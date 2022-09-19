Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Disq – “The Hardest Part”
Wisconsin indie rockers Disq have already released a bunch of good songs from their forthcoming album Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, including “Cujo Kiddies,” “If Only,” and “(With Respect To) Loyal Serfs.” Today they’ve got one more. “The Hardest Part” is a catchy and propulsive rocker that starts out sounding like Idlewild track and builds to a shout-along finale that reminds me of Joyce Manor. In other words: good shit.
Stereogum
Paramore Announce Intimate NYC Show, Share Statement On Ticketing Policy
Paramore are on the comeback trail, including fall tour dates, rampant teasers, and a new single called “This Is Why” dropping next week. They recently tacked a pair of intimate LA shows onto their tour itinerary, and today they added an underplay in New York at the Beacon Theatre (capacity: 2,894) on Nov. 13.
Stereogum
Raavi – “No Bodies”
Raavi, the Boston-bred and Brooklyn-based band led by queer-desi indie-rocker Raavi Sita, caught my attention with the singles from her recent EP. Apparently they also caught the attention of the Sub Pop subsidiary Hardly Art, who are releasing a new Raavi song as part of their 15th anniversary singles series. It’s another melodically rich guitar-driven rocker, and Sita shared this statement on it:
Stereogum
The Creek Drank The Cradle
The Creek Drank The Cradle was the first Iron & Wine album, but it feels like the beginning of something far bigger than just one band. Admittedly, Sam Beam was not the first person to record folk-rock on a four-track. It was rarely the hottest thing going, but lo-fi acoustic music proliferated in the years leading up to Beam’s debut — from Beck and Elliott Smith to Badly Drawn Boy and the Moldy Peaches — and artists like Chan Marshall, Will Oldham, and Jason Molina anticipated Beam’s bluesy Southern spin on indie-folk. Still, his American Gothic sound was not in step with the underground’s rising dance-punk zeitgeist when The Creek Drank The Cradle dropped 20 years ago this Saturday. Instead, it became a zeitgeist unto itself. On the set of demos that became his official debut album, Beam crystallized a solemn, bearded, knit-cap vibe that would evolve into one of the dominant strains of indie music in the ensuing decade, laying the groundwork for countless troubadours to come.
Stereogum
Remember Sports Announce Surprise Leap Day EP, Out Tomorrow
The great Philadelphia band Remember Sports released their most recent full-length, Like A Stone, last year — we named it our Album Of The Week. Today, they’re announcing a new EP called Leap Day, which is out … tomorrow! That’s pretty soon. Right now, they’re sharing its title track, which starts off pillowy and warm and builds to a satisfyingly fuzzy conclusion and includes lines like: “We could ice each other out/ But I think it’s too cold for that right now.”
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
The Night Sly Stone Led the Fillmore East Audience Into the Streets: Book Excerpt
Sly Stone at Fillmore East, May 10, 1968©Frank Mastropolo. Sly and the Family Stone appeared at New York's Fillmore East on three weekends in 1968 and 1969, appearing with bands that include the Jimi Hendrix Experience and Eric Burdon & the Animals.
Stereogum
Peel Dream Magazine – “Hiding Out”
In a couple weeks, Peel Dream Magazine are releasing a new full-length album, Pad, the follow-up to the Brooklyn band’s excellent 2020 album Agitprop Alterna. We’ve heard “Pictionary” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with one more, the dreamy and alluring “Hiding Out,” which comes with a video of the band trying to surf at the beach. Peel Dream Magazine are also announcing a tour for the fall, opening up for Beach Fossils on select dates. Here’s what the band’s Joseph Stevens had to say about the video for the track:
Stereogum
Calexico – “Rambler”
Earlier this year, the long-running Southwest band Calexico released another album, El Mirador. They’re about to head out on tour in a couple weeks, and today they’ve returned with the one-off track, “Rambler,” which was inspired by their previous times on the road. “Throughout these travels...
