Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022

While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
Samsung Galaxy S23 to launch with thicker display bezels than Galaxy S22

@UniverseIce has shared more information about the dimensions of the Galaxy S23, the expected replacement for the Galaxy S22 and likely the cheapest option in the Galaxy S23 series. While the Galaxy S22 is a fair bit smaller than the Galaxy S21, @UniverseIce believes the opposite will be true with next year's entry-level flagship model. The Galaxy S23 should still feature a 6.1-inch display though, 0.1-inches smaller than the panel in the Galaxy S21.
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Beauty of the iPhone 14 rеdesign is on the inside as $500 repairs are no more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Great news, people, Apple will no longer charge you for nearly a whole iPhone when you crack its glass back! At least with the iPhone 14, that is, as what it lacks in exterior redesign has translated into a case of the "beauty is on the inside" axiom.
7 ways to make your iPhone speakers louder

To make your iPhone louder, adjust Apple Music EQ settings or increase Spotify's volume level. You can also disable Reduce Loud Sounds in Settings or use a Bluetooth speaker. Placing your iPhone in a bowl — or upside down — will help make it louder. Most iPhone models...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone overall, with excellent performance, stellar battery life, sharp...
Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip

Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a $200 price drop amid iPad Pro 2022 gossip. If Apple product launch rumors turn out to be true, an iPad Pro 2022 release is on the way. Naturally, existing iPad Pro tablets get steep discounts as retailers purge their inventory. Cuirrently, Amazon offers Apple's...
Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos

Despite Google's unconventional willingness to make certain Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch details public well in advance of a formal October 6 announcement event, mystery and/or confusion continues to hover over a number of important puzzle pieces. The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly...
Apple iPhone 14 review: the familiar iPhone I can’t help but love

“The iPhone 14 isn't a huge upgrade compared to its predecessor. But with a great design, screen, performance, and cameras, that's far from a bad thing at all.”. “It’s just another iPhone.” That’s how I’ve heard a lot of people refer to the iPhone 14 — and for good reason. Compared to last year’s model, the iPhone 14 is a very familiar smartphone. It has the same design, screen, chipset, and a very similar camera system.
Upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch gets a few official specs and a few unofficial ones

Although it has been in the rumor mill for almost six months now, the first-ever Nord-branded OnePlus smartwatch is still not up for grabs yet... or even formally and properly announced. But the company is at last ready to confirm the aptly named OnePlus Nord Watch will see daylight "soon" with an absolutely massive rectangular display in tow.
Hisense E8H cheaper 4K TV arrives with 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness

The Hisense E8H TV has been revealed and will shortly be available to pre-order in China. The 4K TV has a mini LED backlight with over 500 partitions and up to 1,600 nits brightness, allowing for improved detail in darker images. According to the company, the screen has a 178° viewing angle for a low reflection and a 96% DCI-P3 color gamut.
Asus’s first foldable laptop is a bulky display moonlighting as a PC

Ever since foldable displays started popping up, many have dreamt of a laptop or tablet with a foldable display. There were foldable smartphones, and now Asus has made its first 17-inch foldable OLED laptop (Lenovo made the first ever foldable OLED laptop). Yes, the entire laptop is a display that folds in half—you can use it as a massive tablet or as a 12.5-inch laptop with its Bluetooth keyboard. However, the new tech has too many quirks that haven’t been ironed out yet, like a lack of stylus support or its massive thickness when folded. The Zenbook Fold 17 OLED is a step in the right direction, but like many new tech products, the first model is often the roughest.
[Update: Lightning deal for $72] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works

[Update September 19, 2022: Amazon currently has the Wireless CarPlay adaptor as a Lightning deal for $72! Deal ends around 7 p.m. ET.]. Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
