Prince William, 40, didn’t let his brother Prince Harry, 38, feel left out at the church service for their grandmother Queen Elizabeth‘s funeral on Monday. As the royal family prepared to take their seats inside St. George’s Chapel, William waved towards Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 41, to invite the couple to sit with his family, as seen in THIS VIDEO. William was joined by his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, who let Harry and Meghan sit next to them in the same aisle.
Princess Charlotte got emotional during her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service Monday. Mom Kate Middleton provided comfort by gently placing her hand on the teary 7-year-old’s back as they entered Westminster Abbey. The Princess of Wales also held the young royal’s hand as they walked into the church.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the United Kingdom. They have several engagements in England this week. However, they are unlikely to meet his family after the frosty reception they received during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June, according to reports. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Declines...
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for charity events without their kids when the late monarch died Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral without their two children. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were already in Europe for a series of charity events without their kids — son Archie Harrison and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana — when the late monarch died "peacefully" at her beloved Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, at age 96 on September 8. The couple stayed in the U.K. in order to attend the...
Prince William is bracing for a final goodbye to his grandmother Queen Elizbeth ahead of a state funeral for the late monarch on Monday. The Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, greeted mourners outside the Norwich Gates of Sandringham House on Thursday while taking in thousands of touching tributes to the late monarch, who died September 8 at age 96.
Kate Middleton was very forthcoming with a group of fans outside Windsor Palace as she revealed how one of her three children reacted to the loss of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The newly-minted Princess of Wales said Prince Louis, 4, referenced his late great-grandfather, Prince Phillip, when he spoke about the death of the British monarch, as reported by Roya Nikkhah. “[Louis said,] ‘At least Grannie is with Great-Grandpa now,’” Kate explained, per Roya.
Watch: Prince Harry Shares Emotional Message Outside Windsor Castle. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has arrived in London. On Sept. 13, the late monarch's casket reached Buckingham Palace from St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland. Following a regal send off and transfer from the hearse to a plane, the coffin was received in London by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton also arrived to Buckingham Palace to pay their respects.
After sitting in the second row of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral service, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted in the same section as Prince William and Princess Kate for the Committal Service at St George’s Chapel. The Princess of Wales arrived at the pew first, stepping...
In the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death during a Sept. 10 walkabout, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton remarked how Windsor Castle feels different without the monarch there.
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
In another passive-aggressive show of irritation, the royal family once again snubbed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral. In addition to the military uniform debacle and several reported disinvitations from royal gatherings in the aftermath of the Queen’s passing, Harry and Meghan were put in their place during the funeral at Westminster Abbey during the final leg of the Queen’s journey to rest.
The King and the heir made a poignant picture as they arrived at Monday's first and most formal funeral event for Queen Elizabeth King Charles III and Prince William have made their way into Queen Elizabeth's funeral. The King, 73, and the new Prince of Wales, 40, made a poignant picture as they arrived at the state funeral for the late Queen at the Palace of Westminster in London on Monday. The father and son, who represent the present and future of the British monarchy, were somber in military uniform for the...
Prince William and Kate Middleton have kept their three children out of the spotlight and focused on their education as they are "prioritizing stability" amid mourning Queen Elizabeth II who died nearly one week ago at the age of 96. The newly-appointed Prince and Princess of Wales only recently brought...
As the world prepares for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral Monday, the younger members of the royal family are preparing for their important roles in tomorrow's service. According to the order of service, 9-year-old Prince George and 7-year-old Princess Charlotte will walk in Her Majesty's funeral procession, behind their late great-grandmother's coffin.
Kate Middleton is honoring the late Queen Elizabeth II. Prince William and Kate appeared formally in their new roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales for the late monarch's funeral on Monday, with their new titles granted by King Charles III after Her Majesty died on Sept. 8. Joining...
