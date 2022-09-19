Read full article on original website
ESPN
U.S. women's basketball team not likely to have full roster for FIBA World Cup opener
SYDNEY -- U.S. national team coach Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday it's "not likely" the team will have its full roster available for its 2022 FIBA World Cup opener Thursday morning, as the remaining members of the squad are still making their way to the country after concluding their WNBA seasons.
NBC Sports
Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin make Team USA's World Cup roster
Washington Mystics stars Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin were named to Team USA's 12-person roster for the upcoming FIBA Women's World Cup on Tuesday morning. Both joined the squad for training camp as one of 18 prospective players in Las Vegas following their elimination from the WNBA Playoffs. For Atkins,...
US News and World Report
Griner's Absence From World Cup Weighing on US Teammates
SYDNEY (AP) — Brittney Griner's absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup. The Americans are expected to win without the 6-foot-8 Griner, but replacing her spirit...
DC United forward Taxi Fountas denies using racist slur towards Inter Miami's Damion Lowe as MLS investigates incident
DC United's Greek forward Taxi Fountas has denied using a racist slur towards Inter Miami's Jamaican defender Damion Lowe during Sunday's Major League Soccer (MLS) match.
WNBA Players Will Avoid Russian Teams This Offseason
As the WNBA offseason begins, so does a common phenomenon: Players leaving the U.S. to play for foreign teams that pay much more lucrative salaries. Russia has been a common destination — until now. None of the WNBA players who went to Russia last year will go back this...
