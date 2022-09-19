Read full article on original website
Have You Eaten At These Ghost Kitchens In The Kalamazoo Area?
I was scrolling through Uber Eats the other night, and noticed a new place that no one had talked about in Kalamazoo yet - Leo's Italian Kitchen. The food looked good, sounded good, it had pretty positive reviews, so I gave it a shot. It wasn't bad at all, especially...
Two Men and a Truck moves into new 17,000-square-foot facility in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Less than a year after breaking ground on a new 17,000 square-foot facility, Two Men and a Truck is completely moved into its new digs on the east side of Kalamazoo. The company on Wednesday morning celebrates the opening of the new facility, located at 3521...
Where Are The Best Bars For Singles In Grand Rapids?
I moved to Grand Rapids in 2007 and when arrived I was single and ready to mingle. Some of the places I went to find a lady include The B.O.B., Gardella's, and McFaddens. I still think the B.O.B. would be a good place to find a single person but Gardella's and McFaddens are no longer around. So where can single people go in Grand Rapids to get a drink and try to find a partner?
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
West Michigan Community Pet Clinic In Grand Rapids Offering Discounted Services
This week multiple pet agencies across West Michigan are teaming up to offer discounted veterinarian services for low-income pet owners in metro Grand Rapids. When is the Community Clinic for Cats & Dogs In Grand Rapids?. The next community clinic will be held at Sunshine Community Church on Coit Ave...
New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside
A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
Grand Rapids Was The First City In America To Do These 3 Things
Grand Rapids, Michigan has some fascinating history that I bet you didn't even know about until now. According to Experience GR French-Canadian Joseph La Framboise and his wife Magdalene established the first fur-trading post here in 1806. Twenty-some years later, Detroit-born Louis Campau, known as the official founder of Grand Rapids, built a trading post, blacksmith shop, and cabin on the banks of the Grand River. Grand Rapids became a village in 1838 and a city in 1850. Grand Rapids can also lay claim to being the first city in America to be the first to do these things.
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
These Kalamazoo Area Natives Own A Nationally Based Vegan Restaurant
Food is something that every human being needs to survive and there are so many different cultural differences that make up the different food dishes we consume. Depending on where you are in the world, there are different plants that are native to that region or they use different spices for flavor. There is even debate and discrepancy between what kinds of food products or what types of meat we should be eating.
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
Bad News K-Zoo: National Beer Shortage Incoming
Kalamazoo and beer are like peanut butter and chocolate. Great on their own, but together it just makes too much sense. However, one side of the illustrious duo may take a bit of a siesta, or at the very least, become a very expensive date. According to Axios, a supply...
WWMTCw
Allegan County Fair breaks attendance record with popular performers
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County Fair broke records Saturday. Through the lens: Allegan County Fair bring fun and entertainment. Over 318,000 people attended the record-breaking weekend, according to Saree Miller, executive director of the Allegan County Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Sam Hunt with Travis Denning performed in the...
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
Two Michiganders Find Abandoned Victorian Mansion in the New York Woods
This Victorian-style mansion got its construction underway by Nathaniel Alward but was actually completed in the late 1800s by John Failing Barber. Barber decided to name his home The Chestnut Place”, thanks to all the chestnut trees in the area.....the public referred to it as “The Barber House”.
Kalamazoo commissioners approve 20% utility bill hike
People in the Kalamazoo area will now be paying more for their water and sewer bills. City commissioners approved a rate hike at Monday night's meeting with a unanimous vote.
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?
Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
