Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Fox News
Maury Wills, ex-Dodgers great and 1962 MVP, dead at 89
Maury Wills, a former MLB infielder who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers for most of his career, died Monday night at his home in Arizona. He was 89. No cause of death was immediately announced. Wills played in the majors for 14 seasons and managed the Seattle Mariners for...
Mariners Announcer Barely Avoids Foul Ball in Viral Clip (Video)
Longtime Seattle radio voice Rick Rizzs was merely a few inches away from being hit in the announcers’ booth.
A's shut down Mariners for 2nd straight night
OAKLAND — Luis Torrens homered for one of four hits by the stumbling Seattle Mariners as they were shut down again by the last-place Oakland Athletics, losing 2-1 on Wednesday night.Torrens connected in the eighth for Seattle's lone bright spot after he had been called up earlier in the day. The Mariners are in the third and final AL wild-card position, four games in front of Baltimore.Seattle manager Scott Servais spoke to his team Wednesday after being limited to one hit a night earlier about not trying to do too much and playing at the same level that has made...
Ex-MLB coach, GM says Cairo will be a 'hot commodity'
Miguel Cairo's performance as interim manager has been close to perfect. The White Sox' bench coach is 13-6 since subbing in for everyday skipper Tony La Russa in light of his recent heart issue. Cairo's substitution as interim manager has been so good some believe teams will have their sights...
numberfire.com
Athletics give Chad Pinder a breather on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics utility-man Chad Pinder is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Pinder will sit on the bench after Conner Capel was announced as Oakland's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 227 batted balls this season, Pinder has recorded a 6.6% barrel rate and a .279...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario absent Tuesday for Atlanta
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Robbie Grossman will replace Rosario in left field and hit eighth. Grossman has a $2,400 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 8.5 FanDuel points. Per our...
Baseball May Be America’s Pastime, But International Players Are Taking the Stage
They call baseball America’s pastime, but a growing number of players from other countries are starting to make their mark in the U.S., including Major League Baseball and Little League. America’s passion for baseball started with Abner Doubleday, who is known as the father of baseball, despite some conflicting...
MLB・
MLB
Rounding into playoff form, Padres pad Wild Card lead
SAN DIEGO -- If the Padres, at long last, are playing like the best version of themselves -- and based on the past four games worth of evidence, it's starting to look that way, isn’t it? -- they sure picked an opportune time to do so. In every facet,...
