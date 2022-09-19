Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Panama City Beach homicide
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Tyler Moore Davis. We have updated with new information from the sheriff. For an updated version of this story visit here. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. a. (WMBB) — A murder suspect was caught in Georgia […]
WJHG-TV
Homicide investigation in Panama City Beach neighborhood
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported homicide on Thursday morning in Panama City Beach. Deputies responded to the 8:00 a.m. call in the Treasure Palm neighborhood on 200 Jase Lane. Once on scene, officials say the body of Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found with a gunshot wound.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals 9-22-2022
STATE OF FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION NOTICE OF INTENT TO ISSUE PERMIT. The Department of Environmental Protection (Department), gives notice of its intent to issue an Environmental Resource Permit (Permit No MMR_173508-003) to Arcosa Aggregates, 5160 Vermont Road, Marianna, FL 32448, to expand an existing lime rock mine by approximately 200.54 acres within a 407.29-acre property area. Within the total mine boundary, approximately 388 acres will be mined or disturbed, including expansion of the existing pits, which will result in the creation of one lake, approximately 274 acres in size.
wtvy.com
Former Elba principal receives 10-year sentence for causing wreck
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Elba school principal has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in a plea deal. Debra Johnson Strickland pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two reduced assault charges, one a lesser felony and the other a misdemeanor. Strickland, on June 5, 2021, drove her car...
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
Walton man who molested three children sentenced to life
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who sexually abused three children under the age of 12 will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to prosecutors. On Tuesday, a Walton County jury found Jacob Ramirez guilty of two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 and one count […]
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting in west Tallahassee
The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed Wednesday night that a shooting occurred.
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist killed in Panama City crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night. It happened just before 8 P.M. at the intersection 23rd Street and Michigan Avenue. Investigators say a tan minivan turning south on Michigan Ave. hit the black motorcycle traveling east on 23rd. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
WJHG-TV
Know what kind of scams to look out for with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stopped by the studio to discuss what specific scams to look for and how to avoid them. Ford says its all about paying attention. By knowing what to look for, you can avoid being targeted by a scam. To learn...
wtvy.com
Dozens indicted in feeding scandal. Could Dothan be next?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Nearly 50 people have been charged with stealing from a Minnesota child nutrition program like the one targeted in a Dothan investigation. Prosecutors in Minneapolis allege those indicted created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of thousands of children, then sought reimbursement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
Woman shot at Canyon Park Apartments
A woman sustained a non life threatening injury after being robbed and shot at Canyon Park Apartments.
WCTV
UPDATE: One killed in crash in Tallahassee on FAMU’s campus
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preliminary findings determined the victim was standing in the roadway operating the liftgate to a tractor-trailer moments before the crash, according to a TPD statement. A woman traveling east on Robert Trudy Perkins Way struck the man and he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
wdhn.com
Rash of car break-ins hit a Houston Co. neighborhood
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over the last few days, neighbors say that two teenagers have been breaking into cars in the Liberty Park neighborhood in Houston County. Video obtained from doorbell cameras shows two teenage suspects walking the street trying to get into cars in the liberty park neighborhood and when they find a car with an unlocked door they are taking whatever they can get their hands on.
Tallahassee Police Department makes arrest in 2020 murder case
The Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday that it made an arrest in an alleged homicide incident that occurred in 2020.
wdhn.com
August house fire lands one in jail accused of arson, HSCO
TAYLOR, Ala (WDHN)— A Houston County man accused of arson has been arrested and released on bail. A warrant for Donald Hughes Jr, 34, of Taylor, was issued after an investigation by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant was for arson in the second degree. Hughes is...
fosterfollynews.net
Washington County, Florida Sheriff’s Arrests Traice Alexander Adams of Vernon on Drug-Related Charges on September 19, 2022
A Vernon man is behind bars and facing drug-related charges after a traffic stop in Washington County. This morning, around 7:00 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford truck on Hwy. 277 near Hartzog Rd. Contact was made with the driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old, Traice Alexander Adams, of Vernon.
WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
Bay contractor refutes charges
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A man once accused of fraudulently obtaining a license for construction work and then using it in Bay County has settled the criminal case against him and spoke exclusively to News 13 about the case Monday. Gordon Andrews said he was targeted by law enforcement and charged with several felonies […]
Bonifay police still investigating Saturday night murder
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police are still trying to uncover the details of a Saturday night murder in Bonifay. 53-year-old Jimmy McCullough was found lying in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. 90 near the Grocery Outlet in Bonifay. Around 11:45 pm, someone turning onto the highway found his body with a gunshot wound to the […]
