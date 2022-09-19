Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
West Michigan Community Pet Clinic In Grand Rapids Offering Discounted Services
This week multiple pet agencies across West Michigan are teaming up to offer discounted veterinarian services for low-income pet owners in metro Grand Rapids. When is the Community Clinic for Cats & Dogs In Grand Rapids?. The next community clinic will be held at Sunshine Community Church on Coit Ave...
New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside
A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown
The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
Lego Lovers Rejoice: Bricks And Minifigs Location Opening in Grand Rapids
Everything is awesome when Legos are involved, and if that's true: Grand Rapids is about to get a little more awesome. And it's not because our blue bridge looks like something that could easily be turned into a Lego kit (call me Lego, we could make tons of money on this idea.)
LOOK: Which Hand-Painted ‘Design and Drive’ Car at ArtPrize is Your Favorite?
ArtPrize 2022 is on and there is SO much cool art to check out all over Grand Rapids. Some of the larger pieces this year are now on display at Rosa Parks Circle: Hand-painted cars!. ArtPrize Design and Drive Art Contest. West Michigan Honda Dealers Design and Drive Art Contest...
Grand Rapids Church Needs Your Help With Diaper Donations
One in three American families struggles to pay for the some of the basic needs of their infant, including their need for diapers. Because while food stamps and assistance covers a lot of things in Michigan, diapers are not on that list despite being a necessity for parents. While everyone...
Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?
Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record
What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country
Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
Wolverine Worldwide and 3M Finally Pay Up After 5 Year Court Case
It has been 5 years since it was discovered that Wolverine Worldwide and 3M polluted groundwater in Rockford and Belmont, and the two have finally reached a settlement. Some simple water testing by some locals in Rockford, Michigan, has led to a major settlement for residents in the Rockford and Belmont areas from Wolverine Worldwide and 3M.
Bring On The Perogies! Pulaski Days Is Back For It’s 50th Anniversary
West Michigan is a melting pot of people from different cultures, backgrounds, and lifestyles. We have great events throughout the year to celebrate this with events such as the Festival of The Arts, Grand Rapids Pride, and Grand Rapids Greek Festival. Since moving to Grand Rapids in 2007, the biggest...
GRPD Shares Photos of Nearly 300 Guns Collected at Gun Buyback Event
This past weekend Grand Rapids Police and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force hosted a gun buyback event in which nearly 300 guns were turned in. A total of 285 guns were collected on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. In exchange for each firearm turned in, residents got a...
In the Mood for Tacos and Tequila? New Mexican Restaurant Now Open in Grandville
Just in time for Taco Tuesday! A new restaurant serving tacos, tequila, and whole lot more is now open in Grandville. Pure Mex Tacos and Tequila, "a family-run restaurant serving up authentic Mexican cuisine" is has opened up in Grandville. Owners opened the first Pure Mex location in Richland, Mich.,...
Alice Cooper and Band Members Golf With GRCC Coaches in Ada
Legendary Alice Cooper and some of his band members played a round of golf in Ada with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before his show at the DeVos. 74-year-old Alice Cooper began golfing back in the 1980s as a way to help him kick his drinking habit. When Cooper first started playing golf, he played 36 holes a day for a year with club professionals. Golf became a form of rehab for the shock rocker.
