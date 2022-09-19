Read full article on original website
Arlene Dentlinger of Arcadia
Arlene Dentlinger, 96 of Arcadia, died Sunday, September 18, 2022, at St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at St. John Catholic Church in Arcadia. The Celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Concelebrant will be Fr. Richard Remmes. Music will be by Sharon Bierl and the St. John Choir. Lectors for the Funeral Mass will be Diane Dentlinger, Cate Hegstrom, and Lola Blaser. Gift Bearers will be Maria Promes, Amy Dentlinger, and Kreighton Liechti. Eucharistic Minister will be Sister Maria Friedman. Casket Bearers will be Dave Dentlinger, Roger Dentlinger, Neil Dentlinger, Craig Dentlinger, Loren Dentlinger, Joel Dentlinger, Lee Dentlinger, Russ Hegstrom, Al Blaser, and Carey Promes. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery in Arcadia.
Judith Chartier of Carroll
Judith Diane Chartier, age 76, of Carroll, IA passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022 surrounded by her family at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Private family graveside services will be held. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers,...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Top Antiquing Destinations in America
If you've ever driven on Interstate 80 between Des Moines and Omaha, then you've passed by one of the top antiquing places in America and probably didn't even notice. Right alongside heavy hitters like Palm Springs, Palm Beach, and New Orleans is tiny Walnut, Iowa (population 747), checking in at number nine on BestLife's new list of 'The 10 Best U.S. Cities for Antiquing'.
These Two Charming Towns Were Named The Most Underrated Towns In Iowa
There are some really cute little towns in Iowa but two have received the title of being the most underrated in the state. Every state has at least one town that doesn't get the visitors it should. Maybe it's got a classic Americana feel in it's downtown, good land for things like hiking or canoeing, or qualities that just make it stick out in the best way. Love Exploring looked at the most underrated town in every state. While the town that they chose for Iowa is a bit of a drive away from the QC (almost 4 hours actually), it's Danish-inspired architecture still looks charming and memorable.
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Iowa crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
Ping pong ball-sized hail damages crops in Iowa
In parts of Pottawattamie County, some are dealing with the remnants of hail damage from over the weekend.
Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
DMACC Carroll Campus Offering A Workshop On Mental Health
Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus will offer students a positive mental health workshop this fall. The first workshop is on Tuesday, September 27, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Participants will view a documentary featuring stories of college students from across the county that shows how individuals can seek help for mental health conditions and successfully manage them. Pre-registration is required and must be completed by Monday, September 26. A link to the registration form can be found included with this story on our website. After individuals register, they will receive a confirmation email about how to join the meeting remotely. For more information, contact the DMACC Carroll Campus at 712-792-1755.
3 arrested for alleged police certification lies
LAKE CITY, IOWA — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in reportedly falsifying information to get a newly-hired police officer for the town of Lake City into the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office confirms that Lake City Administrator Eric Wood and former police officers Tony Snyder and Aaron […]
Lake View City Officals Are Set To Start The Next Phase Of the Lakeshore Drive Project
The Lake View City Council has reviewed the preliminary plans for the Lakeshore Drive Project and is ready for the next phase. At Monday’s meeting, city officials met with engineers from Sundquist Engineering to go over the improvement plans for the road. City Administrator Scott Peterson says the council is looking at reconstructing the north half of Lakeshore Drive.
California man arrested following a pursuit in Stuart
(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.
New Highway 20 Travel Center in Webster County Opens Today
Construction is winding down and now a new travel center is opening to the public for the first time today. Alpha Media reached out to the folks at Marker 126, the new travel center just east of Fort Dodge on Highway 20 and have been told today is a soft opening as the coffee shop and restaurant is still under construction.
Gossett Approved As DMACC Board Of Trustees Member
The Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Board of Trustees has announced Jim Gossett as its newest board member. Gossett, who currently serves as CEO for the Racoon Valley Electric Cooperative (RVEC) in Glidden, was unanimously approved during the trustees’ September meeting to replace longtime Carroll educator and DMACC board member Jim Knott. Knott is retiring after serving DMACC for 50 years, first as an adjunct instructor, then professor, dean, provost, and, finally, Board of Trustees chair. Gossett’s prior experience includes time as Storm Lake and Carroll Area Development Corporations Executive Director. He also served on the DMACC Carroll Campus Foundation Board and Business Administration Advisory Board. Gossett says, “I’m looking forward to carrying on the tradition of service that Jim and Naomi Neu, a former DMACC board member from Carroll, established for so many years.” DMACC recently celebrated a $4.2 million expansion at the Carroll Campus, which included the James and Marjorie Knott Commons in recognition of their commitment to the school. Gossett will serve the remainder of Knott’s term as District 3 Trustee and will be on the ballot during the November 2023 school election.
Two 11-year-olds charged with felony burglary, assault in Iowa
Two boys under the age of 18 were charged with burglary after assaulting a child outside of their home.
UPDATE: Lake City Admin, Two Former LCPD Officers Arrested Wednesday In Connection To Iowa AG’s Office Investigation
Two former Lake City police officers and the Lake City Administrator were arrested yesterday (Wednesday) in connection to an Iowa Attorney General’s Office investigation. According to law enforcement, the charges against 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach, and 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder stem from allegations they provided fraudulent information to obtain Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) certification while Alspach and Snyder were employed by the Lake City Police Department in late 2020 and early 2021. The Lake City Council terminated Alspach’s employment with the department in October 2021 after he repeatedly failed to attend the ILEA academy. Snyder left the Lake City Police Department earlier this year after accepting a patrol officer position with the Atlantic Police Department. All three men were booked into the Carroll County jail, which houses prisoners for Calhoun County, on charges of misconduct in office and perjury. Wood faces additional counts of obstruction of prosecution and suborning perjury. Wood was released Wednesday after posting a $20,000 bond, and Alspach and Snyder were released after posting a $10,000 bond each. Their arraignment hearings are scheduled for Monday, Oct. 3 at the Calhoun County Courthouse.
Police: Girl shot at party in Webster County
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A shooting investigation is underway in Webster County after a girl was shot. It happened just after 11:30 Friday night, after reports of a large party off of 225th Street. The girl was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. After several interviews,...
City Of Carroll Invites Residents To Adams St. Reconstruction Project Public Information Meetings On Sept. 26 And 28
The City of Carroll has scheduled two public information meetings next week to review and discuss plans for the proposed Adams Street reconstruction project slated for next year. The estimated $3.6 million project includes the complete removal and replacement of the existing roadway with proposed upgrades to the city utilities buried beneath it. Construction was initially set for 2022, but the Carroll City Council opted to delay the project after receiving negative feedback from Adams Street property owners who may be forced to pay for utility reconnection out of their own pockets. The first public information meeting will be held on Monday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Carroll City Hall. The second meeting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, also at City Hall. Any interested resident is invited to attend either or both of the sessions.
CCSD Board Of Education Provided A Response To Complaints About Inappropriate Reading Material In The Media Centers
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) Board of Education responded to a previous complaint about reading material within the district. Amy Dea addressed the board in late August and again at the Monday night meeting. Dea says she talked with Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau, and he was unaware of the books being in the school. Dea adds she intended to make the board aware of the books and wants to know who is reviewing them.
Greene County Sheriff’s Report September 16-18, 2022
5:44am: A deputy conducted a welfare check near 175th Street and B Avenue. 12:15pm: A deputy investigated a missing person report in the 400 block of South 8th Street. The person was located in a hospital. 4:50pm: A deputy investigated a careless driving complaint on 220th Street near B Avenue.
