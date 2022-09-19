ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

Related
FMX 94.5

Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?

You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home

LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?

Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roommates#Stacker Com
FMX 94.5

How Not to Behave While Dropping Your Kids Off at School in Lubbock

I found this story from a Lubbock mom and I just had to share it. I've become more and more patient with most drivers. I still don't believe that anyone gets up with the intention of ruining your day. The drivers have their own things going on and things happen. The people who need to be judged are actually the people who react poorly to these situations. These would be the people with "road rage," whether it's on the road, in a parking lot, or, in this case, a school drop-off zone.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know

Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died

LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
LUBBOCK, TX
vivathematadors.com

It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns

I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
AUSTIN, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock

Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges

We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride

No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss

We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class

With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy