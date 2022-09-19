ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Crypto Crash: Bitcoin Fell Below 6%, Ethereum Down 10%

By Madeline Garfinkle
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04A2Qy_0i1VNtRC00

Early Monday morning, Investing.com tweeted some sobering news for the crypto community: Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 to $18,802.1, marking a further decline from its "psychological threshold" of $20,000.

And Bitcoin wasn't alone in its losses.

Ethereum's native token, Ether, dropped even more: showing a drop slightly above 10% and trading at $1,303.42.

What could be causing the drop?

As the Fed continues its efforts to tame inflation by raising interest rates, investors have pulled back across the board, and crypto is no exception. While the economy remains uncertain, individuals are avoiding risky assets.

Additionally, Ethereum's long-awaited " Merge " was completed last week, making it a proof-of-stake blockchain instead of a proof-of-work blockchain.

What does that mean? Essentially, proof-of-work is done through mining, whereas proof-of-stake is done through existing owners putting their coins at risk (or stake) to validate transactions in the blockchain. The biggest win for The Merge is that it's better for the environment — it uses significantly less energy than proof-of-work transactions.

Related: Will Ethereum 'Merge' Emerge Victorious?

However, there's a caveat. With news of The Merge, comments made by Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to The Wall Street Journal suggest that the currencies allowing holders to validate coins through stakes would classify them as a security, which would mean they are required to be under regulation by the SEC. This is a reality that many crypto investors are wary of, as the nature of the currency is rooted outside of government regulations.

Related: 'We're the First Group Who Loses Out': Black Americans Hit Hard By Crypto Collapse

It's unclear when — or if — crypto will bounce back above its psychological threshold of $20,000, but as of 10:24 a.m. on
Monday , Bitcoin had already risen above its threatening $18,802 and is trading around $19,210.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Cash Expected To Become Obsolete

A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Ethereum Down#Investing Com#Fed#The Wall Street Journal
kitco.com

Bitcoin Sept. 19 chart alert - Bears working on price downtrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Tuesday, after hitting a three-month low Monday. A drop in prices below former chart support at the early-September low gave the bears the overall near-term technical advantage and they are presently working on a price downtrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

ADA holders needn’t sell themselves short because Cardano released…

The bloodbath is well and truly at play. Top crypto assets are freefalling today in the market with FUD playing a crucial role. Amidst the heat, Cardano is set to go ahead with the Vasil Fork on 22 September. But how is Cardano looking to tackle these repugnant market conditions? Simply, by going the Cardano way!
MARKETS
u.today

SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Ethereum Whales Rapidly Dropped Their Holdings After Merge, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $56M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $56,935,268 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x61fba83ecd47ceb5eab7ad672b61405b9b131702. $56 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0x3c834ecd7789e094e8fb233f084a695410aaadef. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
moneyandmarkets.com

Avoid This Sector as the Fed Continues Its Aggressive Inflation Fight

I don’t do market forecasts. I build trading systems and look for profitable (and durable) trends to follow. Any hopes that inflation might break soon got thrown out the window this week. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August was much hotter than expected at 8.3% year over year. Even the core number, which excludes energy and food, came in at 6.3%.
BUSINESS
u.today

30% of Shiba Inu Holders Are Now Holding for Long-Term Reasons: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
Gizmodo

Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security

Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy