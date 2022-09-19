ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

97.9 WGRD

Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022

It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside

A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Cheers! City of South Haven Debates New Social District Downtown

The longstanding issue is still up for debate in the city of South Haven: should a social district be established downtown?. Southwest Michigan saw a rise in this new trend during the Covid-19 pandemic when indoor dining was restricted. Instead, locals were invited to enjoy their food and drinks, including alcohol, safely outdoors during the era of social-distancing.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
97.9 WGRD

Do You Remember “ArtPrize! The Musical”?

Local comedy and burlesque troop Super Happy Funtime produced the musical ten years ago. It still holds up. "ArtPrize! The Musical" Is A Satirical Look At The Annual Competition. The group came up with the musical parody of the annual art display and competition back in 2012, I assume after...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record

What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
BYRON CENTER, MI
97.9 WGRD

Douglas ‘Adult’ Halloween Parade Is One Of The Biggest In The Country

Halloween is just around the corner, and one West Michigan community is home to one of the biggest 'Adult' Halloween Parades in the country. The Adult Halloween parade is hosted in Downtown Douglas annually and draws thousands of spectators to the resort area of Saugatuck/Douglas. The free-wheeling nature of the community and its residents are on full display, and the organizers make it clear that this parade is for the grown-ups:
DOUGLAS, MI
97.9 WGRD

Wolverine Worldwide and 3M Finally Pay Up After 5 Year Court Case

It has been 5 years since it was discovered that Wolverine Worldwide and 3M polluted groundwater in Rockford and Belmont, and the two have finally reached a settlement. Some simple water testing by some locals in Rockford, Michigan, has led to a major settlement for residents in the Rockford and Belmont areas from Wolverine Worldwide and 3M.
ROCKFORD, MI
97.9 WGRD

Alice Cooper and Band Members Golf With GRCC Coaches in Ada

Legendary Alice Cooper and some of his band members played a round of golf in Ada with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before his show at the DeVos. 74-year-old Alice Cooper began golfing back in the 1980s as a way to help him kick his drinking habit. When Cooper first started playing golf, he played 36 holes a day for a year with club professionals. Golf became a form of rehab for the shock rocker.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

