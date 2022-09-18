The first casino in Nebraska is expected to open Saturday morning in Lincoln. The Nebraska Examiner reports that the Capital City Casino’s opening is pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go, according The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will meet Friday afternoon to consider final approval of the casino license of WarHorse Gaming Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO