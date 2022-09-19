Read full article on original website
The Verge
Apple quietly bankrolled a lobbying group for app developers
One of Washington’s loudest tech groups, The App Association (ACT), says it proudly represents thousands of app developers across the world. But according to a new report from Bloomberg on Monday, the group receives more than half of its funding from Apple. The report paints Apple and the ACT...
Google accidentally transferred a quarter of a million dollars to a blogger and took almost a month to ask for it back
Sam Curry tweeted that the tech giant had "randomly" transferred him almost a quarter of a million dollars and asked if it wanted the money returned.
Jeff Bezos loses spot as second-richest person
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is now the world’s second-richest person, dethroning Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the title he was demoted to last year after Elon Musk overtook him as the wealthiest person in the world.The 60-year-old Indian chairman of the Adani Group, which includes businesses in coal production, infrastructure and thermal power generation, has a real-time net worth of $155.5bn, according to the Forbes Real Time Billionaire’s List.Along with becoming one of the first Asian businesspeople to rank among the top three billionaires globally, the Indian tycoon’s company impressively climbed the ranks this year at a breakneck speed...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Trump’s Social Media Company Is Trying to Hide Its Struggles From the Public
If you ask Donald Trump, Truth Social is doing great. If you ask Truth Social, well… it appears they’d prefer you not ask at all. Trump’s fledging social media platform recently made a tweak that makes it more difficult to track an important measure of the site’s growth. Like Facebook, Twitter, and other platforms, Truth Social used to allow users to endlessly scroll through an account’s followers and the accounts who amplified or engaged with its posts. That data is helpful in assessing the site’s overall health and legitimate growth rate.
Mark Zuckerberg’s $142 Billion Fortune Cut in Half Thanks to Facebook’s Shift to Metaverse (Report)
Since unveiling Facebook Inc.’s so-called “metaverse” and launching a major rebrand as Meta in October 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s billionaire fortune has plummeted, Bloomberg reports. Per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the 38-year-old tech giant began 2022 with a net worth of $125 billion. But his fortune has...
Faceplant? Mark Zuckerberg Has Lost More Than Half of His Wealth This Year
It’s a pretty impressive—albeit unfortunate—feat: Despite the fact that we still have three months left in 2022, Mark Zuckerberg has already lost more than half of his wealth this year. So far, the Facebook founder and apparent martial-arts enthusiast has seen $71 billion disappear from his net worth since January 1, according to Bloomberg. That’s the most of any person tracked by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, on which Zuckerberg now ranks 20th, with a still mind-numbing $55.9 billion. For reference, Zuckerberg had a whopping $142 billion a mere year ago. Compared with the beginning of the year, Zuckerberg has fallen 14...
TechCrunch
Amazon’s latest challenger is China’s online dollar store Pinduoduo
The company’s overseas shopping app, called Temu, briefly claimed the top spot of Android shopping apps in the U.S. in mid-September before dipping to No. 15 this week, according to app analytics platform Data.ai. The rankings indicate new downloads, so it’s hard to gauge the app’s user retention and activeness.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
FOXBusiness
Mark Zuckerberg's fortune sheds $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles
Mark Zuckerberg has watched his fortune tank since his social media company Facebook rebranded itself as Meta Platforms in October 2021 and shifted its focus to the metaverse. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire's Index, Zuckerberg has lost $71 billion so far this year, landing him in the 20th spot among global billionaires with a net worth of $55 billion – his lowest ranking since 2014.
US News and World Report
TikTok to Verify Political Accounts in U.S., Ban Campaign Fundraising
(Reuters) - TikTok will begin requiring accounts belonging to U.S. government departments, politicians and political parties to be verified and will ban videos aimed at campaign fundraising, the short-form video app said on Wednesday. The move comes as TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, and other social media platforms are working...
Ars Technica
iRobot and Amazon agree to share data with FTC on $1.7B deal
After Amazon made a blockbuster of a deal to acquire Roomba-maker iRobot in August, it looked like Amazon was primed to suddenly dominate the consumer robotics industry. However, earlier this month, Politico reported that the deal won’t go through unless the Federal Trade Commission approves. Weeks in already, like...
Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant
Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media. He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there. He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.
US politicians tweet far more misinformation than those in the UK and Germany – new research
Politicians from mainstream parties in the UK and Germany post far fewer links to untrustworthy websites on Twitter and this has remained constant since 2016, according to our new research. By contrast, US politicians posted a much higher percentage of untrustworthy content in their tweets, and that share has been increasing steeply since 2020.
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
A Google spokesperson said a nearly $250,000 payment placed in the account of a confused cybersecurity professional was the "result of human error."
Engadget
Uber claims hack came from Lapsus$, the group behind Microsoft and T-Mobile attacks
Uber believes it has identified the team behind last week's hack, and the name will sound all too familiar. In an update on the breach, Uber said the perpetrator was affiliated with Lapsus$, the hacking group that has targeted tech firms like Microsoft, Samsung and T-Mobile. The same intruder might also have been responsible for the Rockstar hack that leaked Grand Theft Auto VI, Uber said.
GOP Tycoon’s Google Alternative Dishes Up Suspect Results
A new “anti-censorship” search engine helmed by conservative tycoon Todd Ricketts has big ambitions of taking on Google, but already the platform is turning up some questionable results.Ricketts, who co-owns the Chicago Cubs with members of his massively influential family and who helped spearhead fundraising for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, launched the Freespoke app in May after complaining that platforms like Google were advancing a left-wing bias.One example in which he thinks other search engines display too much orthodoxy is climate change, he told conservative podcaster Megyn Kelly last month. “I don’t think I’m a denier or anything, but I’m...
Facebook Parent Sued Over 'Secret Work-Around' To Bypass Apple's Privacy Rules And Spy On Users
Meta Platforms Inc. META is being sued for coming up with a workaround to Apple Inc.’s AAPL privacy protection safeguards put in place in 2021, Bloomberg reported. What Happened: Two of Meta-owned Facebook’s users have filed a class-action lawsuit in the San Francisco federal court, alleging that the company built a “secret work-around” to get through the defenses of Apple’s 2021 privacy rules, the report said.
