Minneapolis, MN

5 Bold predictions for the Eagles Monday night matchup vs. Vikings

By Glenn Erby
 2 days ago
The Eagles and Vikings are set for a huge Monday night showdown, and both teams have endless possibilities for an offensive explosion.

Philadelphia will enter as one of the top-ranked teams in the NFL after posting 38 points and 455 yards on an improved Lions team.

For Minnesota, they’ll feature Kirk Cousins at quarterback, and the talented Justin Jefferson makes his first visit to Philadelphia since being passed over by the Eagles for Jalen Reagor.

With expectations rising for both teams, here are five bold predictions for tonight.

1. Haason Reddick has 2 sacks

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Reddick was somewhat missing in action during the season opener, and he’ll redeem himself on the field where he played collegiately.

The Camden native and former Temple star has a breakout performance in front of family and friends.

Eagles hold Justin Jefferson to 50 yards

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Jefferson is among the best in the NFL today, but Philadelphia has two top ten cornerbacks and two physical safeties.

Draft night regret will fall to the wayside as the Eagles hold Justin Jefferson to under 50 yards receiving in a home win.

Dallas Goedert 100 yard game

Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

The Eagles are aware that every week will see a different player featured, and Monday night will be a coming-out party for Goedert, who dismantles the middle of the Vikings’ defense for eight catches and 120 yards receiving.

Miles Sanders 150 yards rushing

Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

Sanders had 96 yards in the season opener, running with a purpose, and the hunt for a contract extension continues on Monday night as the former Penn State star formerly announces himself to the world.

Britain Covey returns a punt for a touchdown

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

This is the boldest of all predictions, but Covey looks like a seasoned veteran fielding punt.

On Monday night in front of the world, Covey gets elevated to the active roster, and he secures a spot for the season with a spectacular game-changing punt return.

