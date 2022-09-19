Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
Major change coming to Walmart, Target, and hundreds of retailers may save Visa and Mastercard users from paying big fee
A MAJOR change that may affect retailers including Walmart and Target could hit Visa and Mastercard users with lower hidden fees. More than 1,600 merchants are banding together to fight for a new bill being presented in Congress that could tackle the issue of high swipe fees. A bill that...
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
CNBC
Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup
TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
FedEx boss tells the US to brace for stagflation because there aren't enough workers to meet juiced-up demand
FedEx founder Fred Smith warned that labor shortages could lead to stagflation in the US. He told Fox Business that a lack of workers fueled the pandemic-era supply chain crisis. "You simply do not have the workers to meet the demand that's been juiced by the printing of money," Smith...
Kroger announces massive expansion affecting all 60million households who shop there
KROGER is expanding its marketing methods to help advertisers offer more savings to customers and reach households via streaming and Smart TVs. Advertisers using Kroger's retail media business, Kroger Precision Marketing (KPM), will be able to target a greater number of households with relevant ads. “Streaming is the number-one way...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inc.com
Amazon Is Rolling Out Tools to Help Sellers Connect With Customers Over Email
Amazon's latest seller tools aim to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. For the first time, Amazon sellers will be able to include customers (especially repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers) in their email marketing communications, the Seattle-based corporation announced last week. Previously, Amazon sellers only had the ability to email shoppers that "followed" their brand on the platform (a feature that rolled out last October). Sellers will be able to access email marketing analytics, including open and conversion rates, through their existing customer engagement dashboard.
Inc.com
Customers Are Expected to Pull Back on Holiday Spending. Here's How to Adapt
This holiday season, it's all about quality over quantity--and flexibility over everything else. Shoppers are pulling back on spending, with overall retail sales anticipated to increase by just 4 to 6 percent in the holiday season, according to a new report by the London-based advisory firm Deloitte. That compares with last year's 15.1 percent increase in holiday season sales.
Inc.com
Uber Was Hacked Using a Simple Technique That Might Work on Your Company Too
An unidentified hacker appears to have breached Uber's security systems and gained access to vast amounts of data using a simple technique that amounts to badgering employees until they grant access using their mobile phones. It's a tactic that is likely to work on most companies--maybe even yours. "Hi @here...
The Brand That Had Customer Loyalty Destroyed
A recent analysis reveals which brands foster loyalty and which ones have lost it recently.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Inc.com
Forget Quiet Quitting, the Next Big Thing Is 'Clandestine Contracting.' What You Should Know
Move over quiet quitting, it's time for 'clandestine contracting'. Underneath the cutesy alliterative labels is a perplexing psychological dilemma facing many employees today: What does it mean to work? Why do we do it? When does work work for us? And when does it begin to ruin our lives?. Clandestine...
Inc.com
How to Make Your Website Accessible to Everyone
Scrolling through a website, selecting a dropdown menu, and ordering a product--it's not the same routine for all of your customers. For millions of Americans with disabilities, navigating the web requires help from assistive technology--which adjusts page settings like text size, color, contrast, and keyboard navigation to make websites easier to read. Blind and visually impaired users depend on accessibility tools like screen readers that read text aloud through a speech synthesizer or a braille display.
Inc.com
Why the Founder of 23andMe Uses a Low-Margin and High-Volume Business Strategy
Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How Impatience Fuels Innovation...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
mytotalretail.com
Growing Shopper Loyalty Through Product Attribute and Sales Data
As consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers strive to strengthen their relationship with the consumer, particularly in a retail climate increasingly affected by inflation and supply chain issues, there are two converging trends to consider — enriching the omnichannel shopping experience and meeting specific consumer need states in new ways.
Inc.com
How to Build a Business That Is a Force for Good
Patagonia and its founder shocked me this week by staying true to their values to do good in the world, in their case specifically good for the environment. This was shocking because it seems so seldom that companies do good not just in sporadic moments but over the long haul.
Nespresso Is Delving Into Digital Technology to Find Out — and Deliver — What Its Best Customers Want
The coffee brand’s VP of Marketing for its U.S. business explains how data intelligence is revealing what its devotees care most about. Three ways the pandemic changed how Nespresso targets consumers in its biggest growth market — the U.S.:. For consumer brands, the pandemic accentuated the importance of...
Comments / 0