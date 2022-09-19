Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.

FULSHEAR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO