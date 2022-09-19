Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to the Tide landing Jalen Hale
Multiple Alabama football commits shared their reaction to Jalen Hale announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide Wednesday via social media.
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: What Jalen Hale commitment means for Alabama
Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama Monday, becoming the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver pledge. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provides a breakdown of what Hale commitment means for the Tide in a video. The video can be streamed above.
What Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said about Alabama, Will Anderson
Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea was the 14th and final coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Lea was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “Obviously, this weekend being our first SEC game...
tdalabamamag.com
BREAKING: 4-Star WR Jalen Hale commits to Alabama over Texas and others
Jalen Hale announced his commitment to Alabama football Wednesday. Hale is a product of Longview High School in Texas. He is the Crimson Tide’s third wide receiver commit in the 2023 recruiting class, and his pledge gives Alabama 23 2023 commits. The Texas product chose Alabama over Georgia, Texas...
Alabama Might Soon Get Some Help for Injured Receiving Corps
Freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson has been battling a minor knee injury since fall camp.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans vote on preference for Bill O’Brien staying at Alabama or taking Nebraska head coaching vacancy
Bill O’Brien has become one of the top three candidates that Nebraska is looking at to fulfill its head coaching vacancy. The Cornhuskers recently fired Scott Frost, and it wants a new coach. O’Brien is in his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide’s junior...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama football’s full 2023 schedule announced
University of Alabama football fans can put the 2023 schedule in ink, as the Southeastern Conference released its slate of games for upcoming season. The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa. For the second...
Alabama Football: Jamarion Miller, RBs may be Bama’s best weapon
The poor Warhawk probably thought he was at a Dairy Queen drive-thru window in downtown Monroe, having dozed off waiting for his order. Or maybe he thought he was snoozing at his desk in Advanced Economics class. Or maybe he thought he was asleep on an inflatable raft somewhere off the coast of Costa Rica.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jalen Hale set to announce commitment decision
Jalen Hale is set to announce his commitment Wednesday between 12 and 1 p.m. CST. Hale attends Longview High School in Texas, and he currently garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will Choose between Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. Each program hosted Hale for an official...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to news Bill O’Brien is a top candidate for Nebraska’s head coach vacancy
As Nebraska begins its search for its new head coach, one name that’s at the top of the program’s list is Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that O’Brien is one of three that the school is looking closely at, at this point of the season.
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
Alabama city makes Travel + Leisure’s list of ‘25 Best College Towns’
Travel + Leisure named the “25 Best College Towns and Cities in the U.S.” this month, and Alabama has yet another claim to fame. “From coast to coast, these are the best American college towns and cities,” Stacey Leasca writes, helping parents figure out where to send their kids when the time comes. “As for what makes a great college town, that’s a little subjective, but we like to think it’s a place that has a good mix of educational and professional opportunities, proximity to schools, and plenty of other co-eds ready to mix it up.”
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
Bham Now
Get tickets to The Magic City HBCU Breakfast Oct. 27
The Birmingham Business Alliance (BBA) is working to grow talent in The Magic City, and they need your help. Keep reading to find out how you can help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) find internship opportunities at the BBA’s breakfast on Thursday, October 27. BBA is...
uab.edu
Barefield makes transformative $10 million gift to UAB to bridge criminal justice, entrepreneurship for a better Birmingham
J. Frank Barefield Jr., president of Abbey Residential and chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, has given a $10 million gift to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, committing $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Department of Criminal Justice in the College of Arts and Sciences and $5 million to name the UAB J. Frank Barefield, Jr. Entrepreneurship Program in the Collat School of Business. It is the single largest gift given to UAB from an alumnus in the university’s history, a legacy intended to reduce crime and drive economic growth in Birmingham.
Calera military vet calls out ‘mantra of hate’ after racial slur incident
On Tuesday, after finishing his run, Gwin – a Black military veteran, comic artist and train conductor – couldn’t sit down at his usual cool down spot. He couldn’t sit at all. Written across the table’s top in white marker, in a mix of capital and lowercase letters, was a racial slur.
WAFF
Motorcycle racers from all over the world are hitting the track in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Racers and fans from all over the world will soon be headed to Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. That’s where the MotoAmerica Superbikes Championship is taking place September 23 - 25. Over 120 riders are competing for one of the biggest competitions in the sport. Bring the family and enjoy some food, stunt shows and racing!
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
