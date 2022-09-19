Read full article on original website
JOHNNY GAUDREAU BUYS FORMER BLUE JACKET'S COLUMBUS HOUSE AFTER BASICALLY GETTING HIM TRADED
Johnny Gaudreau reportedly purchased the former Columbus residence of now-Seattle Kraken Oliver Bjorkstrand, which is ironic because Gaudreau's signing led to Bjorkstrand being traded in the first place. The Blue Jackets signed Gaudreau to one of this summer's biggest tickets when they inked a seven-year, $68 million contract. Gaudreau's signing...
The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More
The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Islanders, Penguins, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have signed Jake Virtanen and Jason Demers to PTOs. Meanwhile, the Calgary Flames have signed Sonny Milano to a PTO. Mathew Barzal has revealed that he’d like to finish his career with the New York Islanders. Finally, Sidney Crosby was...
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
The general manager of the Red Wings has built the sort of future for Detroit’s hockey team that Harris wants to build for Detroit’s hockey team.
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Top 10 Prospects For 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken have already started building a decent prospect pool through not just the draft, but free agency as well. While the majority of these prospects will not play in the NHL this season, it is important for the health of this organization that they keep building for the future. If Seattle has any plans of becoming a powerhouse like the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning, developing prospects will be a key component in their path to becoming one of the league’s best.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers: 4 Major Questions Heading Into 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is going to be one of high pressure for the Edmonton Oilers. After a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the Western Conference Final, they are expected to do just as well in the coming year, if not better. Working in their favor is the fact that general manager Ken Holland had himself a very solid offseason, locking up a starting goaltender in Jack Campbell while also bringing back players such as Evander Kane and Brett Kulak on team-friendly deals.
The Hockey Writers
5 Islanders Who Can Make or Break the 2022-23 Season
The New York Islanders are rolling back their 2021-22 roster to give it another go in 2022-23, with a few, ever so slight tweaks. Zdeno Chara and Andy Greene aren’t returning, and Alexander Romanov and a player to be determined will take their place. Robin Salo will certainly make a case for the third-pair spot next to Scott Mayfield, but there are three other players, Grant Hutton, Dennis Cholowski, and Sebastian Aho, that could make the team’s decision not as straightforward as you’d think. Other than Romanov, four players – and head coach Lane Lambert – can make or break the Islanders’ 2022-23 season.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23
The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 10 Breakout Candidates for 2022-23 Season
For the purpose of this piece, I am leaving players with rookie eligibility off of this list. The top 10 breakout candidates for the 2022-23 NHL season will include players who have shown promise and have been building up to becoming much better players. With many or all of them...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 5 Standouts From 2022 Young Stars Tournament
The Young Stars tournament was a perfect opportunity for not just the Vancouver Canucks, but also their fans to see exactly what the organization’s prospect pool looks like. They were not disappointed as the Canucks walked away from the tournament going 2-1 with victories over the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. While most of the attention at these tournaments is usually focused on draft picks, this year was different as the stars for Vancouver came mostly in the form of signed free agents. Here are five standouts from this weekend’s tournament.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s...
The Hockey Writers
Senators Can Maximize Tomas Hamara’s Entry-Level Contract
Lost in the hype of the Ottawa Senators’ offseason is top prospect Tomas Hamara, a potential second-pairing defender drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hamara spent important development years in the Finnish system playing for Tappara and for Czechia at international tournaments. The Finnish development system has been near the top of the international competition for many years and is a more fluid skill transition to the NHL than the Czechia pipeline.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Wingers
With the Young Stars Classic in the books, all that’s left is training camp and the preseason and the Vancouver Canucks will be embarking on yet another winding road that may or may not lead to the playoffs when the regular season begins on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. But before that happens, battles will abound in training camp which begins on Sept. 22 in Whistler.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Subban, Chara, Yandle, Bruins, Maple Leafs, Stars
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the news starts with three big retirement announcements. P.K. Subban, Keith Yandle, and Zdeno Chara have decided to call it a career. Meanwhile, there’s injury news coming out of Toronto as a couple of players will be missing time at training camp. Finally, the Dallas Stars and New York Rangers made a trade.
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Takeaways From Buffalo Prospects Challenge
Four days and three games in Western New York wrapped up for the Boston Bruins prospects in the Buffalo Prospects Challenge with a 3-2 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils prospects Monday. There were some Black and Gold prospects that stood out in the three games and the prospect pool might not be as bad of a pipeline as some people think (from ‘Boston Bruins rank No. 32 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2022,’ The Athletic, Aug. 22, 2022).
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Montreal Canadiens
During the 2022-23 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play their Atlantic Division foes 26 times, including four games against the Montreal Canadiens. After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 and losing to the Lightning, the Canadiens struggled during the 2021-22 season. The iconic NHL franchise could earn only 55 points, finishing last in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Flames: Everything You Need to Know About Sonny Milano
The Calgary Flames have signed yet another player to a professional tryout offer (PTO), as they announced on Monday morning that Sonny Milano will be joining them for training camp. He will join Cody Eakin and Michael Stone as players on PTO in camp, as both were signed last week by general manager Brad Treliving.
