Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls
Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
KELOLAND TV
‘It’s really affecting everyone’: South Dakotans turning to food pantries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — More and more families that haven’t needed help in the past are finding themselves turning to Feeding South Dakota. Feeding South Dakota and the Good Samaritan Society are collaborating to end food insecurity which has been on the rise here in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You
When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
Have Rake? Will Travel? Rake the Town Takes the Spooky Out of Yard Work
If you have elderly parents or grandparents living a distance from you, you know about the worry that comes with the changing of summer into fall. "How will they get their yard work done?". It's 'Rake the Town' to the Rescue!. This program helps over 400 elderly and disabled Sioux...
Sioux Empire Man Is Largely Responsible For Rumble Strips
You've driven over those rumble strips along the side of the highway. You know what I mean. You're motoring along, enjoying the scenery, almost in a kind of a...daze. And then you hear it, the 'thump, thump, thump, thump' of that right side tire bumping along over the rumble strips.
What One Autumn Night Is All About and Why It Matters
Lifescape is a critical organization to our community of disabled children and adults in the Sioux Empire. In 2014, the coming together of two agencies; one which served children, and one which served adults, created a system of support spanning their clients' lifetimes. Lifescape's mission is "to help children and...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
KELOLAND TV
Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
Hey Sioux Falls, Do You Still Have Your Catalytic Converter?
Quick, check your vehicle, does it still have a catalytic converter attached?. Like the rest of the nation right now, Sioux Falls is experiencing a rash of catalytic converter theft. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department told Dakota News Now, on Monday (September 19) alone, the PD...
Best South Dakota Beards Battle It Out For Local Charity
If you're known to have a stylish beard or you like raising money for great local charities, there's one South Dakota competition you can't miss. Some of the best beards in the Sioux Empire and beyond travel to Bottoms Up in Corson for the annual event dedicated to showing off sweet facial hair.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2022-2023 Roster
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.
What Is behind the Increase in Crime in Sioux Falls?
I think almost every Sioux Falls citizen will agree to at least some degree that crime is becoming an increasing problem here in the Sioux Empire. Sioux Falls has seen four homicides alone in the last five weeks. Despite the uptick in crime in the area, city officials, including the...
KELOLAND TV
With our fall temps, comes the possibility for frost
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning. After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS
Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
Six Specific Ways Your Cure Kids Cancer Donation Helps Sioux Falls Kids
Once a year all of us here at Results-Townsquare Media in Sioux Falls take a couple of days to tell you about the amazing work at the Sanford Castle of Care and the fight against childhood cancer. We also ask you to join us in supporting that work and the kids involved.
South Dakota man arrested for killing puppy
A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.
nwestiowa.com
Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
