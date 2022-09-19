ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

KSNT News

RCPD acknowledges increase in Aggieville fights, fentanyl overdoses

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department said it’s responded to a high number of fights in Aggieville recently. Capt. Josh Kyle stopped by KSNT News Tuesday to give us the details. While Manhattan does remain statistically remain below the average crimes continue in the city and appear to be concentrated in Aggieville. […]
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 21

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. TANISHA SHANTELL BARBER, 29, Manhattan, Criminal restraint, Domestic battery, knowing or reckless bodily harm to family/dating relationship; 2nd/5yrs; Bond $4,000. DANIEL RAYMOND REYES,...
WIBW

11 tires damaged causing $3K in damage to Manhattan contracting company

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after 11 tires were damaged causing $3,000 in damage for a Manhattan contracting company. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, officials were called to the 1800 block of Fair Ln. in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
WIBW

Visit Manhattan to say farewell to director Karen Hibbard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Visit Manhattan will say farewell to director Karen Hibbard upon her newly announced retirement. The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Manhattan will see the end of a highly successful era in February as Chamber Vice President and Visit Manhattan Director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.
WIBW

RCPD investigates two separate cases after windows shattered in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are looking into two separate cases after a couple and a business both reported that their windows had been shattered by someone. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Laramie Pl. with reports of an assault and criminal damage to property.
KSNT News

Someone punctured 9 tires, causing $3,000 damage

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – More than $3,000 of damage was reported when someone punctured 11 tires in the 1800 block of Fair Lane in Manhattan Monday. According to the Riley County Police Department, Weisbender Contracting reported the damage to nine trailer tires and two dump truck tires. The estimated total loss for the 11 punctured […]
WIBW

RCPD investigates after fight between teens leads to injuries

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are investigating after a fight between two teenagers led to a broken nose and other injuries. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers were called to the 3300 block of Robinson Dr. with reports of aggravated battery.
WIBW

Manhattan woman arrested after allegedly throwing knife at man

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials arrested Kelsey Fenner, 33, of Manhattan, after she allegedly threw a knife at a man and slapped him. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, officials were called to reports of an aggravated assault, domestic battery and intimidation of a witness in Manhattan.
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after meth found during traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man was arrested after officers found meth in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, officers arrested Eladio Alvarez, 43, of Manhattan, in the 1600 block of Pierre St.
KSNT News

AR-15, 9mm handguns missing after storage unit stolen

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Close to $8,000 worth of firearms are missing after two men reported a burglary at a storage unit in Manhattan. The Riley County Police Department reported that two men, a 21- and 24-year-old male, said a storage unit in the 5000 block of Murray Road was broken into around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. […]
KSNT News

Officials: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle. However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for […]
WIBW

Topeka woman arrested for meth possession

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was taken into custody early Saturday morning after methamphetamine was located during a traffic stop in Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said around 3:15 Saturday morning, a deputy pulled over a 2002 Ford Explorer near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. During the stop, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was discovered.
WIBW

Driver arrested after officers watch stolen motorcycle wreck in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wesley Rayton, Sr., 46, was arrested in Topeka after officers saw him crash on a motorcycle found to be stolen and attempt to run from the scene. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Monday evening, Sept. 19, a patrol officer spotted a black Yamaha sport bike lose control and crash into the curb on the north side of the intersection of 29th and Indiana St.
KWCH.com

3 killed in Dickinson County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon crash south of Abilene. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Dakota and a semi hauling a trailer were traveling south on K-15 at 1500 Avenue when the pickup’s driver made U-Turn at 1500 Avenue. The highway patrol said the semi hit the pickup which then entered the east ditch and flipped onto its roof. The semi also entered the east ditch and stopped in a field.
KSNT News

Man arrested after an early morning shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A shooting in the 3800 block of S.W. South Park in Topeka just after 1 a.m. has left one person injured. Police confirmed one man was taken to a local hospital. During the investigation, Rajhgerio Smith, 21, Topeka, was arrested on the following charges, criminal possession of a firearm, battery on a […]
TOPEKA, KS

