Read full article on original website
Related
GM Has A New Hybrid That Only Costs $14,500
Among the brands operated by General Motors, most of our readers will be familiar with Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac, plus a few defunct ones like Hummer, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, and Saturn. They are probably less familiar with SAIC-GM-Wuling (also abbreviated as SGMW). The joint-venture company between SAIC Motor, GM, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors currently builds China's cheapest electric vehicle, the Mini EV, which sells for only $4,500.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why The Ford Maverick Pickup Is So Popular
The 2022 Ford Maverick has dominated its segment though the second quarter of this year amid tremendous demand for the new compact pickup, which has faced a tremendous backlog of orders since its launch. In fact, the Maverick outsold the Ford Ranger through the first half of 2022 and its chief rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, by a significant margin, in spite of facing numerous production constraints. There are a few simple reasons why the Ford Maverick has been such a hot commodity thus far, too.
fordauthority.com
Some Ford Dealers Will Only Be Able To Sell Small Batch Of EVs
As Ford Authority has reported over the past few months, a big component of Ford’s plan to split itself into two entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles and Ford Model e for EVs – is that Ford dealers are being asked to specialize in one of those particular areas or commercial vehicles as soon as next year. CEO Jim Farley has referred to this move as a “stress test” for dealers, who have expressed some concerns over plans to set high standards for the sale of EVs, especially at fixed prices. Regardless, FoMoCo revealed these plans to its dealer network just last week – news that consists of multiple tiers of standards – though Automotive News is now reporting that some Ford dealers will only be allowed to a small batch of EVs each year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Order Banks To Close By End Of This Week
As Ford Authority originally reported in July, 2023 Ford Maverick order banks opened up last week – on September 15th, to be exact – following a bit of a delay, while production was also pushed back several weeks to to November 14th. However, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that 2023 Ford Maverick banks won’t be open for very long, as they’re set to close by the end of this week, in fact.
fordauthority.com
Ford Powertrain Components Likely Stuck In U.K. Due To Strike
Ford has faced its fair share of supply chain issues over the past two-plus years and currently has tens of thousands of unfinished vehicles sitting at its plants awaiting parts, as Ford Authority reported earlier today, leading to consistently low inventory levels. That’s in addition to various other woes including V8 engine production problems in Canada, as well as potential issues stemming from the European energy crisis, to name just a few. Now, various Ford powertrain components produced in the UK will also likely be stuck in that country following a strike by workers at the Port of Liverpool, according to CNBC.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Prices Increase, But 2.0L Fee Dropped
The 2023 Ford Maverick will represent the model’s second year of production, while it remains as popular as ever, with some 2022 model year customers still waiting to take delivery of their new compact pickup. However, new customers looking to purchase a 2023 Ford Maverick will find that prices have increased across the board, though the turbocharged Ford 2.0L I-4 EcoBoost I-4 is now a no-charge option on all trims, while the all-wheel drive option price has also been changed to reflect that.
fordauthority.com
Ford Megazilla Trademark Filing Hints At New Crate Motor Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Megazilla” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 019021023031035044, this application contains the goods and services description of “crate motors, namely, electric motors and internal combustion engines for automobiles, and powertrains for automobiles.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Interior Evaluation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle interior evaluation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 22nd, 2020, published on September 20th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11450118. The Ford Authority Take. In addition to exploring tracking technology for tools and moving its...
