Six former Hilltoppers are set for induction into the the B.M.C. Durfee High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 22, at White’s of Westport. The honorees include Caitlin Belanger, Edward Silva, Adelino Jacob, Beth Plasski, J. Bryan Palumbo, and Thomas Kilby. Tickets for the Oct. 22 induction cost $50 (plus fees) and may be purchased online. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., with the inductions to follow. This is the first Durfee HOF...

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO