WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington City Council updates panhandling ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night to discuss updating the city’s rules regarding panhandling. Council unanimously voted to update the ordinance, clarifying that “aggressive” panhandling and panhandling within 21 feet of an ATM are not allowed. The update comes after the council...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council votes to remove ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ sign at Jervay Memorial Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council voted to remove the ‘Black Lives Do Matter: End Racism Now’ sign at Jervay Memorial Park 5-2 within 90 days, with council members Kevin Spears and Clifford Barnett as the dissenting votes. The sign’s was originally approved to be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation extended for 90 days while city looks to community for long-term options
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The clock is ticking on the “Black Lives Do Matter End Racism Now” art installation in downtown Wilmington. The art piece was installed in September 2020 in Jervay Park and was intended to remain in place for one year. Wilmington City Council voted to extend the art for an additional year in 2021.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announce National Night Out dates
(WWAY) — Two local law enforcement agencies are hosting National Night Out next month to bring the community closer together with those who protect and serve. The Leland Police Department’s Night Out is set for Tuesday, October 4th from 5:30 through 7:30 pm in Founders Park. The event...
WECT
Community members concerned about over-development in rural Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County is often mentioned as the fastest growing county in North Carolina, but some worry the county’s infrastructure won’t keep up with the rising population. Lana Humphrey voiced her concerns about a recent planned development at the county’s planning board meeting on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Rental assistance program offering $450 reimbursement to eligible New Hanover County applicants
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — To help lower income families in the community meet rental housing needs, New Hanover County will continue to offer the Workforce Housing Gap Rental Assistance Pilot Program for a second year, with several updates. Applications are open now through September 30, and an...
foxwilmington.com
New Hanover County Commissioners approve $1.65 million towards reopening “The Harbor”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday, September 19, to grant $1.65 million towards reopening the Harbor, a mental health and substance abuse center, at the former Sherwood Manor Rest Home. RHA Health Services and Trillium Health Resources announced in the July they would...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department searching for two missing people
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating two people involved in separate missing person cases. 34-year-old Kristen Davis was last seen on September 12th around 12:00 pm. She may be driving a black infinity, according to Police. She’s described as being 5 foot,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit Wilmington massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New York woman was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny in 2020 and 2021. On March 31st, Xiang Yue Jin pled guilty to the charge....
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Habitat ReStore locations asking for assembly volunteers this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re handy with a hammer or screwdriver, the Cape Fear Habitat ReStore is asking for your help. All locations around the Cape Fear are looking for volunteers to assemble furniture at one of their stores. You can sign up for any shift on...
foxwilmington.com
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Surf City Ocean Rescue urge beachgoers stay vigilant after rescue flags and cans removed
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) – With the summer season coming to an end; Surf City Ocean Rescue will only be out on patrol during the weekends. Ocean rescue flags and rescue cans have been removed for the season, ocean rescue will still be responding to all emergencies on the beach and in the water through the off-season.
WECT
Shallotte holds ribbon cutting for Wall Street Intersection/Riverwalk Entrance
Check locations for One-Stop Early Voting ahead of 2022 November General Election. The North Carolina State Board of Elections has approved One-Stop Early Voting sites and hours ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Election. Developers one step closer to building hotel, driving ranges in Sunset Beach. Updated: 12 hours...
whqr.org
Over a year into the mold crisis, WHA's new leader says progress is being made
Last summer, WHQR began investigating a mold crisis at the Wilmington Housing Authority — and it soon became clear that, due to severe mismanagement, it had become a humanitarian crisis with over a hundred families forced out of their homes. A detached board and negligent leadership had allowed the mold situation to get out of control. And when then-CEO Katrina Redmon quit in the midst of the crisis, the authority was spun out of control and at the brink of financial exhaustion, leaving families with no foreseeable end to their displacement.
WECT
Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time since the investigations first started, the founder of Pink Energy Jayson Waller spoke with reporters to address the thousands of complaints facing his company. Some of the biggest complaints of the solar company are regarding the systems not producing the power promised to customers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
foxwilmington.com
Organizers: Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be held this year
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – There will not be a Cape Fear Fair & Expo this year, organizers announced Monday. According to a Facebook post from the Cape Fear & Expo, the fair’s lease agreement with the Wilmington International Airport has expired. “Cape Fear Fair is actively looking for...
WECT
Police respond to shots fired at Creekwood, building damaged
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shots were reported fired on September 19 at the Creekwood housing complex, near the 900 block of Emory Street. According to Wilmington Police Department, no one was hit by any shots but a building was damaged. WECT has a crew on the scene. This is a...
