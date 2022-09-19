Read full article on original website
Jane L. Stone
Jane L. Stone, 75, of West Salem, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in her home. She was born on July 17, 1947 in Waterloo, IA to Robert A. and Genevieve L. (Heidemann) Maltas. She was raised by her grandparents, William and Meta Heidemann. Jane graduated from West Waterloo High School and attended Gates Business College. She married Terry Stone on July 15, 1967 in Waterloo. They were blessed with three daughters, Kris, Tracey, and Tammy. They later divorced in 1990.
Roy William Bantley
Roy W. Bantley Jr., 89, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18 surrounded by his family at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born on March 22, 1933 in La Crosse to Roy W. and Harriet (Isenman) Bantley Sr. Roy graduated from Central High School and served with the US Army. He married Carol Ringhardt in 1958. Roy had worked for the Department of Transportation for many years, retiring in 1996. After retirement he worked at Quillin’s and Festival and volunteered at the Good Steward Resale Store. Roy was a very active member of St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Onalaska. He enjoyed reading, going to the YMCA, playing racquetball, and walking his daughter’s dog Bear every day.
Battle begins for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The battle begins for the ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’. Last week, the competition announced over 100 nominees. Products include everything from delicious foods like frozen pizzas to complex technology like a power generator. La Crosse has a couple nominees, including Spotted Cow labels.
Logan volleyball sweeps Sparta
The Logan volleyball team defeated Sparta on Tuesday night in straight sets. Jazzy Davis led the way for the Rangers with 10 kills on the night.
Holmen boys soccer hands Onalaska their first MVC loss of the season
Holmen boys soccer hosted Onalaska in a battle of the top MVC teams.
Bangor football preps for big game against Cashton
It's already week 6 of the Wisconsin high school football season and that brings some important matchups including Cashton (5-0) hosting Bangor (5-0). Bangor has won the Scenic Bluffs Conference every year since 2014. The Cardinals won the conference last year, but lost to Cashton in the second round...
Holmen volley keeps rolling with 3-set sweep over Onalaska
Holmen's Izzy Jahr had six kills on the night as the Vikings improved to 6-1 in conference play with a three-set sweep over Onalaska.
