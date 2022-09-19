ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin make Team USA's World Cup roster

Washington Mystics stars Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin were named to Team USA's 12-person roster for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup on Tuesday morning. Both joined the squad for training camp as one of 18 prospective players in Las Vegas following their elimination from the WNBA Playoffs. For Atkins,...
BASKETBALL
US News and World Report

Griner's Absence From World Cup Weighing on US Teammates

SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner's absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup. The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit...
BASKETBALL
