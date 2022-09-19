ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 130

M Siqueiros
2d ago

So he called out the GM of the station for her low down dirty actions on getting rid of Lynette Romero and now he gets suspended. Yea, cowardly Sam Ruben:Lynette had your back for all those years but suck up sam couldn't have hers. Mark has only been at that station less years but showed he was a stand up Loyal guy. I wish only the best for you Lynette, time to level up. I wish a positive outcome for you to Mark. As for suck up Sam, well get you a new set of knee pads that shouldn't be a problem for you. I hear you buy them in bulk. Loser Sam Ruben.

Reply(5)
119
Michelle O'hanian
2d ago

No one speaks the truth anymore and when it happens you get fired or silenced real quick ... I hope speaking the truth comes back in style soon..

Reply(3)
91
Larry Krogsgaard
2d ago

sounds like they need to fire the GM and broadcast it on Morning News that would make a lot of the fans happy and probably would come back to watching channel 5 you did so wrong

Reply(5)
67
Related
Distractify

Why Did Lynette Romero Leave KTLA? Here's What She Said

Will KTLA be the same without Lynette Romero as one of the leading news anchors? It was announced that after 24 years with the TV station, Lynette will be leaving. What’s the reasoning behind her decision to leave? And what's next for Lynette Romero? Here’s what KTLA fans should know.
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?

Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national level. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA-TV 5 News in September 2022. The Emmy-Award-winning veteran anchor’s viewers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going and if they will see her on their screens again. Her followers also wonder if this is retirement and leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcasting home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rubin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktla#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ktla Weekend#Lost Remote
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

News anchor suspended after calling out cohost’s treatment by management on air

A news anchor has reportedly been suspended by a local Los Angeles television station after he apologised to viewers for the sudden departure of his former co-host.The furore at KTLA-TV began last week when the station announced the departure of Lunette Romero from her weekend slot at the news channel. KTLA said the popular news anchor had “decided to move on after nearly 24 years at KTLA”, with the local news station putting out a similar statement on Twitter about Romero’s sudden departure from the channel’s weeklend morning news show.Tackling the issue on air on Saturday, her former co-host...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reality Tea

Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette

Tino Franco‘s dad Joe Franco has opinions, and he’s not shy about sharing them. As viewers of The Bachelorette know, co-star Rachel Recchia recently visited some of her suitors’ hometowns and met their families. When Rachel met Tino‘s family for the first time, she didn’t receive the warmest of welcomes from his parents — especially Joe — […] The post Tino Franco’s Dad Slams The Bachelorette appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy