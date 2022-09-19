Ever since foldable displays started popping up, many have dreamt of a laptop or tablet with a foldable display. There were foldable smartphones, and now Asus has made its first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop (Lenovo made the first ever foldable OLED laptop). Yes, the entire laptop is a display that folds in half—you can use it as a massive tablet or as a 12.5-inch laptop with its Bluetooth keyboard. However, the new tech has too many quirks that haven’t been ironed out yet, like a lack of stylus support or its massive thickness when folded. The Zenbook Fold 17 OLED is a step in the right direction, but like many new tech products, the first model is often the roughest.