Stereogum
Hear Samiam’s First New Song In 10 Years
The Berkeley punk band Samiam got together back in 1988, played a huge role on the Gilman Street scene, and figured out a distinctive take on their genre. Samiam’s sound was burly but vulnerable, and it didn’t sacrifice speed for melody. Over the years, a whole lot of bands have taken a whole lot of inspiration from Samiam; you can hear echoes of their sound on entire generations of emo, melodic hardcore, and beardy punk. Samiam never broke up, but they’ve been through tons of lineup changes, and they go through long periods of inactivity. Today, they’re back with their first new song in a decade.
Stereogum
Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Debut New Song “Lovebomb” In Chicago
Next week Yeah Yeah Yeahs will finally grace us with a new album for the first time in nine years. After dropping early singles “Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” and “Burning,” the band continued their promotion of Cool It Down last night with an underplay at the Chicago club Metro, where they debuted another new track. “Lovebomb” is a spacey slow-build that accumulates a lot of dramatic tension along the way without ever fully exploding the way you might expect from a song with the word “bomb” in the title. Karen O’s refrain amidst the vibes: “Stars don’t fail me now.” Watch below.
Nilüfer Yanya Covers PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me”: Listen
Nilüfer Yanya has shared her cover of PJ Harvey’s “Rid of Me,” the title track from the iconic English musician’s 1993 LP. Check it out below. Of the song, Yanya said in a statement:. “Rid of Me” haunted me for many years after I first...
Stereogum
Pierre Kwenders Wins Polaris Music Prize
Pierre Kwenders’ José Louis And The Paradox Of Love has won the 2022 Polaris Music Prize, which is awarded to the best Canadian album of the year by a jury of journalists and broadcasters. The Congolese-Canadian musician’s album beat out a shortlist field that included Charlotte Day Wilson’s...
Stereogum
Smashing Pumpkins Debut New Song “Empires” In Chicago
The Smashing Pumpkins just announced a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts. They’re performing a couple of small shows this week in Chicago and New York City to celebrate the announcement, and tonight at Metro their set included a brand-new one called “Empires.” The track is included on the second of ATUM‘s three acts, which means it’s from the same collection of songs as their latest single “Beguiled.” Listen to audio from the show below.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Explains Her Three Types Of Lyrics In Nashville Songwriters Association Awards Speech
In recent years, the country music establishment has had a slightly fraught relationship with Taylor Swift, who started off as a massive country star before leaving the genre behind to conquer the world of straight-up pop music. Last night, though, Nashville welcomed Swift back in grand style. Swift showed up to the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the city where she lives part-time, to accept the Nashville Songwriters Association International award for Songwriter-Artist Of The Decade. (The veteran songwriter Ashley Gorley, who has 63 country chart-toppers, won the award for Songwriter Of The Decade.)
Stereogum
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “My Life”
I caught the street-rat New York rapper Wiki opening for Spirit Of The Beehive at a Pitchfork Music Festival aftershow this summer. It was a great live hip-hop experience, the kind where a rapper actually spits his material without a backing track and is magnetic enough to hold your attention without much stagecraft to speak of. His recorded output continues to be impressive too, and he’s about to add to it.
Stereogum
Dungen – “Skövde”
Dungen are putting out their first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog, in a couple weeks. The Swedish band has shared “Nattens sista strimma ljus” and “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” from it so far, and today they’re back with another one, the shaggy and golden “Skövde,” which is named after the town that frontman Gustav Estjes grew up in. He says the track is “about my elder brother and a bunch of friends.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Björk – “Ancestress”
In about a week, Björk will release her much-anticipated new album Fossora. This morning, after releasing the early songs “Atopos” and “Ovule,” Björk has shared a deep and expansive new track called “Ancestress. On Instagram, Björk writes that “Ancestress” is one of two songs on Fossora that’s about her mother. She goes on to explain that “Ancestress” “is written after her worldly funeral and is probably a common musician’s reaction, the impulse of making your version of the story, later.”
Stereogum
Broken Bells – “Love On The Run”
Next month, Broken Bells — the team-up between Danger Mouse and the Shins’ James Mercer — are releasing a new album, Into The Blue, their first since 2014’s After The Disco. They’ve shared a couple of tracks from it already — “We’re Not In Orbit Yet…” and “Saturdays” — and today they’re back with one last one before the album’s out in full. It’s called “Love On The Run” and you can watch a video for it below.
Stereogum
Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66
Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
