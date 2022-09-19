SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)

