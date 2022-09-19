Read full article on original website
Related
lavacacountytoday.com
Dr. Pat Wagner and the ‘Come & Take It’ Cannon
I have a little gold-framed picture on my mantle at home that is quite dear to me. The photograph is of Dr. Pat Wagner of Shiner and me. In the picture, we are posing proudly with Dr. Wagner's famed "Come and Take It" cannon. Wagner, better known to all as "Dr. Pat," politely agreed to my request for the picture-taking session sometime back in the late 1980s.
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Bulldogs play Gonzales for Homecoming 2022
Yoakum hosts nearby Gonzales for 2022 Homecoming as the Bulldogs return home.,. Yoakum had a tough start to the season going 0-3 in the first three weeks before edging PL Calhoun 28-21 to start heading in a better direction. The Apaches, with a 2-2 record, have already matched last year’s...
lavacacountytoday.com
Yoakum football: Dogs beat PL Calhoun 28-21 for first win
The Yoakum Bulldogs were once again road warriors, this time battling the Calhoun Sandcrabs in Port Lavaca. The Bulldogs were able to secure their first victory of the season in a close game 28-21. After a lengthy Bulldogs drive only 15 seconds remained for Calhoun to try to tie the game. The Sandcrabs started at their own 14-yard line with no timeouts. The Bulldogs defense was able to hold off Calhoun's last efforts with a game-ending tackle by Drake Deel to run the clock out.
Comments / 0