Easy Chicken and Dumplings
This satisfying one-pot meal of silky chicken and tender dumplings starts with searing chicken thighs to render fat to cook the mirepoix in, building a flavorful base for this classic dish. Self-rising flour, buttermilk, and butter are the only ingredients in the pillowy dumplings, which come together in the final minutes, cooking right in the creamy soup. This recipe was inspired by Clara Klein, sommelier at Sunday Vinyl in Denver, who likes to pair chicken and dumplings with a glass of Chardonnay. "Chicken and Chardonnay is a match made in heaven," she says. "It's basically a warm hug from your grandma. That little whisper of tang and richness from the wine is like adding a dollop of crème fraîche to the final bowl." Of course, there's no reason you can't have both.
ABC News
'Simple Pasta' recipes for white bolognese, potato gnocchi with luxurious pomodoro
There's something magical about sinking the prongs of a fork into a perfect plate or bowl of fresh, glossy pasta. That's why Odette Williams, an Australian cook and author, wrote "Simple Pasta" -- to share her original recipes and tips that give home cooks an entry point into the art of pasta making.
This Copycat Olive Garden Pasta Fagioli Soup Recipe For Slow Cooker Is Perfect For Back To School Season
Back-to-school season is filled with so much excitement. But our calendars also suddenly spiral into a never-ending list of soccer practices, study sessions, play rehearsals and more. Finding time to get a decent and delicious meal on the table can feel impossible. The slow cooker is a busy family’s best...
thecountrycook.net
Carrot Cake Loaf
This Carrot Cake Loaf is an easy and tasty recipe with simple ingredients. Full of flavor from the spices and topped off with a cream cheese frosting, this is the perfect treat to bake up anytime!. A TASTY CARROT DESSERT. Some call it a cake, some call it bread, I...
Banana Bread Baked Oats
TikTok does it again! From baked feta pasta to an unbelievable cinnamon roll hack to Pasta Queen recipes galore, TikTok is teeming with totally crave-worthy food content. And the most recent thing that made me swoon is baked oats. I cooked my way through several versions and finally came up with my own spin.
What to Eat With Spaghetti Squash: 4 Types of Meats and Recipes
Here's a list of what to eat with spaghetti squash, including the best recipes to pair with the veggie. Spaghetti squash goes well with many types of meats.
Ina Garten’s Shrimp Scampi Is for Lemon-Lovers
I’ve been a fan of Ina Garten for as long as I can remember. I grew up watching The Barefoot Contessa, swooning over her effortlessly cool dinner parties, fuss-free recipes, and laid-back attitude. There’s just something about Ina’s recipes that make them feel special. So when picking out which recipes to include in our shrimp scampi battle, I knew I needed to include hers.
White Spinach Pizza
Love pizza and spinach dip? Then this is the recipe for you. The easy pie comes together quickly with store-bought dough, a quick creamy ricotta sauce, baby spinach, and plenty of melty mozzarella. You can serve this with a salad, or maybe there’s enough spinach on the pizza to count as your greens. The choice is yours.
The Daily South
Zucchini Fritters
By the end of summer, we're looking for any and all ways to use up our summer zucchini, from Baked Zucchini Fries to Zucchini Bread. Enter these crispy Zucchini Fritters, which are packed with fresh zucchini flavor while delivering a mouthwatering crunch—and paired with our flavor-packed dipping sauce, you won't want to share a bite. Here's everything you need to know about making and serving Zucchini Fritters.
Steve Doocy's lasagna grilled cheese sandwich recipe: 'Best darn sandwich of my life'
Editor’s note: Steve and Kathy Doocy’s new book, "The Simply Happy Cookbook," is filled with 100-plus recipes to take the stress out of cooking. Nothing complicated, everything delicious. Here’s one of them — and it starts with a story from Steve himself. My mom used to...
therecipecritic.com
Homemade Pita Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This homemade pita bread is soft, fluffy, and full of authentic flavor! Yes, you can buy pita bread at the store, but a freshly baked pita tastes so much better and will make your home smell absolutely delicious. Everyone will want to know what you are making!
msn.com
I've been a chef for 15 years. Here are my 9 tips for making the best chocolate-chip cookies.
Slide 1 of 17: When I was in fourth grade, the cookie recipe I created won a bake sale at school. I haven't made them since then, but I re-created them from memory as an adult. I was worried they would be too sweet for me, but I enjoyed my twist on a classic cookie. Read the original article on Insider.
thepioneerwoman.com
Chicken Gnocchi Soup
Creamy, comforting chicken gnocchi soup is one of those fall recipes that everyone will think took hours to cook—call it chicken and dumplings on the fly. The not-so-secret ingredient? Dried gnocchi! These pillowy potato dumplings are worth stocking in your pantry: They cook in five minutes and are a fun alternative to pasta. Plus, chicken thighs are another superstar ingredient here, staying tender and adding rich, chicken-y flavor as the soup simmers. You can also substitute 4 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken to save time; stir it in with the gnocchi in step three.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Simple Baked Spaghetti Squash
Learn how to cook spaghetti squash in the oven with this simple baked spaghetti squash recipe. Spaghetti squash is a vegetable that when baked, has a stringy texture and an appearance that resembles spaghetti. It has a neutral flavor and is relatively low in calories. What does spaghetti squash taste...
Martha Stewart Banana Bread Recipe Has Been A Winner Since 1982
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Bananas seem to have an almost supernatural way of turning from green, hard, and...
msn.com
I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.
Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
Homemade beanie weenies
This is a classic recipe that most people can remember their moms, dads, grandparents, and caregivers making while they were kids. I know my mom used to make beanie weenies often. My dad loved those little cans of the original Beanie Weenies that can be purchased in grocery stores. I always preferred mom's homemade foods.
recipesgram.com
Simple Chocolate Fudge Pie
Prepare this chocolate fudge pie and say farewell to the blue days! This simple chocolate fudge pie is so rich and chocolatey! It tastes like heaven! So delicious and easy to prepare – you will adore this dessert, especially if you are a chocolate fan! It will take you around 25 minutes to prepare this dessert plus 50 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
thecountrycook.net
Twix Cookies
These thick Twix Cookies are soft and full of chocolate and caramel flavor that taste just like the candy bar but in cookie form!. These Twix Cookies have some of my favorite flavors all rolled into one. Topped with caramel, chocolate and Twix, these are over-the-top delicious! The cookies are giant and soft with slightly crispy edges - the perfect cookie in my opinion. The flavors pair so well with one another and it is like you are eating one of your favorite candy bars but in cookie form. If you are a cookie and candy bar lover, you absolutely need to make this Twix Cookie recipe.
Bon Appétit
Congee Pot Pie
Can we agree there are few problems biscuits won’t solve? At L.A.’s Yangban Society—one of our 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022—two sources of extreme comfort, congee and biscuits, join forces to create something that’s greater than the sum of its parts. Congee, or rice porridge, is traditionally enjoyed as breakfast or a simple meal in many Asian countries, beloved for its nourishing and economical qualities alike. Chefs Katianna and John Hong’s version is enriched with chicken, its stock, and a smattering of aromatics. The biscuit topping has a couple of reference points: First, it steps in where one might usually find yauhjagwai, fried dough that frequently accompanies Cantonese congee. Secondly, it was born out of a desire to reduce food waste by using the scraps from the labor-intensive Buttermilk Biscuits With Curry Gravy also offered on the Yangban Society menu. It is a pot pie unlike any you may have had, but wholly comforting all the same.
