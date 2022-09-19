ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Team Grandpa' witnessed birth of South Effingham-Effingham football rivalry. What to know.

Follow Effingham high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. GUYTON — It’s Effingham County-South Effingham football week and the Mustangs' “team grandpa” Mike Harper doesn’t mind sitting down and spinning a few tales. ...
Bay Net

Dunkirk Youth Football Team Being Led By Its First Ever Female Coach

DUNKIRK, Md. – The Dunkirk Warriors Youth Athletics is a storied nonprofit 501(c) organization that has offered boys and girls lacrosse, tackle and flag football, and cheerleading teams to the community for several years. Martin O’Callaghan, president of the Dunkirk Warriors boys and girls club, told us a bit...
The Oak Ridger

New Sports Hall of Fame members honored

The newly inducted members of the Oak Ridge Sports Hall of Fame were introduced to the Wildcat crowd on Friday night during halftime of the Oak Ridge High School-Lenoir City football game. The four former ORHS athletes are James Mitchell, Halston Lane, Johnnie Williams, and Trenna Howell Underwood. The inductees...
Shelby Reporter

Several perform well at Oak Mountain XC event

NORTH SHELBY – On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Oak Mountain Eagles hosted the Oak Mountain XC Invitational at Heardmont Park and several local teams performed well at the event. Oak Mountain’s boys and girls and Westminster’s boys and girls both placed highly at this year’s event, while Indian Springs, Shelby County and Pelham also had several highlights.
The Herald News

All-Americans to record-setters: Meet the newest inductees into the Durfee Hall of Fame

Six former Hilltoppers are set for induction into the the B.M.C. Durfee High School Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 22, at White’s of Westport. The honorees include Caitlin Belanger, Edward Silva, Adelino Jacob, Beth Plasski, J. Bryan Palumbo, and Thomas Kilby. Tickets for the Oct. 22 induction cost $50 (plus fees) and may be purchased online. Cocktails are at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m., with the inductions to follow. This is the first Durfee HOF...
Scorebook Live

Undefeated Horizon sweeps past Eustis

WINTER GARDEN, FLORIDA – Hailey Cappleman burned Eustis for four aces Tuesday as the Horizon Hawks swept the Panthers 25-10, 25-10, 25-16 in a non-district volleyball match. The Hawks improved to 11-0 in their second season on the strength of a dominant serve. Horizon combined for 13 aces. Hawks ...
