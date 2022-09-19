Read full article on original website
Pettis County Firefighters Attend Swift Water Rescue Training
Five personnel from Pettis County Fire Protection District attended swift water rescue training in Eureka this past weekend. Pettis County Fire Chief Mike Harding said “I am very proud of them for enduring this vigorous training. A total of 24 training hours were completed Saturday from 8:30 a.m., to 11:30 p.m., and Sunday from 8:30 a.m., to 4 p.m., with very few breaks.”
Sedalia Police Reports For September 22, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers observed a dark colored KIA SUV fail to maintain its lane several times while westbound on West Broadway Boulevard. Officers initiated a traffic stop on it at the Dollar General Store, 2400 West Broadway Boulevard. The driver had a Failure to Appear warrant from the City of Knob Noster (Not listed in Casenet) holding a cash or surety bond of $300. Lamper Lambert Deitas, 41, of Sedalia, was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Pettis County Jail.
mykdkd.com
Clinton School District Transportation Changes
Parents, please see the following changes to transportation for this afternoon, 9/21. This should not impact arrival times by more than 10 minutes.
Subject Check At Happy Acres Leads to Arrest of Sedalia Man
On Sunday, Pettis County Sgt. Apel was dispatched to the well-being check on an individual reported to be passed out at Happy Acres, 22527 Hwy 6. A short time later his vehicle was reported to be traveling south on 65 and was ultimately stopped near 65 and Eagleview Drive. Contact...
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Downtown Columbia diner owner thanks community for reaching out
We have a follow-up today (Tuesday) to a story we first brought to you on Monday morning about the owner of downtown Columbia’s Broadway Diner being unable to work due to being injured. He issued an appeal to the public on Sunday to help him find cooks, saying they...
United Way Car Show Attracts 52 Entries
The third United Way of Pettis County Car Show was held Saturday at Gardner-Denver, 305 North State Fair Boulevard. A total of 52 entries were in the show, according to Executive Director Samantha Gilpin. Boy Scout Troop 54 presented the colors at opening ceremony, while Stephanie Roberson sang the National...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades
More than 40 Walmart locations across Missouri will be under construction as stores are updated and remodeled. The post Local Walmart stores among dozens getting upgrades appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Johnson County Fire Protection District Building New Station Near Knob
Construction recently began on a new Johnson County Fire Protection District. Station Four building near Knob Noster. The building, located at 85 NE D Highway, is replacing the current structure located approximately 2,500 feet to the west which was built in 1990. The current Station Four building is 1,600 square...
Windsor Woman Injured After Escape Ends Up in Field
A Windsor woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2014 Ford Escape, driven by 52-year-old Darci E. Kruse of Windsor, was on Missouri 52 at Richardson Road around 8:36 p.m., when she failed to slow for a stop sign and skidded across Missouri 52, traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment, and ended up in a field, striking a T-post.
939theeagle.com
Big Lots to open in mid-October in Jefferson City
Jefferson City has landed a major retailer to replace the former Best Buy store on heavily-traveled Missouri Boulevard. Big Lots has been renovating the inside and outside of the building, which is one of the biggest stores on the boulevard. It’s a highly-visible location, near Highway 50. The Ohio-based retailer is a discount store, and its website describes itself as “your one-stop shop for big deals that make your dollar holler.”
Belton substitute teacher fired, accused of inappropriately texting student
Parents shared their feelings on Tuesday, including some who praised the Belton School District for taking swift action.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN TRAFFIC CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Two individuals were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Lafayette County on Tuesday, September 20. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary Jones of Lexington, crossed into the path of a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Bradley Coffey of Centerview, and struck the vehicle head on.
Want To Play Poker For A Good Cause? Help State Fair Roadrunners!
My family grew up around a card table. My father would get together once a month with a few of my uncles and cousins for a rotating game of standard poker games like 7 Card Stud, 5 card draw, and others. In 2003 a man named Chris Moneymaker took a $40 online tournament qualifying win and ending up winning the main event at the World Series of Poker for $2.5 Million dollars. After this event, Texas Hold-Em tournaments became more popular than ever and the poker boom was born.
Lincoln Man Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Lincoln man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early this morning in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2009 Chevrolet, driven by 50-year-old Daniel K. Davis of Lincoln, was at 26437 Highway B around 12:30 a.m., when the vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.
A Popular Sedalia Buffet Closes Their Doors. What Could Replace It?
When the pandemic hit, many restaurants closed their doors for a period of time. Obviously this affected many in the service industry. Some restaurants were able to weather the storm, and figure out a way to survive. If that meant providing carry out options, or limited seating, they figured out a way. A lot of non-chain restaurants were not able to survive. Mighty Melt, closed for a while, then came back under new ownership.
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (9/21)
Isaac Karl McGowen of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/16/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Brian Lee Anglin of Warrensburg, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Franklin Eli Crowder of Clinton, MO was arrested on 9/17/2022 for an arrest warrant in Clinton. Amy...
Hope Sedalia Walmart Gets An Update. They Are Investing $240 Million In Missouri
Many of us shop at the Walmart in Sedalia. You may or may not be a fan of it, for various reasons. I personally have always wondered why they pay for a Walmart "greeter" at the doorways, but won't pay for cashiers so you don't have to use the self-checkout. But I digress.
Funeral Announcements for September 22, 2022
A graveside service for Kimberly Ann Curry, 66, of Kansas City, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 at Crown Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. Funeral service for Elneta Leal Estes, 94, of Sedalia, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at...
