Read full article on original website
Related
Rochester Man Accused of Barricading Himself in Arrest Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has referred two charges for obstructing the legal process to the county attorney against a Rochester man with three active arrest warrants. Sheriff’s Lt. Lee Rossman says deputies went to a residence in the 3,200 block of Pinewood Rd. Southeast...
Eyota Man Accused of Striking Man with Pistol At SE Rochester Shop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An Eyota man has been accused of brandishing a pistol and using it to knock a person unconscious in Rochester earlier this year. 38-year-old Joseph Johnson was charged Tuesday with second and third degree assault and possessing a firearm as a felon. The criminal complaint says Johnson was at a shop in southeast Rochester with two other people when he got into an argument with one of the people he was with that turned physical when Johnson brandished a pistol on June 13.
Bogus Active Shooter Report Sends Police to Rochester Lourdes HS
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a massive law enforcement response prompted by a swatting call at Lourdes High School in Rochester this morning. Rochester Police, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance all rushed to the Lourdes campus shortly after 10 AM after a call to law enforcement dispatch reported an active shooter incident in a second-floor classroom. The caller reported that six people had been shot, but contact was quickly made with the front office of the school and staff had no knowledge of any sort of disturbance.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to shooting teenager
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a teenager is pleading not guilty. Steven Allen Hart, 66 of Rochester, is now set to stand trial starting February 27, 2023, for first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Rochester police say Hart shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg on March...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester Police Death Threats Case on Hold
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man accused of making "credible threats" against two Rochester police officers has been found to be incompetent to face prosecution. The ruling was handed down this week by an Olmsted County judge in the case of 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi. A psychological evaluation was ordered for the case in June shortly after the Edina man was charged with a felony terroristic threats charge and a gross misdemeanor count of harassment.
KIMT
Rochester Catholic Schools responds to 'swatting' incident
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Catholic Schools has issued a statement about the 'swatting' incident Wednesday that led to a lockdown and emergency response at Lourdes High School. Law enforcement says it appears to have been an internet-based fake phone call about an active shooter at Lourdes High School. The statement...
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
KIMT
Sheriff's Office: Man charged in Olmsted Co. after barricading himself in garage for 3 hours
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities trying to arrest a wanted man were on the scene for three hours after the suspect barricaded himself in a residence. The sheriff’s office said it began Tuesday night at 8:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Pinewood SE. when the man was seen in a detached garage on the property.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bicyclist Found Covered in Blood in Rochester Street
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department responded to the report of a man found covered in blood laying in a Rochester street Tuesday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to an emergency call in the area of 20th St. and 3rd Ave. Southeast at 11:54 p.m. The caller told officers they saw the apparent victim attempt to stand up on his own before collapsing in the street.
KAAL-TV
Twin Cities man accused of stalking, threatening RPD found incompetent
(ABC 6 News) – An Edina man accused of stalking and threatening Rochester police officers and their families was found incompetent to stand trial in Olmsted County Court. According to investigators with the Sheriff’s Office of Olmsted County, 52-year-old Josef Makatewassi sent two officers multiple rambling emails alleging corruption in the police department, as well as mentioning Nazis, drug trade, and other crimes in May and June.
Authorities investigating false active shooter reports at Minnesota schools
Authorities in Minnesota say there's no threat to schools Wednesday after false active shooter reports sent law enforcement to at least three high schools. Word of the incident broke around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning with Rochester Police responding to Lourdes High Schools. Mayo High School in Rochester also went into...
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMT
Missing Rochester teen found safe
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After the Rochester Police Department asked for the public's help to locate a teen, she has been found safe. Lilah Long, 17, from southeast Rochester, was last heard from Tuesday night and was last seen at 4 p.m. on Monday. Police said late Wednesday morning that she was found safe.
KIMT
Rochester man identified a victim of deadly Minneapolis shooting
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man was shot to death over the weekend in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified a man killed by multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning as Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28 of Rochester. A press release says Gildersleve was found in the 1600 block of Harmon Place in Minneapolis and died at Hennepin Healthcare around 6 am Sunday.
Faribault Weekend Shooting Stems From Botched Drug Deal
Faribault Police Chief John Sherwin issued a News Release Monday afternoon about a shooting with injuries that occurred Saturday night. Sherwin says the investigation into what led to the shooting in Teepee Tonka Park not far from the historic Viaduct is ongoing. However, the News Release states, "At the hospital,...
KIMT
Wanted Albert Lea woman arrested, found with meth and stolen handgun
ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A wanted Albert Lea woman is facing multiple felony charges after being found in possession of a stolen handgun and methamphetamine. Veronica Garcia, 28, was arrested Thursday night after she was spotted by law enforcement as a passenger on a motorcycle. Garcia was found with around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Mower County Sheriff’s Office confirm no threat at Austin High School
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The Austin Police Department (APD) has confirmed there is no active shooter threat at Austin High School after receiving a phone call reporting an active shooter at the school. The call came in around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday. APD said they were aware of same/similar incidents...
Albert Lea Sniper Convicted For Shooting Officer & 2 Others
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea man has been convicted of all of the charges brought against him following a series of shootings and a lengthy standoff. A Freeborn County Jury today found 22-year-old Devon Weiland guilty of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced on December 19.
KAAL-TV
Cub Foods fight leads to drug arrest
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of displaying a gun in a parking lot fight was charged with 3rd-degree controlled substance crimes after law enforcement allegedly found M30 pills on his person. Rochester police responded to the parking lot of Cub Foods at about 2:30 p.m. on...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0