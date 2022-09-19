ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickin Country 100.5

Haunted Locations and Scary Legends Around Sioux Falls

Halloween is steeped in scary traditions. Trick-or-Treating, frightening costumes, local actors in "haunted" houses, and the pitch-black darkness of area corn mazes. However, if we set out to find the real haunted areas what would we find? Over the last 30 years that I have lived in Sioux Falls, a few locations still gain attention as being haunted.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls mom advocates for families affected by suicide

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A South Dakota mother has had a far-reaching impact in bringing hope to brokenhearted families dealing with suicide. Angela Drake became an advocate for suicide awareness and prevention after her daughter took her own life more than six years ago. Brittany Corcoran played goalie...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls kidnapping thwarted by citizens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the man and child. Officers stopped the 36-year-old man who told them he was the uncle of the 1-year-old child, but who couldn’t identify the parents. Officers arrested the man on an outstanding warrant.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2022-2023 Roster

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The Sioux Falls Stampede announced their 2022-23 season roster on Tuesday. The roster includes the return of several skaters, including forwards Michael LaStarza, Adam Zlnka, Jack Reimann, Maddox Fleming, Clint Levens, Will McDonough, Merril Steenari, Jaksen Panzer, and Sam Harris, as well as defensemen Cole Miller, Zach Sharp, and Max Rud.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

With our fall temps, comes the possibility for frost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Everyone is feeling the fall cool down today as temperatures cooled to the 60s to near 70 for afternoon highs. The cooler weather has inklings that frost may be possible in KELOLAND Thursday morning. After having highs in the 80s and 90s for many...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Two Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say two Sioux Falls businesses served alcohol to people under the age of 21. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, officers conducted an alcohol compliance check on 27 businesses in Sioux Falls on Monday, and two failed. In each case, the employee was issued a summons for furnishing alcohol to a person 18-20 years old and given a court date.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota’s Most Searched Conspiracy Theory is BONKERS

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? And while some hold more truth than others, The Mount Rushmore State's most searched conspiracy theory is pretty wacky. U.S. Direct recently unveiled its list of the most searched conspiracy in every state. Lizard People, Black Helicopters, and the New World Order were among the favorites in most states, but the people of South Dakota took a different route.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County dips toe into pond purchase

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County might have found a new fishing hole. The board of supervisors decided to wait and see if it can negotiate down the asking price but new land for the conservation department could soon get approval. Conservation director Justin Smith first spoke about the idea in August...
LYON COUNTY, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Kickin Country 100.5

Sioux Falls, SD
