ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

British Fashion Publications Focus on Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

By Tianwei Zhang
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

The majority of British fashion titles paused rolling out London Fashion Week and general fashion, beauty and lifestyle content on Monday and dedicated their coverage to Queen Elizabeth II ’s funeral.

British Vogue released a series of articles on its website as well as social media about the arrivals of the Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey, as well as an explainer detailing the arrangements of the funeral.

More from WWD

The British versions of Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Grazia and Glamour took a similar approach.

Indie fashion titles such as i-D, Dazed & Confused, and The Face did not change their websites for the occasion, but they have stopped posting fashion week-related content across social media channels.

Many fashion editors at these titles have also decided to follow the British Fashion Council’s guidance on not posting street-style images of themselves until the day after the funeral.

London Fashion Week was set to run from last Friday to Tuesday, but no shows or events will take place no Monday. Most of the shows originally scheduled for Monday have been moved to Tuesday.

Richard Quinn, the inaugural recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, has moved his show from Sunday night to Tuesday at 7 p.m., to close London Fashion Week.

It’s understood that Quinn will pay tribute to the monarch, who turbocharged his fashion career when she sat in his front row and handed him the award in 2018. It was her very first visit to London Fashion Week.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Queen Elizabeth II’s Final Portrait and the Passing of Her Favorite Necklace to Catherine, Princess of Wales

LONDON — Buckingham Palace released an unseen portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the eve of her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. The image was taken at Windsor Castle before the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. She’s wearing a light powder blue dress with an aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, which was a present from her father King George VI for her 18th birthday in 1944.More from WWDBritain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth IITributes to Queen Elizabeth II on the Runway at London Fashion WeekPictures of London in Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II “Blue has always been one of [the queen’s] favorite colors...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and William, Prince of Wales, Make Their First Solo Appearance Since Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

LONDON — The new Prince and Princess of Wales are honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s death by visiting different counties in the U.K. to greet members of the public. On Thursday afternoon, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Sandringham House in Norfolk, east of England. This was the first time the royals, whose titles have just changed, have been seen together without any other senior members of the family present since the queen’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

In Germany, Meghan Markle Wears All-American Design, With a Touch of French Luxury

LONDON — Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s return to Europe has so far been filled with nods to her late mother-in-law Diana, Princess of Wales who died 25 years ago last week.More from WWDPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General AssemblyPhotos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York CityThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021 The duchess is visiting Europe with her husband Prince Harry, and attended an Invictus Games event on Tuesday afternoon in Dusseldorf, Germany. The couple were there to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games, which were delayed due to the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#London Fashion Week#Uk#British Vogue#Elle#British Design
Daily Mail

Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer don racy mini dresses at London Fashion Week ahead of the Queen’s funeral

Princess Diana's twin nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer put on glamorous displays as they attended the David Koma SS23 show during London Fashion Week. The twins, 29, attended the event on Sunday in eye catching cutout mini dresses as they posed for the cameras while sat on the front row ahead of the Queen's funeral.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Royals
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
The List

An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace

"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
WWD

WWD

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy