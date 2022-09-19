ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night

A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Maury Wills, ex-Dodgers great and 1962 MVP, dead at 89

Maury Wills, a former MLB infielder who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for most of his career, died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was 89. No cause of death was immediately announced. Wills played in the majors for 14 seasons and managed the Seattle Mariners for...
A's shut down Mariners for 2nd straight night

OAKLAND — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night.Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle's lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore.Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made...
Athletics give Chad Pinder a breather on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder will sit on the bench after Conner Capel was announced as Oakland's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 227 batted balls this season, Pinder has recorded a 6.6% barrel rate and a .279...
Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
Rounding into playoff form, Padres pad Wild Card lead

SAN DIEGO -- If the Padres, at long last, are playing like the best version of themselves -- and based on the past four games worth of evidence, it's starting to look that way, isn’t it? -- they sure picked an opportune time to do so. In every facet,...
