns, Mercury Governors Support Robert Sarver's Decision to Sell Teams

Suns Legacy Partners, which manages the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, released a statement Wednesday supporting Robert Sarver's decision to sell the two franchises. "We agree that Robert Sarver's decision to sell the Suns and Mercury is in the best interest of the organization and community," the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Julius Randle Trade, Jae Crowder and Grant Williams

The 2022-23 NBA season will arrive sooner than you think. Media day is just around the corner, with training camps to commence shortly thereafter. Throw in a handful of preseason contests, and poof—the new campaign will be here. With the season so close, front offices are finalizing their plans...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Celtics' Ime Udoka Facing Potential Significant Suspension for Violation

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing potential disciplinary action, which includes a "significant suspension," for an "unspecified violation of organizational guidelines," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn. ESPN Sources: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing possible disciplinary action – including a significant suspension – for an...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Report: Suns' CEO Fielding Employees' Concerns About Post-Sarver Era

The Phoenix Suns reportedly took a step into the post-Robert Sarver world within the organization by holding an all-employees call Wednesday to address concerns about the organization's culture in the wake of the independent investigation into the team governor. ESPN's Baxter Holmes reported Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley answered...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla likely to replace Ime Udoka during suspension

A candidate to serve as the Boston Celtics’ interim coach while Ime Udoka is suspended has been revealed. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell report on Wednesday night. He said that Udoka was facing a suspension for violating Celtics organizational guidelines. Woj later appeared on “SportsCenter” to discuss...
BOSTON, MA

