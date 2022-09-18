ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland

By NewsOne Staff
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LlMpQ_0i1VOLpd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0ZnB_0i1VOLpd00

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

A bolitionist Harriet Tubman ’s resilient quest in the fight for Black liberation is being commemorated through the creation of monuments throughout the country. The latest statue honoring the trailblazer has risen in Maryland, WMAR-TV reported.

Standing 13 feet tall, the bronze statue, named the Beacon of Hope, was raised in Cambridge, Maryland, to commemorate Tubman’s bicentennial birth year. The state of Maryland was a significant backdrop along Tubman’s journey. She was born into slavery on the Eastern Shore of Maryland in Dorchester County in 1822. She bravely returned to the state several times to rescue her family members—and other individuals who were under the oppression of slavery—to lead them toward liberty on the Underground Railroad.

The sculpture—created by artist Wesley Wofford —depicts Tubman during her childhood and as an adult and stands near where Tubman rescued her niece, Kessiah Bowley . The statue was unveiled on The Day of Resilience, which was created in 2019 in Cambridge to reflect on the 400th anniversary of the transatlantic slave trade.

News about the statue comes months after the city of Newark renamed Washington Park Harriet Tubman Square.

“The entire project was very community driven. What we wanted to talk about was, what is the origin story of Harriet Tubman,” Wofford shared in a statement . “The base represents the hundreds of thousands of lives adversely affected. The shackles at the base represent all those lives. This statue is her first vision–of her future self. Her future self is handing a generational key to her. She is giving her the strength to say this is the strong woman you need to become because you’re going to need me now–and 200 years from now, they’re still going to need us. So reach within yourself and become that woman.”

SEE ALSO:

Statue Celebrating The Legacy Of Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Unveiled In Philadelphia

Monument Honoring Harriet Tubman’s Legacy Coming To The City Of Newark


The post Statue Honoring Trailblazer Harriet Tubman Rises In Maryland appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates

A high school student in Cecil County was arrested Monday after being accused of selling marijuana edibles to classmates. The 18-year-old is a student at North East High School. According to reports from the county sheriff’s office, a school resource officer searched the backpack belonging to the student. There, the officer found vacuum-sealed bags containing […] The post Maryland High School Student Accused Of Selling Edibles To Classmates appeared first on 92 Q.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Notre Dame Of Maryland To Become Co-Ed After 125 Years

  Notre Dame Of Maryland announced Tuesday that the university will become co-ed in the Fall of 2023 after 125 years as a women’s college. The school said it was a unanimous decision by the NDMU Board of Trustees. “The Board recognized that in order for NDMU to flourish for years to come, we needed […] The post Notre Dame Of Maryland To Become Co-Ed After 125 Years appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Cambridge, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Newark, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

Two Teens Arrested In After A Gun Was Found In Student’s Book Bag

  Baltimore County Police announced that two teenagers were arrested Monday after a gun was found inside a student’s backpack at Chesapeake High School in Essex. According to authorities, the initial call was in response to a suspicious person. The teens are 14 and 16 years old. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest […] The post Two Teens Arrested In After A Gun Was Found In Student’s Book Bag appeared first on 92 Q.
ESSEX, MD
WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

WOL-AM 1450am/95.9 FM

146
Followers
656
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Where Information Is Power

 https://woldcnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy