Medicine Valley – Dundy County Game This Week Cancelled
This weeks Football game between Medicine Valley and Dundy County Stratton has been cancelled. According to a Facebook Post from Medicine Valley Public Schools; the Raiders forfeited the game due to eligibility, injuries, and illness. The Homecoming Coronation will take place in the high school commons area at 8:15PM with the dance to follow and end at 11:30PM, according to the previously mentioned social media post from Medicine Valley Public Schools.
Nebraska’s First Casino Expected To Open This Week
The first casino in Nebraska is expected to open Saturday morning in Lincoln. The Nebraska Examiner reports that the Capital City Casino’s opening is pending approval by the state gaming commission. A temporary casino, located at the Lincoln Race Course Thoroughbred track, is scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with more than 400 slot machines ready to go, according The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission will meet Friday afternoon to consider final approval of the casino license of WarHorse Gaming Lincoln.
