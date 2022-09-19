ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, TX

Community Impact Houston

Texas-based chain Crust Pizza Co. to bring Chicago-style thin-crust pizza to Pearland

Crust Pizza Co. specializes in Chicago-style thin-crust pizza. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. will open in first quarter of 2023 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Pearland. The Texas-based pizza chain offers Chicago-style thin-crust pizza, customizable calzones, subs and pastas. www.crustpizzaco.com. Reporter, Pearland & Friendswood. Saab joined Community Impact Newspaper...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger

Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball

Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear

Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
FULSHEAR, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair

Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

FM 1960 Chipotle opening this week

Chipotle is opening a new location off FM 1960 in Cy-Fair; the new location will feature a special drive-thru for online orders. (Courtesy Chipotle) Chipotle’s newest location at 12210 FM 1960, Houston, will open Sept. 22. The new restaurant will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane for those with digitally placed orders. According to officials with the company, the first 50 people in line at the new location will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Chipotle serves burritos, burrito bowls, wraps and other similar items. www.chipotle.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston lands first Texas location of Asian fusion stir-fry concept Flat Top Grill

Flat Top Grill will be located within the Lower Heights District, between Studemont and Sawyer Streets south of I-10. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) The first Texas location of the Chicago-based Flat Top Grill, an Asian fusion stir-fry restaurant, will open in December in the Lower Heights mixed-use development at Studemont Street south of I-10. The eatery combines full-service dining with an interactive, create-your-own bowl experience, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The brand serves as an "innovation lab" for parent company Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group, which also operates Genghis Grill and BD's Mongolian Grill, according to the release.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball

Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
