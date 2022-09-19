ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 1

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health?

Fall is right on cue this year. Temperatures will be plunging quickly by about 30 degrees over the next few days. So that got us wondering: Can a sudden change in temperature affect our health? Good Question. As the sun sets on summer 2022, some are holding on tight. Patrick...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
County
Cook County, MN
City
Duluth, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
Cook County, MN
Health
Local
Minnesota Health
City
Bloomington, MN
Cook County, MN
Government
redlakenationnews.com

Sheriffs Across Minnesota Endorse Schultz

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, in an unprecedented and historic show of public support, 22 county sheriffs from across the state of Minnesota announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. The sheriffs represent a broad range of Minnesota communities, including sheriffs from four of the state's largest counties.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Cook
voiceofalexandria.com

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger points out all the sites across the state where federal child nutrition program funds were misused. Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. Those are just the two most high-profile instances of the alleged fraud’s tentacles reaching deep into the city’s elite political circles.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Majority of Minnesotans Want Legal Pot But Don’t Hold Your Breath

This week the governor of Wisconsin came out in favor of legalizing recreational cannabis and Minnesota's Governor Walz has also stated recently his support for recreational legalization. So, what's the holdup? Don't hold your breath (no pun intended) It seems the GOP controlled State Senate seems to know what's best for us all and that would be NO legalized recreational pot.
MINNESOTA STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store

Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
LUVERNE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Moderna#Covid 19#Minnesotans#Sahan Journal
MIX 108

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters

Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
boreal.org

Free webinar to discuss fall bird migration along Lake Superior and the North Shore

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. Lake Superior and the North Shore create a natural funnel that birds follow during their annual fall migration. Margie Menzies, education program director with Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, will discuss fall bird migration near Lake Superior and the observatory’s fall bird count.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

New lawsuit could open the door to recreational pot, legal expert says

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A lawsuit filed last week in Minnesota state court could open the door to full legalization of recreational marijuana, according to one legal expert. Carol Moss specializes in Minnesota cannabis law and says if a judge rules in the plaintiff’s favor, the court would have to issue an order allowing the sale of THC products derived from marijuana – which she says in essence would allow recreational marijuana to be sold.

Comments / 0

Community Policy