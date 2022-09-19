Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen Walters
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Evan Blum and the Central Warehouse buildingCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Related
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
wrestlinginc.com
Ken Shamrock Teases Involvement In WWE Extreme Rules Match
With the surprise announcement on "Raw" that Matt Riddle will face Seth Rollins in the third ever Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE alumnus Ken Shamrock took to Twitter to respond to a tweet suggesting he be the special referee for the match. The tweet, showing Shamrock in his special referee attire for the WrestleMania 13 submission match between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, was quote tweeted by 'The World's Most Dangerous Man', who said "Couldn't agree more!"
Yardbarker
WWE Raw live results: Lashley vs. Rollins United States title match
Raw takes place tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Bobby Lashley will defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins. Lashley challenged Rollins to the match after Rollins claimed to be the face of Raw. Rollins recently beat Matt Riddle at Clash of the Castle, while Lashley most recently defended his title over The Miz.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star’s AEW Debut Announced
You never know who might show up in All Elite Wrestling and recently Mascara Dorada, formerly known as Gran Metalik in WWE, taped a match for AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW has officially announced that Mascara Dorada’s debut match with the company will air tonight on Dark: Elevation. During the show fans will see Mascara Dorada go one on one with Serpentico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlinginc.com
Apparent Heel Turn During All-Atlantic Title Match At AEW Grand Slam
Orange Cassidy teased a heel turn when he ambushed PAC in the backstage area on last week's "AEW Dynamite," setting up an All-Atlantic Championship match for this week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special episode. However, it was PAC who apparently turned to the dark side during his successful title defense against Cassidy this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Khan Clarifies When MJF Can Cash In His Title Shot
Despite boasting that he held up AEW for more money and threatened to walk out, Tony Khan thinks MJF is the best problem the company ever had. "The fans love MJF," Khan explained to "Rasslin'" host Brandon Walker. "Whether they love him, hate him, he has got fans all over the world that wants to see MJF wrestle and whether he loves them or hates them it doesn't matter."
wrestlinginc.com
Madusa Reacts To WWE NXT 'Trying To Steal My Gimmick'
Madusa (WWE's Alundra Blayze) recently did an interview with Scott Fishman for SEScoops. During the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Cora Jade putting her "NXT" Tag Team Women's Title belt in the trash on the July 19 edition of "NXT 2.0." It was on December 18, 1995, on "WCW Nitro" when Madusa infamously dropped her WWE Women's Title in the garbage.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey on Shayna Baszler Being One of the Best Workers in WWE
– During a recent gaming livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about wanting to see her friend Shayna Baszler getting a push in WWE. Speaking on Baszler during her livestream, Rousey noted (via WrestlingInc.com), “You’re totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it.”
RELATED PEOPLE
AEW Grand Slam: Jon Moxley Crowned New World Champion — Plus, a Former WWE Divas Champ Makes Her Debut
A new AEW World Champion has been crowned! During AEW Grand Slam’s main event on Wednesday, Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to become a three-time World Champion. As Dean Ambrose in the WWE, he previously won the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, Raw Tag Team Championship and United States Championship. Meanwhile, Danielson (under the name Daniel Bryan) is a former WWE World Champion, Heavyweight Champion, Tag Team Champion, United States Champion and Intercontinental Champion. Moxley’s win comes after AEW President Tony Khan revealed on AEW: Dynamite earlier this month that the World Championship — along with the World Trios Championship — were vacated following an alleged...
PWMania
Spoiler: Jon Moxley’s First Opponent for the AEW World Title Revealed
Former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page won a Golden Ticket Battle Royale by eliminating Rush at Wednesday’s Rampage tapings, which will air this Friday. Danhausen, Dante Martin, Brian Cage, Lance Archer, Daniel Garcia, Matt Hardy, Jay Lethal, Jake Hager, The Butcher, The Blade, Dark Order, Private Party, Penta El Zero Miedo, Ari Daivari, Cole Carter, Best Friends, Dalton Castle, and Lee Moriarty were among the other competitors in the match in addition to Page and Rush.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Paige/Saraya signs with AEW, debuts at Dynamite Grand Slam
The former Paige has signed with All Elite Wrestling. Saraya made her debut on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam following the interim AEW Women’s World Championship match, saving Toni Storm and Athena from Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb. The segment ended with Saraya hugging Athena and Storm.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: AEW World Title Match Set Up For Upcoming Dynamite
AEW taped a two-hour special episode of "Rampage: Grand Slam" immediately after last night's live episode of "Dynamite: Grand Slam" at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. During the tapings, a Golden Ticket Battle Royale was held, with the winner receiving a future title shot against new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Does MJF's AEW Poker Chip Have The Same Rules as WWE's Money in the Bank?
Are fans hours away from Maxwell Jacob Friedman becoming AEW World Champion? As of this writing, MJF has yet to be announced for a segment on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, leading many to believe that the Salt of the Earth will make his presence felt in the show's vacant title match between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson. Following a three-month absence from the company, MJF made his surprise return at AEW All Out as the mystery entrant in the Casino Ladder Match, capturing the poker chip to earn him a championship bout at some point in the future. In the subsequent weeks, MJF has made it clear that he's working "smarter not harder," and has decided to bypass the AEW Tournament of Champions since he already has a guaranteed title shot whenever he pleases.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts
It's an important time of the year for Impact Wrestling as they head towards their premiere event, Bound for Glory, this October. But it'll be an even more pivotal time for the promotion, as they look to deliver a hot show while also holding onto a lot of the talent fans will see at the event.
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/21): United Empire Headlines
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 12 of its Burning Spirit tour event on September 21 from Gran Messe Kumamoto in Mashiki, Kumamoto, Japan. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Results (9/21) - Ryohei Oiwa def. Yuto Nakashima. - BULLET CLUB (Bad Luck Fale, Chase Owens &...
wrestlinginc.com
Sean Waltman Comments On Possibility Of One More Match
Sean "X-Pac" Waltman recently did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest. During the signing, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed if he plans to ever step back into the ring again. His last wrestling match was this year on March 31, where he lost to Joey Janela at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6: Part 1, after Janela hit him with a low blow and a superkick for the win.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Madison Rayne Names AEW Stars She Hopes To Wrestle
The AEW women's roster received a major upgrade recently when Madison Rayne, a former TNA Impact Knockouts Champion, joined the company as an in-ring talent and coach. Rayne was recently interviewed by Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where she talked about how she got started with the company. The former five-time Knockout's Champion also mentioned some members of the AEW women's roster that she'd like to wrestle.
411mania.com
Full Results For MLW Super Series Taping In Norcross (SPOILERS)
Major League Wrestling held their Super Series event last night in Norcross, GA for future episodes of Fusion. You can find results below, via PWInsider. The show drew 968 fans. MLW will return to the Atlanta area in early 2023. * Former ROH promoter Gary Juster attended the show. *...
Yardbarker
Another major clue points to Bray Wyatt’s WWE return
Over the last few days at shows, WWE has been playing the "White Rabbit" song with the lights dimmed down. It started during a commercial break at Friday’s SmackDown in Anaheim, then over the weekend at Saturday’s live event in Bakersfield, and again at Monday’s episode of Raw.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Teases Return At WWE Extreme Rules
Now that Clash at the Castle has come and gone all eyes are looking ahead to the Extreme Rules premium live event next month. This week it was announced that Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will face off in the Fight Pit at Extreme Rules. A fan noted on Twitter...
Comments / 0