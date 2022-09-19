Citigroup believes quality and momentum stocks will outperform the market, with Amazon, JPMorgan, and Domino’s pegged to the top of its list. Citigroup (NYSE:C) released a note last week stating that it expects the stock market to be picky over the next few quarters. Therefore, a portfolio drift into quality and momentum stocks would be investors’ best course of action. Three stocks that fit this description are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ).

