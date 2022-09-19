Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
The DEA is investigating Done over ADHD drug prescriptions
Telehealth startup Done, which prescribes ADHD medication like Adderall, is under investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, The Wall Street Journal reported. The investigation is part of an ongoing crackdown on mental health companies using telemedicine to prescribe controlled substances, a category that includes stimulants like Adderall and addictive painkillers like OxyContin. The DEA is also investigating telehealth company Cerebral over its prescribing practices. That company announced it would stop prescribing drugs in that category in May.
What To Do If You Forgot To Bring Your Prescription Medication On A Trip
Prescription medications are an essential item on your packing list when you’re traveling. However, bringing them can require a little preparation. Before you head out, contact your physician to make sure you have your meds available for the duration of your trip. You can travel with most medications ― just remember to leave them in the prescription bottle or have the prescription note.
thefreshtoast.com
How Weed Is Affecting Pharmaceutical Profits — And What That Could Mean For Legalization
Perhaps, rather than fighting off cannabis, pharmaceutical companies can invest more into understanding the many possibilities and benefits of cannabis. Individual states continue to open their doors to medical and recreational marijuana, and as they do a new frontier of treatment options opens up to all that states citizens who struggle with various conditions. From cancer to Multiple Sclerosis and many other conditions in between, cannabis is starting to help those who, before medical or recreational cannabis legalization, only had access to pharmaceutical medications.
Kratom vs. CBD: Key Differences Between the Herbal Drugs Taking Over U.S.
Kratom, an herbal drug that is gaining popularity in the U.S., is similar to CBD in many ways but affects different parts of the brain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Overdose Deaths Skyrocketed After Opioid Prescriptions Dropped
Opioid prescriptions have dropped in every state over the last decade, but the effort to prevent overdose deaths is an abject failure
pewtrusts.org
Methadone Saves Lives. So Why Don’t More Patients With Opioid Use Disorder Take It?
Methadone, approved by the Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s as a first-line treatment for opioid use disorder (OUD), is a proven, effective drug: It reduces overdose deaths and infectious disease transmission, and it supports treatment retention and recovery. But people seeking methadone for OUD can access it only from opioid treatment programs (OTPs)—facilities regulated at the state and federal levels that subject patients to punitive rules that aren’t reflective of evidence-based care. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the federal government eased regulations so that people could more safely access the medication.
MedicalXpress
Years into a nationwide overdose epidemic, many with opioid addiction still aren't getting treatment medication
Despite improvements in treatment access as the overdose crisis has spiraled over the last decade, many people with opioid use disorder aren't getting medications to treat their addiction, a new study has found. And the disorganized nature of data collection around addiction means it's difficult to estimate the true scope...
EverydayHealth.com
New Drugs on Horizon for Opioid Overdose, Withdrawal
Drug overdose deaths have surged to record highs in recent years, accelerated by the increasing pervasiveness of fentanyl-laced street drugs and by limited access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic. Overdose fatalities hit a grim milestone last year, surpassing 100,000 for the first time and shattering the record for annual...
RELATED PEOPLE
Healthline
ADHD Medication Shortage: What to Know About Availability of Adderall
Many consumers and pharmacies are reporting a shortage of Adderall, the medication used to help treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Experts say an increase in ADHD diagnoses as well as supply disruptions are factors in the temporary shortage. They say a person with ADHD who can’t find Adderall should...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals fentanyl's effects on the brain
Fentanyl is used to supplement sedation and to relieve severe pain during and after surgery, but it's also one of the deadliest drugs of the opioid epidemic. In research conducted by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and published in PNAS Nexus, tests of the brain's electrical activity revealed fentanyl's effects over time and indicated that the drug stops people's breathing before other noticeable changes and before they lose consciousness.
An Adderall shortage is forcing some people with ADHD to reduce their work responsibilities, report says
Retailers including Walgreens and CVS are finding it difficult to obtain sufficient supplies of the ADHD medication, Bloomberg reported.
MedicalXpress
Nearly all US states now set limits for opioid prescriptions
By the end of 2019, 39 states had enacted limits restricting prescriptions for opioid analgesics, according to new data released today by the Center for Public Health Law Research at Temple University's Beasley School of Law, with the vast majority of those limits having been enacted since 2016. The policy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Devil You Know - Neurontin's Massive Flop as an Opioid Alternative
Ask any chronic pain patient about gabapentin (Neurontin) as a replacement for opioids and you'll probably get one of two reactions: Laughter or tears. Yet, the drug, originally intended to treat seizures, and subsequently found to be useful for controlling nerve pain and restless leg syndrome has been pushed (along with miscellaneous other useless drugs and techniques) as a safe and effective alternative to legitimate opioid analgesics drugs. It is neither. A new JAMA article makes this painfully obvious.
What to Know About 'Rainbow Fentanyl' and Its Risks for Kids
It's dangerous for teens, but experts say there are greater risks
KIDS・
cdc.gov
Opioid Use Disorder
Opioids are a class of drugs, that interacts with opioid receptors on nerve cells in the body and brain, and reduce the intensity of pain signals and feelings of pain. This class of drugs includes the illegal drug heroin; synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, which is often made illegally; and pain medications available legally by prescription, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine.
Healthline
Beyond SSRIs: How the Newest Antidepressants Work
Antidepressants are medications that can help relieve depression symptoms, like fatigue and emotional numbness. as the first SSRI, and for the next 30 years, many experts considered SSRIs the “modern” antidepressant. In 2019, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two new antidepressants,. . There’s also been renewed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lowering the Cost of Insulin Could Be Deadly
When I heard that my patient was back in the ICU, my heart sank. But I wasn’t surprised. Her paycheck usually runs short at the end of the month, so her insulin does too. As she stretches her supply, her blood sugar climbs. Soon the insatiable thirst and constant urination follow. And once her keto acids build up, her stomach pains and vomiting start. She always manages to make it to the hospital before the damage reaches her brain and heart. But we both worry that someday, she won’t.
msn.com
Is There A Connection Between Teenagers Drinking Energy Drinks And Future Drug Use?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that energy drinks are a type of beverage that contain additives like sugar, caffeine, and stimulants like guarana, L-carnitine, and taurine. Most energy drinks contain a substantial amount of these ingredients. Energy drinks may have some benefits — like bolstering your energy...
It's Time to Undo the Harm the CDC Has Done to Pain Patients | Opinion
Until the CDC gets out of the business of telling doctors how to practice medicine, none of us can feel safe.
Comments / 0