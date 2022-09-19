ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Surprising Things You can Buy at Costco

By Ashleigh Ray
Smart shoppers love a good wholesale club. Costco is one of the more popular bulk retail giants in the country and is known for its variety and range of products . For just $60, you can become a Costco Gold Star Member, granting you access the store's many aisles and shelves. But this membership gets you more than just access to bulk groceries and discounted tech. Here are 7 surprising things you didn't know you could buy at Costco.

Vacation Packages

Through Costco Travel , members are given access to exclusive vacation packages. The travel offerings are carefully selected by Costco's skilled travel buyers. These professionals are able to negotiate with travel services to get the best deals for their members. Costco Travel offers a selection of the world's top destinations, hotels and cruises.

Insurance

Costco members also have exclusive access to a variety of insurance coverages offered by the warehouse giant. These coverages include life, pet and home insurance through Costco's approved partners.

New and Used Cars

Through Costco's Auto Program, members are able to access a vide variety of both new and used vehicles for sale. Their selection even includes RVs! They offer low, prearranged pricing from approved dealers so that you don't have to do the leg work of comparison shopping. And after you've made your purchase, Costco provides discounts on parts and services. Their website boasts over 5 million satisfied members in the last 5 years.

Prescription Lenses and Contacts

Whether you're interested in new lenses or due for an eye exam, Costco Optical and their trained technicians will be able to help. The optical department stocks a wide selection of contact lenses, brand-name designer frames and sunglasses and offers the latest technology in high-definition lenses. Costco even has store brand, Kirkland signature lenses for you to consider. You can visit the website to find a location near you.

Home Installation Services

Some renovation projects you can do yourself, while others require the knowledge of a professional. Costco homeowners can sigh in relief thanks to the incredible range of installation services available for their members. They offer installation for blinds, generators, carpeting and so much more. If you're in the market for an upgrade and you're a Costco member, be sure to take advantage of these exclusive offers and services.

Flyers, Brochures and Other Printed Items

Hosting a yard sale and need to spread the word? Starting a side-gig and need business cards? It may surprise you, but you can have a number of things printed at your local Costco location. Through business printing, you can order banners, yard signs and flyers among many other items.

Personalized Photo Gifts

If you're looking to get a head start on holiday shopping, photo prints always make great gifts, especially now that most pictures are in folders on cell phones. Take a favorite selfie or family picture and create a memento that your loved one can cherish forever. Or, get yourself something nice to display in your home. The photo center offers products such as canvas prints, photo books and calendars.

