Health

POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
msn.com

The flu vaccine in 2022: What older adults need to know

A new TV lineup and beautiful foliage aren’t the only things guaranteed to make a comeback this fall. In fact, as soon as September weather, school and other activities prompt more people to congregate indoors, flu season isn’t far behind. No one wants to spread an infectious disease...
The Atlantic

Should Your Flu and COVID Shots Go in Different Arms?

At a press briefing earlier this month, Ashish Jha, the White House’s COVID czar, laid out some pretty lofty expectations for America’s immunity this fall. “Millions” of Americans, he said, would be flocking to pharmacies for the newest version of the COVID vaccine in September and October, at the same appointment where they’d get their yearly flu shot. “It’s actually a good idea,” he told the press. “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms.”
Verywell Health

If You're Over 65, You Might Want to Get a High-Dose Flu Vaccine

A new study suggests that high-dose influenza vaccines are better than standard-dose vaccines at preventing hospitalization and death in older adults who get the flu. Currently, the CDC recommends three different vaccines for American adults aged 65 and older. Experts recommend getting your annual flu vaccine before the end of...
960 The Ref

CDC warns against enterovirus D68: What is it and what are the symptoms?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health alert concerning a severe respiratory illness associated with enterovirus D68. The CDC said it was notified by health care providers and hospitals in several regions of the country that there was an increase in cases of severe respiratory illnesses where children also tested positive for rhinovirus and/or enterovirus, specifically for enterovirus D68.
GMA

CDC warns rare condition in kids could be on the rise this fall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on Friday that common respiratory viruses circulating this fall could lead to a rise in a rare, but serious condition that usually affects children called acute flaccid myelitis, AFM. This condition causes weakness that starts in the arms or legs and can lead to permanent paralysis or become life-threatening in severe cases.
Hr Morning

Flu vaccines: The truth and nothing but the truth!

Believe it or not, flu season starts in a few weeks. And with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters still in the spotlight, now’s a good time to remind employees to get their flu vaccine. While the peak of flu season is around December through February, the season starts as early...
KRLD News Radio

Virus that causes paralysis spreading among kids

A virus associated with a neurologic condition that causes paralysis is spreading more in the U.S. this year than it has in previous years, according to a warning issued Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This virus, EV-D68, is an enterovirus that primarily causes acute respiratory illness....
Enterovirus D68 on the Rise Among Children, Says CDC Advisory

A health advisory has been issued for pediatricians and parents, warning about a rise in cases of enterovirus D68, a respiratory illness in children that can lead to muscle paralysis. The advisory, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says pediatric acute respiratory illness surveillance sites are reporting...
msn.com

Savvy Senior: Flu vaccines that are recommended for older adults

DEAR SAVVY SENIOR: I just turned 65 and would like to learn more about the stronger flu shots I see advertised for older adults. What can you tell me about them and how are they covered by Medicare?. — Senior Novice. More from Savvy Senior:How the Inflation Reduction Act will...
msn.com

CDC recommends specific flu shots for some adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) - The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is recommending a slightly different approach to flu vaccines for anyone 65 or older ahead of the upcoming season. For the majority of the public, the CDC says any flu shot is better than none at all. However, the organization...
