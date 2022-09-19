ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Amazon loses PillPack founders four years after acquisition of pharmacy startup

TJ Parker and Elliot Cohen, two executives behind Amazon's push into health care, are departing the company at the end of this month. Parker and Cohen co-founded prescription pharmacy startup PillPack in 2013. Amazon acquired PillPack in 2018 for about $750 million. Two Amazon executives who played a formative role...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR

CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
MAKEUP
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Inc.com

Amazon Is Rolling Out Tools to Help Sellers Connect With Customers Over Email

Amazon's latest seller tools aim to help businesses connect with their customers on a deeper level. For the first time, Amazon sellers will be able to include customers (especially repeat customers, recent customers, and high-spend customers) in their email marketing communications, the Seattle-based corporation announced last week. Previously, Amazon sellers only had the ability to email shoppers that "followed" their brand on the platform (a feature that rolled out last October). Sellers will be able to access email marketing analytics, including open and conversion rates, through their existing customer engagement dashboard.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Customers Are Expected to Pull Back on Holiday Spending. Here's How to Adapt

This holiday season, it's all about quality over quantity--and flexibility over everything else. Shoppers are pulling back on spending, with overall retail sales anticipated to increase by just 4 to 6 percent in the holiday season, according to a new report by the London-based advisory firm Deloitte. That compares with last year's 15.1 percent increase in holiday season sales.
BUSINESS
Inc.com

Uber Was Hacked Using a Simple Technique That Might Work on Your Company Too

An unidentified hacker appears to have breached Uber's security systems and gained access to vast amounts of data using a simple technique that amounts to badgering employees until they grant access using their mobile phones. It's a tactic that is likely to work on most companies--maybe even yours. "Hi @here...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
RETAIL
Inc.com

How to Make Your Website Accessible to Everyone

Scrolling through a website, selecting a dropdown menu, and ordering a product--it's not the same routine for all of your customers. For millions of Americans with disabilities, navigating the web requires help from assistive technology--which adjusts page settings like text size, color, contrast, and keyboard navigation to make websites easier to read. Blind and visually impaired users depend on accessibility tools like screen readers that read text aloud through a speech synthesizer or a braille display.
INTERNET
Inc.com

Why the Founder of 23andMe Uses a Low-Margin and High-Volume Business Strategy

Welcome to Inc.'s Founders Project podcast with Alexa Von Tobel, where we bring you tales of guts, inspiration, and drive that define the entrepreneurs building the future. Each week, we dig into a founder's professional playbook and uncover what makes them tick. On this week's episode:. How Impatience Fuels Innovation...
BUSINESS
mytotalretail.com

Growing Shopper Loyalty Through Product Attribute and Sales Data

As consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers strive to strengthen their relationship with the consumer, particularly in a retail climate increasingly affected by inflation and supply chain issues, there are two converging trends to consider — enriching the omnichannel shopping experience and meeting specific consumer need states in new ways.
RETAIL
Inc.com

How to Build a Business That Is a Force for Good

Patagonia and its founder shocked me this week by staying true to their values to do good in the world, in their case specifically good for the environment. This was shocking because it seems so seldom that companies do good not just in sporadic moments but over the long haul.
ECONOMY

