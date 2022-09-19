ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

snntv.com

RV catches fire in North Port, no injuries

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - First responders have put out a massive fire on I-75 in Sarasota County. North Port Fire Rescue is still on the scene of an RV toy hauler fire. This is on River Road near the I-75 interchange. Multiple units responded, and the fire is now extinguished.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Flooding along Peace River in DeSoto County

Families in DeSoto County are dealing with underwater streets and swollen canals as the Peace River floods from heavy rainfall. Usually, about once a year, the road to James Allen Ledford’s house in DeSoto County becomes engulfed by flooded waters. “I call this light… because I’ve been here when...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Dead fish are increasing in ponds around Lakewood Ranch

It’s not a scene residents expect when they walk in paradise. Ponds all over the region have experienced what scientists suspect are lower oxygen levels, leading to dead fish. The Lakewood Ranch area is not immune to the problem. Summerfield’s Mark Engel said he has seen dead fish along...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands leaders in opposition over winter festival request

Now that St. Armands Circle is getting a new 60-foot tree for the holidays, the circle’s Business Improvement District leadership wants to take the season's celebration to the next level with a companion festival. Tom Leonard, the St. Armands BID chair, appeared before Sarasota City Commission on Monday seeking...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Home damaged in fire in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the overnight hours of Sunday. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for a home in the 1400 block of Palmwood Drive. The Sheriff’s Office was also on scene helping to control traffic.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota officials to consider a Tesla expansion

Tesla is on its way to expanding in Sarasota. Sarasota County officials and documents confirmed a special exception petition for a new Tesla facility was recommended for approval on Aug. 4. The petition will be considered by the Sarasota County Commission on Oct. 11. Tesla, an electric vehicle company owned...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

County, vendors face off on takeover of beach market

BRADENTON BEACH – Manatee County commissioners debated the county’s takeover of the Coquina Beach Market last week as vendors defended ousted organizer Nancy Ambrose. The beach market saga began publicly on Aug. 2 when, in a press release, Manatee County Information Director Bill Logan announced that the county would take over the market from Ambrose.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Ten Mile Canal floods in Lee County despite countermeasures

Ten Mile Canal in Lee County overflowed over the weekend, flooding communities west of US-41 where neighbors believed this was a thing of the past. Heavy rainfall over the weekend of Sept. 17 sent water from Ten Mile Canal flooding into Terraverde Country Club. People even had kayaks out on the water.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Sept. 22-28

6 p.m. at Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 Tenth St. W., Bradenton. It's time to get sweaty and learn some salsa. The Bishop Museum's "After Dark" series kicks off with an evening of dance in the museum's courtyard. Instructors from the Jae Phillips Dance Studio will teach you the steps for the first hour, and the last two hours are open dancing.
SARASOTA, FL
The Associated Press

Entrepreneurs Invest $180 Million for 15 Indoor Private Pickleball Clubs in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Commercial real estate entrepreneurs Brian and Valerie McCarthy, along with business partner Matthew Gordon, have set their sights on Florida for deploying more than $180 million to build at least 15 indoor private pickleball clubs. The first venture, under construction now is The Pickleball Club’s Sarasota location, by Lakewood Ranch. This, and all locations will be members only, privately-owned, for-profit sports clubs, fulfilling the niche for indoor amenity based pickleball play. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006018/en/ The Pickleball Club, Lakewood Ranch, exterior photo (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

No foul play suspected in potential drowning on Holmes Beach

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - No foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found washed ashore on Holmes Beach Tuesday morning. One witness told police that she believed she had seen the victim swimming past the no swim buoys. A short time later, officers were found gathered around the body on the beach.
HOLMES BEACH, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk

PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
PARRISH, FL

