The Hockey Writers
4 Reasons Why the Avalanche Won’t Win the 2023 Stanley Cup
After years of frustrating postseason losses, the Colorado Avalanche finally slayed their demons and captured the first Stanley Cup of the Nathan MacKinnon era, and the third in franchise history. Employing a breakneck strategy revolving around speed in all three zones, the Avalanche tore through the Western Conference and eventually toppled the dynasty-in-waiting in the Tampa Bay Lightning. After the highs of a championship wore off, the Avalanche watched as several key contributors cashed in during free agency and endured an offseason of significant change.
theScore
P.K. Subban ends career after 13 seasons
Longtime defenseman P.K. Subban is ending his NHL tenure, he announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old won the Norris Trophy in 2013 and played his final three campaigns with the New Jersey Devils after three seasons with the Nashville Predators and parts of seven with the Montreal Canadiens to begin his career.
The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Takeaways From the Traverse City Tournament
The St. Louis Blues ended their prospect tournament in true feast or famine fashion with a 7-1 loss to the Dallas Stars, bringing their record to 1-2. However, the team’s overall record does not tell the complete story as the players leave Traverse City. Let’s take a look at three key takeaways from the weekend tournament.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Day 1 of Maple Leafs Training Camp
Toronto Maple Leafs’ training camp opened up today, marking the second phase in the return of hockey season. After wrapping up the Traverse City Rookie Tournament over the weekend, Maple Leafs’ players and personnel returned to the ice in preparation for the start of preseason this Saturday. The exhibition games kick off with a doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators on Sept 24, with the regular season set for Oct 12 on the road against the Montreal Canadiens.
The Hockey Writers
Edmonton Oilers: 4 Major Questions Heading Into 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is going to be one of high pressure for the Edmonton Oilers. After a fantastic 2021-22 campaign in which they advanced to the Western Conference Final, they are expected to do just as well in the coming year, if not better. Working in their favor is the fact that general manager Ken Holland had himself a very solid offseason, locking up a starting goaltender in Jack Campbell while also bringing back players such as Evander Kane and Brett Kulak on team-friendly deals.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ 3 Biggest Questions to Answer in 2022-23
The Florida Panthers enter the 2022-23 season after arguably one of their craziest offseasons in franchise history. From trading away Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar for Matthew Tkachuk, to replacing their Jack Adams finalist in Andrew Brunette, it was a doozy for the team, fans, players and journalists alike. With that in mind, Florida faces a ton of uncertainty and question marks going into this upcoming season.
Hurricanes shopping defenseman Ethan Bear; Canucks interested?
Earlier this summer, Carolina gave Ethan Bear permission to speak to other teams heading into restricted free agency. At the time, it seemed like he was a candidate to be non-tendered but in the end, the Hurricanes qualified him and signed the 25-year-old to a one-year, $2.2M deal. However, Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch reports that even with the new contract, Carolina is still trying to move the young defender.
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting OHL’s Spitfires/Bulldogs 2019 Nathan Staios Trade
In a great trade, both teams find a way to capitalize, whether it’s in the present or down the road. In late August 2019, the Windsor Spitfires and Hamilton Bulldogs hooked up on an Ontario Hockey League (OHL) deal involving budding defenceman Nathan Staios. Not only did it help each club but it set them up for an event that will forever be a part of their history.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, it appears the Calgary Flames are signing Brett Ritchie. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers are still talking about an extension for Ryan McLeod and that might mean a Jesse Puljujarvi trade is still possible. There are some updates coming out of Toronto as Timothy Liljegren’s...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 5 Standouts From 2022 Young Stars Tournament
The Young Stars tournament was a perfect opportunity for not just the Vancouver Canucks, but also their fans to see exactly what the organization’s prospect pool looks like. They were not disappointed as the Canucks walked away from the tournament going 2-1 with victories over the Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. While most of the attention at these tournaments is usually focused on draft picks, this year was different as the stars for Vancouver came mostly in the form of signed free agents. Here are five standouts from this weekend’s tournament.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks 2022-23 Training Camp Battles: Wingers
With the Young Stars Classic in the books, all that’s left is training camp and the preseason and the Vancouver Canucks will be embarking on yet another winding road that may or may not lead to the playoffs when the regular season begins on Oct. 12 against the Edmonton Oilers. But before that happens, battles will abound in training camp which begins on Sept. 22 in Whistler.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 2022 Buffalo Prospects Challenge
The 2022 Prospects Challenge is officially in the books. The New Jersey Devils appeared in three games, finishing with a record of 1-1-1. There is a lot of excitement about the team’s prospect pool, which has been ranked the fourth best farm system in the league by my colleague Peter Baracchini. Fans saw a handful of familiar faces, including Alexander Holtz and Kevin Bahl and another recently drafted forward who was a pleasant surprise. Here are some prospects that had a good weekend ahead of training camp this week.
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Kyrou, Preseason Schedule, Traverse City & More
The 2022-23 NHL season begins next month on Oct. 7 with the Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks playing in Prague. The St. Louis Blues will begin the season on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. This is the second straight season where the Blues will open up multiple days after the season officially begins for the league.
The Hockey Writers
Winnipeg Jets 2022-23 Opponents Preview: Arizona Coyotes
In 2022-23, the Winnipeg Jets have 26 tilts against fellow Central Division teams — four games apiece against the Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and three games apiece against the Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. In anticipation of the campaign to come, our THW Jets team’s “Opponents Preview” Series takes a look at each Central Division foe.
The Hockey Writers
Senators 2022-23 Training Camp Roster Breakdown & Predictions
It’s time for training camp at the Canadian Tire Centre after the Ottawa Senators named their 59-player roster for the first phase of the preseason. In the aftermath of a positive summer, head coach D.J. Smith’s players will return to the ice in positive spirits and optimistic for what could be a transformative season for the club.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Bear, Horvat, Klimovich & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Canucks are interested in adding a right-shot defenceman and Carolina Hurricanes blueliner Ethan Bear might be of interest. Meanwhile, an update on Bo Horvat’s contract negotiations. Addtionally, the Canucks wrapped up their Young Stars tournament on Monday, and Danila Klimovich stood out.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning 2022-23 Opponent Preview: Montreal Canadiens
During the 2022-23 season, the Tampa Bay Lightning will play their Atlantic Division foes 26 times, including four games against the Montreal Canadiens. After reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 and losing to the Lightning, the Canadiens struggled during the 2021-22 season. The iconic NHL franchise could earn only 55 points, finishing last in the Atlantic Division.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Can Maximize Tomas Hamara’s Entry-Level Contract
Lost in the hype of the Ottawa Senators’ offseason is top prospect Tomas Hamara, a potential second-pairing defender drafted in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Hamara spent important development years in the Finnish system playing for Tappara and for Czechia at international tournaments. The Finnish development system has been near the top of the international competition for many years and is a more fluid skill transition to the NHL than the Czechia pipeline.
Sebastian Cossa ready for Red Wings' next challenge. Question is, where?
If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old will eventually be the Red Wings’ starting goalie. For now, he remains their goalie of the future.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders: 4 Stretches of Games That Will Make or Break 2022-23
The 2022-23 season is only a few weeks away, and the New York Islanders enter the year looking to rebound from the 2021-22 season, where they missed the playoffs. Their schedule won’t determine if the Islanders will make the playoffs or be a Stanley Cup contender, but a favorable schedule will at least help them this season. First-year head coach Lane Lambert will have to manage the team through some tough stretches and specifically, stretches that can define the season.
