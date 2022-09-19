Read full article on original website
Related
mprnews.org
Minnesota Department of Health audit finds general compliance, with some issues
A new report out Wednesday from the Office of the Legislative Auditor found that the state health department “generally had adequate internal controls to ensure compliance” with legal requirements related to COVID-19 grants. However, the office said the Minnesota Department of Health did fall short in some areas,...
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
boreal.org
Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?
Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days. So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question. As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick...
St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good
It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Biden says the pandemic is over, Northland health leaders agree
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- In a primetime interview over the weekend, President Joe Biden, when asked if the pandemic was over, responded:. “The pandemic is over, we still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over.”
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
redlakenationnews.com
Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
RELATED PEOPLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal
U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath
This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
Poll finds 54% of Minnesota voters think local crime has increased in recent years
MINNEAPOLIS — Most Minnesota voters feel that crime in their communities has increased over the past several years, according to a new KARE 11/Star Tribune/MPR News Minnesota Poll. Of the 800 voters polled, 54% said crime in their communities appears to have increased recently, while 45% said they believe...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
KIMT
FBI: 4 from Rochester, dozens from Minnesota involved in nation's largest COVID-19 scheme
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Federal charges have been filed against 47 Minnesotans, including multiple people from Rochester, in a $250M Feeding Our Future case. The FBI said Tuesday it is the largest COVID-19 fraud case in the country. The charges state that the scheme involved exploiting a federally-funded child nutrition program...
fox9.com
Lawsuit by medical marijuana provider could shake up THC landscape in Minnesota
Edibles have quickly become big business in Minnesota after the state legalized allowing hemp-derived THC to be used in food products earlier this year. But, now a lawsuit from a medical marijuana company could shake up the landscape.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage (including top spots along the North Shore in Lutsen, the Gunflint Trail, and more)
Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the state. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice latte and head...
boreal.org
Free webinar to discuss fall bird migration along Lake Superior and the North Shore
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. Lake Superior and the North Shore create a natural funnel that birds follow during their annual fall migration. Margie Menzies, education program director with Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, will discuss fall bird migration near Lake Superior and the observatory’s fall bird count.
boreal.org
National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday, Sept. 20 - How to register in Cook County
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. It's an opportunity to check to see if you're registered to vote in the elections on Nov. 8. The process will only take a few minutes out of your day. National Voter Registration Day isn't just for people who have never voted before and...
fox9.com
New lawsuit could open the door to recreational pot, legal expert says
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A lawsuit filed last week in Minnesota state court could open the door to full legalization of recreational marijuana, according to one legal expert. Carol Moss specializes in Minnesota cannabis law and says if a judge rules in the plaintiff’s favor, the court would have to issue an order allowing the sale of THC products derived from marijuana – which she says in essence would allow recreational marijuana to be sold.
Comments / 1