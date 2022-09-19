ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: What Jalen Hale commitment means for Alabama

Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver pledge. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provides a breakdown of what Hale commitment means for the Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and others

Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama football Wednesday. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas. He is the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver commit in the 2023 recruiting class, and his pledge gives Alabama 23 2023 commits. The Texas product chose Alabama over Georgia, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama football’s full 2023 schedule announced

University of Alabama football fans can put the 2023 schedule in ink, as the Southeastern Conference released its slate of games for upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa. For the second...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimson Tide#American Football#College Football#Alabama Wr
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star WR Jalen Hale set to announce commitment decision

Jalen Hale is set to announce his commitment Wednesday between 12 and 1 p.m. CST. Hale attends Longview High School in Texas, and he currently garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will Choose between Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. Each program hosted Hale for an official...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced

Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’

Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one

The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Emergency rooms around Ala. are full

Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27

The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

Barefield makes transformative $10 million gift to UAB to bridge criminal justice, entrepreneurship for a better Birmingham

J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences and $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...

Comments / 0

Community Policy