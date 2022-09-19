Read full article on original website
Related
RCPD acknowledges increase in Aggieville fights, fentanyl overdoses
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said it’s responded to a high number of fights in Aggieville recently. Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by KSNT News Tuesday to give us the details. While Manhattan does remain statistically remain below the average crimes continue in the city and appear to be concentrated in Aggieville. […]
Riley County Arrest Report September 21
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TANISHA SHANTELL BARBER, 29, Manhattan, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5yrs; Bond $4,000. DANIEL RAYMOND REYES,...
WIBW
11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.
Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
City of Manhattan victim of catalytic converter theft, top targets, how to prevent theft
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan Parks & Rec is listed as the victim in a police report after someone cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a work truck. The theft happened in the 2000 block of Leavenworth Street around 8:15 a.m. Monday. The estimated loss of the catalytic converter was $975. […]
WIBW
RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a fight between two teenagers led to a broken nose and other injuries. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. with reports of aggravated battery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
Manhattan woman dead following car crash in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan woman is dead in Washington County following a car crash, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The KHP crash log states that at 3:45 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagon Beetle traveling southbound on Kansas Highway 148, just three miles south of Hanover, failed to stop at a stop sign […]
WIBW
Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
'La Fiesta' seized by State of Kansas for non-payment of taxes
La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 for non-payment of taxes. Officials at the restaurant stated they do not know how long the restaurant will be closed or if it will be reopened.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The driver turned on Old Claflin […]
AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
WIBW
Topeka woman arrested for meth possession
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
WIBW
Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
Salina business victim of fraud after employee gives login info to caller
A trusting employee learned the hard way to never give out login information to someone over the phone. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that on Friday morning, an employee of Great Plains Trucking received a call from someone claiming to be with a company that Great Plains Trucking works with.
KWCH.com
3 killed in Dickinson County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
Man arrested after an early morning shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
Comments / 0