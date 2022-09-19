Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto ‘decentralized Ponzi schemes’
While testifying before United States lawmakers, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon referred to himself as a “major skeptic” on “crypto tokens that you call currency like Bitcoin,” labeling them as “decentralized Ponzi schemes.”. Dimon was asked what keeps him from being more active in the...
Why Bitcoin, Marathon Digital, and Hut 8 Mining Are Rising Today
The market is reacting to the Federal Reserve raising its benchmark interest rate today.
CoinDesk
Kraken’s Jesse Powell to Step Down as CEO of Crypto Exchange
Jesse Powell, co-founder of crypto exchange Kraken, is planning to step down as CEO, Kraken confirmed with CoinDesk. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the news. Kraken’s current chief operating officer, Dave Ripley, will take over as CEO once someone is hired to fill Ripley's position. According to...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
bitcoinist.com
Top Cryptos To Become A Millionaire: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC), Fantom (FTM) And Polygon (MATIC)
The crypto Fear and Greed Index reports 27 (Extreme Fear). This score is calculated from market volatility, momentum, social media, surveys, trends, and dominance. It provides a hugely simplified investment strategy for investors that can be utilised by professionals and new traders alike: Accumulate as much crypto as possible when the index reports 30 or lower and begin to take profits when the index reports 70 or higher.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin still dominates total payments on BitPay despite the bear market
The cryptocurrency bear market has had an impact on how people pay with crypto, but Bitcoin (BTC) remains a major payment tool despite huge volatility, according to data from BitPay. The share of Bitcoin payments in the total BitPay transactions has been shrinking amid the ongoing cryptocurrency winter, but it’s...
Business Insider
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Flutters Around $19K; SEC Case Against Crypto Promoter Ian Balina Faces One Big Problem
Prices: Bitcoin, ether and most other major cryptos declined a day before the U.S. central bank announces its latest interest rate decision. Insights: Should the Ethereum network be subject to U.S. securities law? That question is at the heart of an SEC case against crypto promoter Ian Balina. Catch the...
Exclusive: Kevin O'Leary Weathers Crypto Winter With Policy Bets, Bitzero Investment
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is challenging carbon credits. That’s according to Kevin O’Leary, who chatted with Benzinga while filming Shark Tank. The renowned investor explains that an SEC-mandated “audit of carbon credits” made publicly-listed cryptocurrency miners way too risky for him. That’s what...
Gizmodo
Biden's New Plan to Deal With Crypto Is More of the Same
While new reports lay out all the different ways crypto has gone wrong, it doesn’t do much to offer new solutions to long-existing problems. The White House released its first official framework laying out its plans to handle digital assets, namely cryptocurrencies. Though the overall scheme authored by the executive branch does lay out some new moves and directions for agencies to strive toward, all-in-all it seems to offer little actual guidance other than “keep doing what you’re doing” and doesn’t answer the biggest questions of who has jurisdiction over the various elements of Web3 regulation.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Realistic Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Forecast, According to Crypto Trader Jason Pizzino
A popular analyst and trader is predicting a final capitulation phase for Bitcoin (BTC) before the king crypto could realistically bottom out. In a new video, crypto strategist Jason Pizzino tells his 275,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin has failed to follow through on a classic bottom pattern and now looks poised to print a new bear market low.
Gizmodo
Ethereum Plunges After SEC Chair Says ‘The Merge’ Could Make Crypto a Security
Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, continued to plunge in price over the weekend following the network’s highly publicized technical change known as ‘the Merge’ last Thursday as well as comments from the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission that ether might need to be a treated as a security. Ethereum is currently trading at roughly $1,290, down over 11% from 24 hours ago, while bitcoin, the most popular crypto in the world, is also down 8% to just $18,420.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Hitting $100,000 Is a ‘Matter of Time’, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone has reiterated he believes that the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) will hit the $100,000 mark. Per the analyst, it’s a “matter of time” until the cryptocurrency reaches six figures. In an interview with Kitco News, McGlone noted that Bitcoin’s...
decrypt.co
Binance CEO: Bitcoin Bear Market Is 'Healthy' for Crypto Industry Long Term
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao thinks the Bitcoin bear market is good for crypto. In a conversation with Messari CEO Ryan Selkis at the Mainnet conference Wednesday, CZ—who connected remotely via video chat—said a four-year crypto market cycle is normal and that a bear market is healthier in the long term than a seemingly never-ending upward trend.
NEWSBTC
Post-Merge Profit-Taking Cuts 13% Off Ethereum Ratio Against BTC
We’re in a post-merge world, and the lessons keep arriving. As it turns out, the mythical Merge was a sell-the-news event for Ethereum. Technically, the event was a success and Ethereum kept a 100% uptime as optimistically predicted. Economically, the asset has been bleeding for the whole post-merge season. As a result, Ethereum lost ground against bitcoin, and bitcoin dominance is back up.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager Set To Receive Nearly $200,000,000 in Bitcoin and Ethereum From Alameda Research
Troubled crypto lender Voyager Digital is going to receive hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto assets from Alameda Research. According to a recent court filing, FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto trading firm will give back a loan worth nearly $200 million to Voyager, a crypto brokerage that filed bankruptcy earlier in the year.
u.today
SHIB Reaches Dangerous Level, ETH Miners Surprise Vitalik Buterin, BabyDoge Holder Number Surpasses SHIB’s: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu reaches dangerous level, catastrophe might be ahead. After the successful Ethereum Merge, Shiba Inu found itself among many unrelated-to-Ethereum and non-mineable assets, which suffered more damage following the unexpectedly high CPI data release. Over the past three days, Shiba Inu has been consolidating around the fundamental support level which, if broken, may bring the token back to this month's or perhaps even the year's lows. Such a scenario could end up being disastrous for the meme-based coin since investors are unlikely to be able to take yet another plunge. At the time of publication, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000011, down 3.2% over the last 24 hours.
CoinDesk
New Crypto Exchange Aims to Bring What Old Crypto Hates: Wall Street Intermediaries
With more institutions becoming more involved in offering cryptocurrency to their big clients, a new crypto exchange assembled by Wall Street heavyweights wants to bring traditional finance into digital asset trading – by using intermediaries. Jamil Nazarali, CEO of crypto exchange EDX Markets, told CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover” on...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin drops 6.5% after Fed’s 75 bps rate hike; Tether under pressure to produce documents on USDT reserve
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 21 includes Bitcoin tanking 6.5% after Fed announced a 75 bps rate hike, a court ordering Tether to provide documents on its reserves, and Ethereum Devs looking to enable withdrawals in the upcoming Shanghai upgrade. CryptoSlate Top Stories. CryptoSlate in a Sept....
