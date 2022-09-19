(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.

STUART, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO