Amazon's latest seller tools aim to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. For the first time, Amazon sellers will be able to include customers (especially repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers) in their email marketing communications, the Seattle-based corporation announced last week. Previously, Amazon sellers only had the ability to email shoppers that "followed" their brand on the platform (a feature that rolled out last October). Sellers will be able to access email marketing analytics, including open and conversion rates, through their existing customer engagement dashboard.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO