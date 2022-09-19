Read full article on original website
Tommy G+
3d ago
anything to do away with it. If it is shut down you will not believe the cost of energy will go up.Keep voting Democrats how has that worked out for you?
14
Pflanzsamen
3d ago
Stop pampering evil fossil fuel corporations. Simply order the michigan guard to shut it down and dismantle it. These corrupt judges won't do their jobs. Do it for them. If they don't like . Tell them to bring it on, so the guard can make some heads pop.
7
boreal.org
MN, WI, MI join coalition to promote clean hydrogen production
Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan’s Governors are coming together to accelerate the development of clean hydrogen. Governors Tim Walz, Tony Evers, and Gretchen Whitmer have joined the Governors of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio to announce the launch of the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition (M-H2 Coalition). “The development of clean hydrogen...
'I am the change': Holland woman helps get hair washing bill to Senate floor
HOLLAND, Mich. — A story we've been following for months has now reached the state capitol. A small business braiding salon owner is making a big impact as she works to get hair washing licensing changed in the state of Michigan. Shaketra Payne said the coverage with 13 On...
thelivingstonpost.com
EPA approves component, clearing way for Lansing electric vehicle battery plant
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given approval to build an electric vehicle battery component for the new Ultium Cells facility — a joint venture between General Motors Co. and LG Energy Solution — in Delta Township, just outside of Lansing. This new plant is part of GM’s...
mitechnews.com
Governor Whitmer Adds Michigan To Midwest Hydrogen Agreement
LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office reported the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings, Fox News 17 reported.
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
wdet.org
What does the term limits ballot measure mean for Michigan?
The federal government has done a lot of legislating recently. Between the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act, Congressional lawmakers have been active. But so many of our laws are determined state and local representatives, not congressional representatives. Though less encompassing, these individuals have a lot...
fox2detroit.com
Doctor opposes language in Michigan abortion amendment
An obstetrician and gynecologist is concerned about the language in the abortion amendment that would be added to Michigan's constitution if voters approve Proposal 3. She fears it could open the door for late-term abortions being performed to alleviate non-life-threatening conditions.
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
Michigan’s Oldest Business is a 187-Year-Old Tavern
The oldest business in Michigan is a Tavern. Are you surprised?. If there is one thing that Michiganders can agree on is that there is no shortage of delicious craft beer. So it shouldn't surprise you at all that the oldest business in Michigan is a tavern that was founded in 1835. That makes it the oldest business in the state still operating in its original building, as recognized by the State of Michigan.
WWMTCw
Michigan Farm Bureau endorses Tudor Dixon for governor
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's republican candidate for governor, Tudor Dixon, earned an endorsement Monday from the Michigan Farm Bureau's political action committee. Dixon's positions on state regulation, energy, and education are farmer-friendly, according to the committee. Dixon promised to support Michigan farmers at a rally in Kent County...
Panning For (and Finding) Gold At Lake Superior, Michigan
We’ve talked about gold being found in small quantities at Lake Superior before, and with that come the believers, the finders, and the pooh-poohers. Some people still don’t believe gold can be found at our Great Lakes, and others feel like “so what? It’s not enough to get rich on!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers
It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
wwisradio.com
Gas Prices Climbing Again In Wisconsin
Gas prices are once again rising after months of declines. The latest data from Triple-A shows the average price for regular-unleaded in Wisconsin is three dollars, 47 cents a gallon — that’s three cents a gallon higher than it was a week ago. The cheapest gas on average in Wisconsin is in Sheboygan County at three-36 a gallon, while the most expensive is in St. Croix County at three-70 a gallon. The current national average is three-68 a gallon.
Michigan Daily
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
wiproud.com
‘Poses significant danger’: Authorities in Wisconsin warn of mushroom laboratories
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One sheriff’s office in Wisconsin is informing the public of the dangers of psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department posted information on its Facebook page about multiple investigations involving psilocybin mushroom laboratories. The department wanted to bring public awareness to the dangers of psilocybin use and laboratories that can be as small as a jar.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
willmarradio.com
Governor of Wisconsin wants to legalize recreational marijuana
(Madison, WI) -- Governor Tony Evers in neighboring Wisconsin says he’d push to legalize marijuana if re-elected. Evers tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel it’s time for Wisconsin to join the dozens of other states which are regulating -- and taxing -- medical and recreational marijuana. Evers says he’d use the millions of dollars raised in new tax revenue to pay for public education. Republicans call the governor’s proposal an election-year gimmick. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
