The Yoakum Bulldogs were once again road warriors, this time battling the Calhoun Sandcrabs in Port Lavaca. The Bulldogs were able to secure their first victory of the season in a close game 28-21. After a lengthy Bulldogs drive only 15 seconds remained for Calhoun to try to tie the game. The Sandcrabs started at their own 14-yard line with no timeouts. The Bulldogs defense was able to hold off Calhoun's last efforts with a game-ending tackle by Drake Deel to run the clock out.

PORT LAVACA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO