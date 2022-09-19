ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
foxwilmington.com

Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
whqr.org

Over a year into the mold crisis, WHA's new leader says progress is being made

Last summer, WHQR began investigating a mold crisis at the Wilmington Housing Authority — and it soon became clear that, due to severe mismanagement, it had become a humanitarian crisis with over a hundred families forced out of their homes. A detached board and negligent leadership had allowed the mold situation to get out of control. And when then-CEO Katrina Redmon quit in the midst of the crisis, the authority was spun out of control and at the brink of financial exhaustion, leaving families with no foreseeable end to their displacement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
foxwilmington.com

Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. “Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for...
WECT

Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