fordauthority.com
Certified Ford Dealers To Provide Loaners To Future EV Buyers
Last week, Ford revealed the full details regarding its new EV certification plan, which is part of its upcoming split into two entities – Ford Blue, which will focus on ICE vehicles, and Ford Model e, which is centered around EVs. Dealers that wish to sell EVs can choose to seek out one of two levels of certification – Model e Certified, or Model e Certified Elite – each of which comes with its own required investment, standards, and perks. One of those perks, it seems, is that certified Ford dealers will be able to provide loaner vehicles for future EV buyers.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick XLT Luxury Package Drops Several Features
The Ford Maverick remains as popular as ever, which unfortunately prompted FoMoCo to close order banks for the 2023 model year mere days after they first opened. The Blue Oval still has a large backlog of orders to fill from the 2022 model year, and has also faced tremendous demand from new customers looking to purchase the compact pickup, to boot. Regardless, the popular model will introduce a few new options for the new model year, though the 2023 Ford Maverick XLT Luxury Package is also dropping several features that were previously available for 2022, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Among Top New Vehicles Being Priced Over MSRP
With demand far exceeding production capacity since the day it launched, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has been a commonly marked-up vehicle on the new market, as well as one that sells for far more than its MSRP on the used vehicle market as well. For the 2023 model year, order banks are not open for new retail orders either, which is only compounding the problem for those looking to purchase a Ford Bronco. Thus, it doesn’t come as a big surprise to learn that the Ford Bronco remains one of the top new vehicles that’s priced over its original MSRP, according to new data from iSeeCars.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Bronco Production Includes Navigation Removal Option
For the 2022 model year, the Ford Bronco gained a navigation removal option for Job 2 production which was required at the time, meaning that factory navigation was effectively removed from the 2022 Bronco lineup altogether. That particular option has been retained for the 2023 Ford Bronco, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority, but this time around, it isn’t mandatory. Instead, navigation removal is optional, which gives the automaker a way for Bronco orders to be optioned without navigation if it becomes unavailable at some point during the model year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Australia Still An Important Part Of Company’s Future
Over two years ago, General Motors announced that it was shuttering the iconic Australian brand Holden and shutting down all of its operations in that country. At the same time, Ford Australia was quick to reassure government officials that it’s there to stay, words that it backed up last year by investing $12 million in the Ford Australia Design Center. Now, the head of internal combustion engine vehicle programs for Ford Australia, Trevor Worthington, has once again reiterated that the division remains an important part of FoMoCo’s future, according to CarExpert.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Reaches Important Milestone In Brazil
Ford Transit production began in Uruguay in September 2021 at a new plant built in partnership with Nordex, marking The Blue Oval’s return to that market following a 35-year absence. Ford Commercial Vehicle Services subsequently launched in Brazil at the same time, giving fleet customers in the South American country a full suite of products and services to choose from. Now, just a year later, the Ford Transit has already reached an important milestone in Brazil as the automaker has sold 1,000 units of its full-size van in that country.
Ford's E.V. Charger Mandate Shows How Broken Dealership Laws Are
Ford Motor Co. is openly chasing after Tesla, which manufactures 70 percent of all electric vehicles (E.V.) sold in the U.S. Earlier this year, Ford announced it would be restructuring its business, equally investing in both E.V. and internal combustion production, putting $50 billion into E.V.s by 2026 and considering options like online ordering and "transparent non-negotiable prices" with no unnecessary extras and no need to haggle. Tesla currently offers versions of these options.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Not Pushing Electrification For Motorsport
Electrification of the everyday vehicles is inevitable, and so far, it has seemed safe to assume that motorsports will follow suit. At the 2024 Ford Mustang reveal, Ford Performance laid out a new motorsport program based on the forthcoming Mustang Dark Horse, as the high-performance pony car will be used in every motorsport where the Mustang is present and will even return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. However, it seems that Ford didn’t prioritize electrification with the introduction of the S650 Ford Mustang, and will instead push forward with ICE-powered race cars, according to a recent article by Motorsport.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Roof-Mounted HVAC System For EVs
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a roof-mounted HVAC system for EVs, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on March 9th, 2021, published on September 15th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0288993. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of HVAC-related patents over the...
American Chiropractors Hate Volvo's New Seats
Volvo recently became the first automotive manufacturer to receive an official endorsement from the American Chiropractic Association (ACA). The endorsement is for Volvo's ergonomically-designed seats, and it's applicable for every model between May 2022 to May 2023. According to the ACA's website, it is the "largest professional chiropractic organization in...
Comments / 0