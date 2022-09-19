Read full article on original website
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon spotted partying at New York Fashion Week
Madonna and her daughter Lourdes Leon were spotted partying at New York Fashion Week. The pair were seen having fun at the after parties, looking stunning and enjoying their time with their friends. The 25-year-old model, who recently made her music debut, wore an all-black ensemble, including a shredded crop...
Lori Harvey Is Ready To Take NYFW By Storm With Her Killer Style
Lori Harvey is on the scene for New York Fashion Week and is already showing off her killer style.
Kyle Kuzma Rocks Wild Outfit On Runway At Puma's NYFW Show
Kyle Kuzma had the Internet buzzin' once again after the NBA star rocked an ... errr ... unique outfit on the runway at Puma's New York Fashion Week show. The 6'9" Washington Wizards forward wore all black -- including a black jacket with Puma's signature logo -- which encircled his waist and went down to his feet.
In Style
Stylists Are Already Predicting the Top Fashion Trends for Spring 2023
It's hard to believe that New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 is upon us. Wasn't it just New Year's Eve? Valentine's Day? New York Fashion Week Fall 2022?! Time is flying, but fashion pauses for no one. Still, we do find it exciting to keep up with major trends, and...
They Are Wearing: New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
For decades, street style has been used by designers as inspiration, and WWD has been spotlighting the now booming category since the 1920s. As we know, social media has changed fashion and transformed street style from an industry tool to worldwide phenomenon. More from WWDSo.ty RTW Spring 2023R13 RTW Spring 2023Atelier Cillian Men's Spring 2023 Long gone are the days of the fashion editors wearing all black as a global fashion week standard. Today, influencers, models, editors, Instagram and TikTok stars, and other fashion adjacent notables are setting the tone for showstopping street-style looks. For a few years now, brands have collaborated with fashionistas...
Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show
Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own New York Fashion Week Event After Sparking Concern About Her Erratic Behavior
Where's Cara?Though Cara Delevingne lent half of her famous moniker to Karl Lagerfeld’s CARA LOVES KARL collection, which she helped create for the late Chanel designer’s eponymous fashion house, the model was nowhere to be found when it came to the capsule’s New York Fashion Week launch party. On Monday, September 12, attendees, including stars like model Candice Swanepoel and Lara Stone, walked the black carpet and into Saga restaurant in Manhattan’s Financial District, finding Delevingne’s collection but not Delevinge at her namesake event.Despite her conspicuous absence from the event, the runway maven addressed her collection both on social media...
Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo Front Row Talks Sustainability & Going Viral at NYFW
Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo collaboration has been one of the leading topics in the fashion industry this week, as the star’s line with the British fast fashion retailer has made headlines on every aspect from its connection to Kardashian’s personal style to its sustainability efforts. On Tuesday night, the duo launched a see-now-buy-now runway show during New York Fashion Week, emphasizing these aspects during the start of fashion’s busiest month.
Kanye West Makes Surprise Appearance at Vogue World Fashion Row In Oversized Patent Leather Coat & Chunky Rain Boots
The Vogue World event during New York Fashion Week brought out an A-list roster of VIP’s. Vogue magazine celebrated its 130th anniversary with a live runway show and fashion experience. The event turned into a star-studded affair with Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Joan Smalls, Gigi and Bella Hadid and...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
Kris Jenner Chicly Suits Up in All-Black Outfit With Leather Gloves & Loafers for Dennis Basso’s NYFW Show
Kris Jenner had an all-black moment while attending the Dennis Basso show for The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12 in New York City. The businesswoman wore an all-black blazer suit to the NYFW event on Monday night. She added a solid black crewneck tee underneath the blazer, and kept it in monochrome with black loafers and a pair of glossy black leather gloves. Kris Jenner and Fern Mallis attend the Dennis Basso fashion show during September 2022 – New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Pierre Hotel on Sept. 12, 2022 in New York City. To accessorize, she went with black sunglasses...
Madonna Shows Off New Copper Hair In Lacy Top & All-Black Outfit at Tom Ford’s NYFW Show with Daughter Lourdes Leon
Madonna sat front row with her daughter Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 show yesterday held at the Skylight in New York, the glamorous display closing out fashion week with a bang. Sat amongst a starry cast of characters, the “Like A Virgin” songstress and Leon dressed in all black looks down to their shoes.
Julia Fox's Ass Is the Reason Behind Her Dramatic Eye Makeup
Julia Fox says her butt is the reason behind her infamous beauty look. Since making her Paris Fashion Week debut with former boyfriend Kanye West, the Uncut Gems actress has been sporting the dramatic "Fox eye," or a smudged out wing created by using what appears to be an entire palette's worth of heavy black eyeshadow. And with the end result being something that people have compared to a My Chemical Romance stan and Natalie Portman's character in Black Swan, it's safe to say that the undeniably intense look was purposefully designed to turn heads. But as Fox herself recently revealed, her bold beauty choice is also supposed to divert attention away from what she believes to be a diminishing asset of hers — and she apparently means that quite literally.
Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show
Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends
Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands. As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market. The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant. On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
Dior Is Heading to Egypt, Sonia Rykiel Pops Up in New York, Dan Levy Talks His Eyewear Brand
WALK LIKE AN EGYPTIAN: Globetrotting designer Kim Jones is bringing his next Dior men’s show to Egypt. The men’s pre-fall collection is scheduled to be unveiled on Dec. 3 against the backdrop of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, the brand said in a statement provided exclusively to WWD. “Designed by Kim Jones, the celestial collection celebrates a lifelong passion for travel,” it added.
Bella Hadid Paired the Most Controversial Shorts With Every It Girl’s Favorite Fall Boot
New York Fashion Week has officially come and gone, and (surprising to no one) Bella Hadid once again carried the event on her back while serving both on and off the runway. On Wednesday, the supermodel was spotted walking the streets of New York City ahead of an appearance in Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion week show in the epitome of cool-girl style. Bella sported a simple white tank top layered under a fitted black button-up for the outing, but the main focal point was a pair of controversial bottoms only a Hadid could pull off: white wide-leg Bermuda shorts.
Auguri Moncler! Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and More on How They’re Marking the Brand’s 70th Anniversary
Remo Ruffini confesses that he no longer relishes his own birthdays: “I close my house and I don’t want to see anyone!” However when it comes to Moncler—which turns 70 this year—it’s an entirely different matter. This Saturday night in Milan’s Duomo square, Ruffini will throw an open-to-the-public birthday show for the brand featuring precisely 1,952 models and performers, all choreographed by the artistic director Sadeck Waff.
The Can’t-Miss Designers of New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
New York Fashion Week is nearly upon us. And if you’ve attended previous seasons, this one’s calendar will give you flashbacks to just how packed it used to be. Some of the highlights are obvious—Tom Ford, anyone?—but there are others you’d do best not to let slip through the cracks. Here, a roundup of the five labels and designers to keep on your radar in the week to come.
