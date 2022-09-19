Read full article on original website
'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.
Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. GUYTON — It’s Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' “team grandpa” Mike Harper doesn’t mind sitting down and spinning a few tales. ...
Bay Net
Dunkirk Youth Football Team Being Led By Its First Ever Female Coach
DUNKIRK, Md. – The Dunkirk Warriors Youth Athletics is a storied nonprofit 501(c) organization that has offered boys and girls lacrosse, tackle and flag football, and cheerleading teams to the community for several years. Martin O’Callaghan, president of the Dunkirk Warriors boys and girls club, told us a bit...
New Sports Hall of Fame members honored
The newly inducted members of the Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame were introduced to the Wildcat crowd on Friday night during halftime of the Oak Ridge High School-Lenoir City football game. The four former ORHS athletes are James Mitchell, Halston Lane, Johnnie Williams, and Trenna Howell Underwood. The inductees...
Volleyball recap around the Tampa Bay Area: Calvary Christian defeats Tampa Prep in thriller
Volleyball action took place around the Tampa Bay Area on Monday and Tuesday nights, with plenty of solid matchups from the Hernando County down throughout Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties. In the Tampa Bay, the defending Class 3A state champion Clearwater Calvary Christian took on another ...
Mustang senior volleyball player Grace White never stops believing in herself or her teammates
By Michael Kinney Grace White wears No. 14 in the photos MUSTANG - Mustang senior Grace White came into the season with high expectations. Despite the Broncos struggling last year, she saw the potential in what her squad was capable of. After a tough start to the season, White still ...
High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch for in Week 6
As week head into week six of the Georgia High School Association football season, we preview five games that we will be keeping an eye on this week.
Shelby Reporter
Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event
NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
All-Americans to record-setters: Meet the newest inductees into the Durfee Hall of Fame
Six former Hilltoppers are set for induction into the the B.M.C. Durfee High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 22, at White’s of Westport. The honorees include Caitlin Belanger, Edward Silva, Adelino Jacob, Beth Plasski, J. Bryan Palumbo, and Thomas Kilby. Tickets for the Oct. 22 induction cost $50 (plus fees) and may be purchased online. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., with the inductions to follow. This is the first Durfee HOF...
Undefeated Horizon sweeps past Eustis
WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA – Hailey Cappleman burned Eustis for four aces Tuesday as the Horizon Hawks swept the Panthers 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 in a non-district volleyball match. The Hawks improved to 11-0 in their second season on the strength of a dominant serve. Horizon combined for 13 aces. Hawks ...
High school football: The ‘power of hope’ fueling a special season for the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs
The Gunnison Valley High School Bulldogs football team is having a special season fueled by the “power of hope” after they beat North Sevier High School Wolves football, 20-19, last Friday night.
