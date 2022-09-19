Read full article on original website
Related
Are Lubbock Foodies Saddened Over the Failure of El Pollo Nyquil?
You know, sometimes you don't want to try something until they tell you that you're not supposed to have it. Then, suddenly, you are on a quest to somehow figure out what all the fuss is about. Like meth. I never really wanted to try it until I saw Breaking Bad, and now I'm disappointed when I don't get the cool blue raspberry-flavored stuff. But I'll keep on trying...
Suck It, Adam Levine: Here Are 43 Hot Chicks From Lubbock Who Listen to Metal
Adam "Steamy Turd" Levine, who apparently cheats on his model wife and definitely makes the worst music of all time, said that there are no hot chicks who listen to metal. Except, of course, the hot metal chick he was cheating on his wife with. You can read that whole hot mess here.
everythinglubbock.com
Let Amy Loves Lubbock and her team get your dream home
LUBBOCK, Texas- The Lubbock real estate market is hot according to Amy Loves Lubbock Real Estate Team. The Team gives us updates and numbers to keep us in the know. It is still a great time to purchase a home in Lubbock. Get more information @amyloveslubbock.
Lubbock Is About to Become Number One in What?
Lubbock is the land of cotton, Texas Tech, fantastic medical centers, and now... I find it awesome that we're about to be a leader in a new category. We're usually named number one in some atrocious thing. This time we're about to be a leader in an amazing, yet unusual category. Are you ready for this?
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Not to Behave While Dropping Your Kids Off at School in Lubbock
I found this story from a Lubbock mom and I just had to share it. I've become more and more patient with most drivers. I still don't believe that anyone gets up with the intention of ruining your day. The drivers have their own things going on and things happen. The people who need to be judged are actually the people who react poorly to these situations. These would be the people with "road rage," whether it's on the road, in a parking lot, or, in this case, a school drop-off zone.
Remembering the Most Unhinged Lubbock Local TV Commercials
I'll be very honest, I don't watch much TV, let alone local TV. With the precious spare time I have, I usually like to read, listen to music or go to the movies. I saw Dial M for Murder in 3D at Alamo Drafthouse last night. It was awesome. However,...
The Most Important Thing Lubbock Students Need to Know
Navigating your time at college can be a challenge, especially within your first year. You might be in a new city, surrounded by people you don’t know, trying to balance your social life alongside school and possibly work. College can be challenging as is, but all of those factors make it even more difficult.
Approximately $40,000 Will Buy You a Burnt Out, Boarded Up, Piece of Junk House in Lubbock
The housing market in Lubbock is getting pretty out of control. I like to check out Zillow every once in a while just to see if there are any amazing deals. I came across a house listed for $39,500 that really confused me. Apparently in Lubbock, you can sell a turd without even trying to paint it gold. This house is just that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2,000 Glowing Pumpkins Is Worth Taking a Road Trip to In Texas
There is a pumpkin patch trail that is out of this world in Texas. We all know how packed it gets at La Union Corn Maze especially when it comes to picking out a pumpkin to take home and carve. But if you love the spooky time of the year...
Lubbock’s Oddities Market Returns to Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary
The Oddities Market, a pop-up market place for all things weird and wonderful, returns to celebrate its 1-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th at 408 Ave. J. It will feature over 30 vendors with handmade items for sale. There will also be food trucks and a fire dance performance. In...
Longtime Councilman T.J. Patterson died
LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Patterson, Lubbock’s first Black city council member and father of current Councilwoman Shelia Patterson-Harris, died Wednesday morning. Patterson-Harris began notifying family members. Patterson was elected to the council in 1984 and served 20 years. Patterson was also the publisher of the Southwest Digest which he cofounded with Eddie Richardson. Its last […]
Alright I’ll Say It: I Don’t Get the Texas Longhorns “T-Shirt Fan” Slam
I'm a huge college football fan. Sure, it's my job to watch and cover the Texas Tech football team, but even before I had this job I was a huge Texas Tech fan. Now, I grew up in Lubbock and attended dozens of Texas Tech football games and even more baseball games with some Dickey and Knight basketball games thrown in, but I did not go to Texas Tech.
vivathematadors.com
It’s time to move on from the Texas Longhorns
I understand that lots of folks, myself included, thoroughly enjoy smoking Texas in *insert literally any sport here*. I understand the economic implications for Lubbock. I especially understand how much realignment has ruined traditional rivalries in our sport, and trying to avoid that in this situation. But if you ask...
5 Cozy Places in Lubbock for UT Fans to Crash After the Game
The Texas Tech Red Raiders will be squaring off against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday, September 24th, at 2:30 p.m. Everyone in town is getting totally amped for it and stocking up on tailgating supplies and booze. UT kicked our butts pretty bad last year, so the Red Raiders are going to have to bring some serious thunder this weekend.
Thai Kitchen Opens Second Location in Lubbock
Holy Thai food, Batman! This is the best news yet. Thai Kitchen officially opened a second location in Lubbock on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. This is going to be great for all the people that live on the south side of town. If you've never been to or heard of...
18 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 20, Only One With Serious Charges
We're halfway through the week, so I thought as we got closer to the weekend maybe there would be some crazy crimes going on. But I think everyone in town is feeling that first day of fall excitement for September 22nd. That means to start indulging in everything pumpkin. I did feel the pull of Volleman's Milk calling my name when I saw their seasonal pumpkin spice milk flavor on store shelves.
My Fellow Lubbockites: Buy the Ticket, Take the Ride
No sympathy for the devil; keep that in mind. Buy the ticket, take the ride...and if it occasionally gets a little heavier than what you had in mind, well...maybe chalk it up to forced consciousness expansion: Tune in, freak out, get beaten. - Hunter S. Thompson. Life is expensive. The...
15 Things Happening in Lubbock This Fall You Don’t Want to Miss
We’re only a few days away from the official start of fall on September 22, 2022, so it's time to look at what fall events are happening around Lubbock this year. From family-friendly weekend fun to adults only evening gatherings, there’s something for everyone. We have classics like the South Plains Fair and At'l Do Farms Corn Maize, but also some new and lesser known events that you have to check out.
Lubbock Parents Will be Giving Thanks For This Awesome Class
With the holiday season rapidly approaching, many parents are planning their trips to see family and friends. While you may be looking forward to good tidings and cheer, it is important to remember this exciting time also brings potential hazards. Most people tend to categorize drowning as a summer safety risk, but Jordan Dunlap, Certified Infant Aquatic Instructor and Owner of Infant Aquatics of Lubbock, stresses that this danger is present 365 days out of the year.
KCBD
Lubbock twins home and healthy after 65-day stay at UMC Children’s NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Most expecting parents are not ready for it when they hear the words, ‘It’s twins.’ The Snider family was just as shocked when their baby girls Laikyn and Lorelei entered the world 12 weeks early, two weeks after losing their home in a fire. With so much uncertainty, the Sniders were thankful for the team at UMC Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, funded by Children’s Miracle Network dollars, who kept their babies alive.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0