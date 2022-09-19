Read full article on original website
2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These two penny stocks could generate life-changing gains for early shareholders.
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Stocks gain as 10-year Treasury yield spikes, homebuilders in focus
Stocks choppy ahead of Federal Reserve meeting Wed. US to sell up to 10 million barrels of oil from SPR for Nov. delivery. Cathie Wood and Elon Musk say Fed rate hike may trigger deflation. Coverage for this event has ended. Nissan recalls 203,000 Titans and Frontiers that could roll...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
These perennial outperformers are down, but definitely not out.
3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market
You may not see these game-changing stocks this cheap ever again.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Bounce as Oil Prices Crumble
Stocks closed higher Wednesday as bargain hunters swooped in following a lengthy stretch of losses for the major indexes. Today's positive price action came as the 10-year Treasury yield eased back from yesterday's two-month high, finishing down 6.7 basis points at 3.273%. A basis point is one-one hundredth of a percentage point.
tipranks.com
ED, ATO: 2 Dividend-Growth Stocks to Consider During Uncertain Times
Consolidated Edison and Atmos Energy come with multiple qualities, including featuring the longest dividend-growth track records in the utilities sector. Their most recent results were once again robust, while their earnings-growth prospects are supported by predictable rate hikes. Still, investors must be wary of overpaying for their shares. The utilities...
tipranks.com
KO, PEP: Too Late to Buy These Recession-Resilient Stocks?
The consumer staples sector contains many quality companies that have historically generated strong sales even during the most turbulent times. The Coca-Cola Company and PepsiCo are two such names, with their most recent results displaying their ability to price resilient and growing results in a tough market environment. Nonetheless, their valuations are worth considering before buying.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 80% of These Wall Street Analysts
Some large tech companies in the U.S. grabbed headlines this year with their stock splits. Palo Alto Networks is an industry-leading cybersecurity company with accelerating revenue growth. Wall Street is very bullish on its stock -- not a single analyst recommends selling.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $9,000 (or More)
Both companies dominated their niches in a consumer shift. Each launched successful businesses in different segments.
tipranks.com
Volatile week sees divergent fortunes for Data#3 (ASX:DTL) & Pinnacle Investment (ASX:PNI)
In a volatile stock market, Data#3 and Pinnacle Investment share movements reveal divergent fortunes. However, analysts continue to view both shares positively, according to TipRanks’ insights. The past five days have been marked by volatile trading across the ASX, as investors grappled with inflation, interest rates, and recession fears....
msn.com
Dow down 300 points as stocks pare losses; Fed decision looms
U.S. stocks pared losses in the final hour of trading Tuesday, but remained sharply lower as Treasury yields climbed and traders appeared skittish about opening new long positions ahead of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate hike. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 339 points, or 1.1%,...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
JPMorgan Bullish on Stocks, Sees Soft Landing for Economy
Hawkish comments about interest rates by central banks around the world have some investors scared that economies and financial markets are headed for a downturn. But JPMorgan strategists, led by Marko Kolanovic, aren’t so pessimistic. “We maintain that economic data and investor positioning are more important factors for risky...
3 Cheap Dow Jones Stocks to Buy Right Now
The Dow Jones contains some incredible companies that are trading for the cheapest they have in a long time.
Digital World Acquisition, Ford And Other Big Losers From Tuesday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares fell 67.2% to close at $2.29 after dropping 11% on Monday. Tellurian Inc. TELL fell 23.9%...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
AMTD Digital HKD shares moved upwards by 39.4% to $264.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $49.4 billion. SeaChange International SEAC stock increased by 5.37% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
US Stocks Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Decision, Dow Jumps 175 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 175 points on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision at 2:00 p.m. ET. The country’s central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 bps at the meeting. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower as FedEx warning rattles investors, S&P 500 and Nasdaq book biggest weekly drops since June
U.S. stocks ended lower Friday, trimming losses into the close but still booking big weekly losses, after a warning from FedEx Corp. rattled investors amid ongoing worries that another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next week heightens recession risks. How did stock indexes trade?. The Dow Jones Industrial...
tipranks.com
The Best and Worst Stocks in a Recession-Proof Industry
Pet care is a recession-resistant industry, but there are many companies to consider in the space. Based on the growth in e-commerce and purchasing trends around different types of pet food, one of these two pet care stocks looks more attractive than the other at the moment. Americans love their...
PETS・
