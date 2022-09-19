ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: How To Create A Comeback

By Get Up!
Praise Houston
Praise Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIKaI_0i1VJWBl00

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital


This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “ How To Create A Comeback .”

Now when you have a setback, there are some critical choices you must make. The first choice is to choose your perspective, and how you look at the setback. Do you see it as the end of the story or a bend in the story? If you see it as the end, you will tend to stop working as hard to turn things around. But if you see it as a bend, you tend to keep going.

The second major point is how you will respond to the setback, you must take action. Statistics show that most people will have a positive attitude and refuse to stop and take action will eventually turn the setbacks into great comebacks. So you must think positive and then take positive action and do not stop and you will be amazed at how you will turn your setbacks into incredible comebacks. Trust me if you do, you will win more.


Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

