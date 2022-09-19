Read full article on original website
Shaunagh Brown column: England prop on why World Cup selection seemed unlikely
When I was younger, going to a Rugby World Cup was not something I envisioned in my future. Never mind when I was a kid - even aged 25 I would not have expected it. I'm 32 now. I've been a commercial diver, a central heating engineer, a firefighter, a Commonwealth athlete in hammer throw and a boxer - now I'm going to my first Rugby World Cup.
England better prepared than ever for World Cup, Emily Scarratt claims
Emily Scarratt will embark on her fourth World Cup having witnessed a radical transformation in the women’s game.England’s star centre is expected to be an influential figure in New Zealand this autumn when Simon Middleton’s side will aim to become global champions for the third time.Scarratt was among the heroes of 2014, finishing as the tournament’s highest points scorer, but also appeared in the 2010 and 2017 World Cups in a career that numbers 103 caps despite a lengthy interruption to play sevens.For this event England are huge favourites, possessing a record 25-Test winning run and the most professional set-up,...
Darcy Swain: Australia lock banned for six weeks for Quinn Tupaea clear-out
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday 24 September Kick-off: 08:05 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website. Australia lock Darcy Swain has been banned for six weeks after his charge into the knee of Quinn Tupaea ruled the New Zealand centre out for nine months. Swain, 25,...
Nations League: This Star Midfielder Replaces Kalvin Phillips In Gareth Southgate's England Squad
Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson has been added to Gareth Southgate's England squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Henderson was initially not included in the Three Lions' squad because of a hamstring injury. However, the midfielder has now recovered and joined the squad at St George's Park, reported BBC Sport.
England, Australia to play 1st 5-day women’s test since 1992
A women’s cricket test match will be played over five days for the first time since 1992 in the multi-format Ashes series next year. Women’s test matches have traditionally been played over four days, as opposed to five in the men’s game. The only previous instance of a five-day test in the women’s game was in 1992, when Australia hosted England at North Sydney Oval.
Ronan O'Gara banned for six weeks for abusing official
La Rochelle coach Ronan O'Gara has been banned for six weeks for disrespecting a match official during his side's 23-21 Top 14 win over Lyon this month. The Top 14's disciplinary commission said the incident was of a "higher degree of gravity". An additional two-week penalty for Ireland legend O'Gara's...
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open
LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.” Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion — a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer’s 20 — and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park. But he was deported from Australia last January after a 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open.
Ashes 2023: England v Australia series dates, times and venues announced
England women will play a home Ashes Test against Australia over five days for the first time in June 2023. Previously women's Tests in England have been four days but Trent Bridge will host next year's match in the multi-format series from 22-26 June. The men's five-Test Ashes series will...
Building a stadium with their bare hands and bringing a horse into the dressing room: The inside story of how the Cowboys created the DNA that took them from the NRL's laughing stock to another premiership push
While the North Queensland Cowboys will host a maiden preliminary NRL final at their brand-new stadium in Townsville on Friday night, a crucial slice of history from their old home remains. As the players run onto the field they will tap their hands on a strip of signage transplanted from...
England vs India: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten century sets up ODI series-clinching win for tourists
India sealed a one-day international series win over England as captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant unbeaten century set up an 88-run victory at Canterbury. Kaur's stunning 143 not out helped her side post 333-5 after being put in to bat, before England were all out for 245 to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Saturday's series finale at Lord's.
