Community gathers to celebrating addiction recovery

CIRCLEVILLE — In what turned out to be the largest gathering yet for Recovery Celebration Day in Circleville, about 200 people gathered to celebrate and honor those on their drug and alcohol addiction recovery journey.

The three hour event featured food, games, face paint and touch a truck for kids and three different people shared their addiction and recovery stories with those in attendance.

The Herald has chosen to identify the speakers only by their first names.

Jackie shared she’s 10 months into recovery from a seven year addiction to what she called pain pills and a three and and half year fentanyl addiction.

Jackie said she’s a mom, a wife and a church goer and said that drugs don’t discriminate and that her pain started in her back after delivering her fourth child.

“On her fourth birthday I went to the doctor and after that I went into several years of pain pill dependency, had surgery on my neck and my lower back was still in pain so I went to a pain doctor for several years,” she said. “My pain medicine increased and what they don’t tell you is that you should be on opiates for two weeks at most unless your terminal because you’re body is not made for that. My body was completely dependent and then my friend offered me something and I went with that.”

Jackie said she got to the point where she was done and she “asked God when was enough.” During her initial recovery she went into the hospital for six days and went into a second withdrawal.

“I knew it was going to be okay because I didn’t have to work at it anymore, I just had to work on me,” she said. “I voluntarily started PARS the second month I was home. I counseled with [Leah Raymer] and it was hard because I didn’t want to get out of bed or do anything.”

Jackie said now, at age 46, she’s learning about herself.

“I’m learning how I process things, how I handle things and how not to create my own pain and loving who I am,” she said. “I love seeing my family in a different light and I see life differently now, it’s beautiful in recovery.”

Ryan, 32, shared his story and as of the day he said he had 485 days clean. He said he started using at 14 as an escape route. He said he didn’t know his father until he was 18 and had to “deal with stepdads” and was back and forth between his mom and grandparents house.

“I used to fit in but I used as an escape route because I was not okay at home,” he said. “I had my first overdose at the age of 15. I had my airway collapse. I have a scar across my throat from where I had 35 stitches because of that overdose. A lot of people would stop after that but I had just got started. I started with pills and progressed to heroin by 18 and that was in 2008.”

Ryan shared that after his grandmother passed away in 2009 he started “catching charges.”

“Everything I had I lost, drivers license, places to live and I burned so many bridges,” he said. “For years I was on the wrong path and nobody wanted to be around me. I didn’t get invited to family functions. I was out of control.”

Ryan said at one point he was 19 months sober, something he called “dry time” and he didn’t have the proper support system in place.

“I was sober but I wasn’t living a sober life,” he said. “I didn’t have the people that I have now in my life. I ended up relapsing and I was using after that for a while and had a couple overdoses.”

Ryan said he last overdosed on May 19, 2021 and that was what finally changed things for him, when his now 12 year old son found him.

“That was the hardest thing I’ve ever went through in my life,” Ryan said. “He found me in the bathroom of my house. The very next day I was arrested by probation. It changed my life. I was offered drug court and at first I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I think it what really came down this time was my son finding me and it really made me want recovery for myself. I didn’t do this for a girlfriend, for family, I did it for myself.”

Ryan said he does counseling at PARS and Scioto Paint Valley and he was one of two graduates from the first drug court class.

“I’m honored to be there for me and all the people who have been there for me,” Ryan said. “If you want recovery you can do it. If I can do it you can do it. It’s a big deal for me to be here today.”

Chief Probation Officer Jason McGowan, who was first to take a trip in the dunk tank for the kids, said he thought the turnout on Saturday was the biggest of the event that started as a way to help celebrate those in recovery.

“In light of the opiate crisis that we’ve faced, our department Pickaway Area Recovery Services and other treatment partners did some learning about addiction, particularly about community corrections and one of the important aspects is acceptance and allowing the recovery community to know that this county supports them,” McGowan said. “We figured we’d have a day, in September, which is Recovery Recognition Month, and it’s all about them and letting them know there’s support and that we’ll do whatever we can.”

McGowan said the event has come after a lot of training on addition and how to better help people to and in recovery.

“I think the turnout is a testament to the amount of resources that are available now,” McGowan said. “There are so many treatment resources, residential services, sober living environments and so forth and you can see this nice turnout today.”

McGowan acknowledged that while some people may find addiction in a silo, you cannot recover in that same silo.

“One of the things we always talk about is building sober support networks and that positive support in your recovery,” he said. “Events like this is a good place to start. IF you look around we have judges, law enforcement, treatment providers, families and people that may not even be involved but are here to support. For people who are struggling this is a place to come where they can see and feel people who care.”

McGowan said that’s a change from 10 years ago.

“We’ve done a lot of learning in that time and we know that arresting people isn’t the way to deal with these issues,” he said. “You can’t arrest your way out of addiction.”

Leah Raymer, outpatient director at PARS, said this is one of PARS favorite days of the year.

“We always look forward to it to celebrate those people that are doing the work in recovery and seeing how their lives have changed and walking beside them in their journey,” she said. “Hearing their stories and offering hope to those starting their journey is super important too.”

Raymer said the day is about talking about the good things and celebrating those who are working hard to recover.

“Recovery is hard and not everyone succeeds the first time around or succeeds period,” she said. “To see the ones putting in the work and have run the race and continue to run the race stand up and share their story is super rewarding. We see people at their worst and then we get to walk along side them and see them at their best. To see them share that with the whole community is really been awesome.”

Raymer said the community stepped up to help make the event possible with cash and phyiscal donations for the raffle from a number of local businesses including Kingston National Bank, Curtis Christopher, Scioto Valley Coffee, Roosters, Tim Hortons, Goodwin’s Family Restaurant, the Pickaway County Family YMCA, Classic Cutters, and OhioHealth among others.

“A lot of people in the community have helped with donations,” Raymer said. “Our community is pretty aware of the addiction problems that we have. To be able to support the positive is a good opportunity. When we were shopping yesterday the cashier asked if it was for recovery day and shared a story about her daughter being in active addiction. That’s a true testament to acknowledging recovery in our community.”

Circleville Municipal Court Judge Elisa Peters said the day “filled her heart.”

“This makes me emotional to see the support the community has, the treatment providers, the probation department, court personnel, and the community at large,” she said.

Peters said the day is one she wouldn’t miss for the world.

“Every person here doesn’t just need me but they need people to support them and remind them that their life is valuable and have fun,” she said. “It’s good to spend this kind of time with the people we have in our court.”

Peters said she’s learned that as part of the recovery path, sometimes there’s relapses. Peters said Ryan is one of the many people who have embraced recovery.

“I had to learn that recovery is not easy,” she said. “I’ve done that in the last three years working in municipal court. I also had to learn that relapse is part of recovery. That was hard for me to learn and accept. I have learned a lot and these folks have taught me a lot about the process.”

When asked if she thought these people had made her a better Judge, Peters had a simple statement.

“I would like to think so,” she said.