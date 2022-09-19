Read full article on original website
Texas-based chain Crust Pizza Co. to bring Chicago-style thin-crust pizza to Pearland
Crust Pizza Co. specializes in Chicago-style thin-crust pizza. (Courtesy Crust Pizza Co.) Crust Pizza Co. will open in first quarter of 2023 at 2110 Pearland Parkway, Pearland. The Texas-based pizza chain offers Chicago-style thin-crust pizza, customizable calzones, subs and pastas. www.crustpizzaco.com. Reporter, Pearland & Friendswood. Saab joined Community Impact Newspaper...
3 new taco, seafood restaurants in The Woodlands area
Fuego Tacos Tapas & Tequila opened Sept. 2 with a limited menu. (Courtesy Fuego Tacos Tapas and Tequila) Two restaurants serving tacos opened in August and September and a seafood restaurant is under new management east of I-45 in south Montgomery County. 1. Taqueria La Iturbidense, a Mexican food truck,...
Burns Original BBQ opens bistro at Katy-area Kroger
Burns Original BBQ's bistro inside Kroger features menu items such as ribs, brisket, sausage links and loaded baked potatoes. (Courtesy Burns Original BBQ) Burns Original BBQ has opened a bistro inside the Kroger at 2700 W. Grand Parkway N., Katy. The restaurant, which received accolades from famed chef and documentarian...
Local Houston business owner says Galleria is changing his brand, will lose up to 60% of his sales
HOUSTON - Ken Haggerty says he’s told often by officials at the Galleria that his Agenda store is one of the top-selling vendors in the mall – which made not being offered a better opportunity for growth frustrating for him. Haggerty tells FOX 26 that managers at the...
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen in works for Tomball
Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen is expected to open in mid-November. (Courtesy Pexels) Ever Mendoza, the owner of Margaritas and Fajitas Mexican Kitchen, said the Tex-Mex restaurant is planning a mid-November opening. Mendoza said the restaurant will include breakfast and a full bar menu. The eatery is planned for 30006 Hwy. 249, Ste. H, Tomball. www.facebook.com/fajitas.margaritas.
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
First Texas location of 'made-to-fade' tattoo shop coming soon to major Montrose intersection
The Montrose venue will be located on Westheimer Road in a building beside the thrift store Pavement. (Rendering courtesy Ephemeral) The first Texas location of the “made-to-fade” tattoo studio Ephemeral will open Oct. 12 at 1655 Westheimer Road, Houston, near the Dunlavy Street intersection. The company uses ink...
Saltgrass Steak House opens a new location in Fulshear
Saltgrass Steak House has expanded its brand into Fulshear with a new restaurant. (Courtesy Saltgrass Steak House) A new steakhouse has opened in Fulshear. Saltgrass Steak House opened a location at 8506 Syms St., Fulshear—the space that was previously Dekker’s, on the corner of FM 1093—on Sept. 20. The restaurant is known for its Certified Angus Beef steak brand, and takes its name from the historical Salt Grass Trail, the path that Texas ranchers would drive millions of Longhorn cattle through each winter as they headed to market, according to the business’s website. 346-547-8641. www.saltgrass.com.
Kirby Ice House prepares for opening event in The Woodlands
Kirby Ice House looks to open Sept. 26 with a friends and family event. (Concept courtesy Kirby Ice House) Kirby Ice House, a new bar coming to 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands, will be open to the public following a friends and family event Sept. 26. Previous reporting form...
Houston closer to selecting developer for Stella Link mixed-income housing
Affordable single-family homes will be developed along Stella Link Road. (Screenshot courtesy Google Maps) As work continues to bring a new mixed-income housing development to Stella Link Road in southwest Houston, officials with the city of Houston provided an update Sept. 19 on what that community could look like. A...
PHOTOS: Everything is bigger, grander in Texas -- at least at this ‘majestic’ Sugar Land estate on the market for $5.6M
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A Sugar Land estate on the market for $5,600,000 proves that folks are still into having bigger and grander things in the Lone Star State. The estate at 5 Cypress Valley Court in the Sweetwater area of Sugar Land has five to six bedrooms, six full and 2 half bathrooms and a whopping 12,011 square feet of living space on a one-acre lot.
Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa offers services at new location in Cy-Fair
Swimming pool retailer Pinch A Penny opened a new location in CyFair Towne Center on Sept. 16. (Courtesy Pexels) Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa opened a new store Sept. 16 in CyFair Towne Center at 1773 Spring Cypress Road, Ste. C, Cypress. The store offers pool maintenance and repair services as well as pool renovations, leak detections, pressure washing, landscape lighting and other similar services. This new location is the 14th for the Houston area and the 25th for the state, according to a release for the company.
FM 1960 Chipotle opening this week
Chipotle is opening a new location off FM 1960 in Cy-Fair; the new location will feature a special drive-thru for online orders. (Courtesy Chipotle) Chipotle’s newest location at 12210 FM 1960, Houston, will open Sept. 22. The new restaurant will feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane for those with digitally placed orders. According to officials with the company, the first 50 people in line at the new location will receive free Chipotle merchandise. Chipotle serves burritos, burrito bowls, wraps and other similar items. www.chipotle.com.
Houston lands first Texas location of Asian fusion stir-fry concept Flat Top Grill
Flat Top Grill will be located within the Lower Heights District, between Studemont and Sawyer Streets south of I-10. (Courtesy Lower Heights District) The first Texas location of the Chicago-based Flat Top Grill, an Asian fusion stir-fry restaurant, will open in December in the Lower Heights mixed-use development at Studemont Street south of I-10. The eatery combines full-service dining with an interactive, create-your-own bowl experience, according to a Sept. 7 press release. The brand serves as an "innovation lab" for parent company Mongolian Concepts Restaurant Group, which also operates Genghis Grill and BD's Mongolian Grill, according to the release.
‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022
HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit. Each...
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market offers authentic Cajun delicacies in League City
Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. (Courtesy Pexels) Hap's Cajun Meats & Market had a ribbon cutting for its opening on Sept. 6. The business at 902 E. Main St., League City, sells authentic Cajun meats, including boudain, andouille sausage and gumbo along with Cajun spices and Louisiana-based art and decor.
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to the Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Heights, River Oaks and Montrose? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Magnolia nonprofit Ruby’s Home For Good celebrates five years
Ruby's Home For Good will celebrate its fifth anniversary with an event Oct. 1 at Unity Park in Magnolia. (Courtesy Erin Malia/Ruby's Home For Good) Magnolia nonprofit Ruby’s Home For Good is celebrating its five-year anniversary Oct. 1 with a celebration event at Unity Park in Magnolia. “It’s pretty...
Killdeer's BBQ brings barbecue menu, homestyle sides to Tomball
Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 in Tomball. (Courtesy Killdeer's BBQ) Killdeer's BBQ opened Sept. 1 at 19227 FM 2920, Tomball. The restaurant features traditional barbecue items, such as brisket and ribs, as well as homestyle sides, including macaroni and cheese and potato salad. 281-547-8306. https://killdeersbbq.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
