ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 0

Related
GolfWRX

Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut

Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The great disruption in golf is doing no favors to the Presidents Cup, which already struggles for an identity as a global competition owned and operated by one tour. But look at it another way. Without disruption, there probably wouldn’t even be a Presidents Cup. The split caused by the arrival of Saudi-backed LIV Golf doesn’t have a lot in common with the PGA Tour breaking away from the PGA of America more than 50 years ago, except that lawyers were involved and feelings were hurt in both.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Greg Norman
Bleacher Report

Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions

The United States relinquished the Presidents Cup once since the event began in 1994. The United States enters the 2022 edition of the event with an 11-1-1 record against the International team. The American dominance combined with the better overall roster going into Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte makes the...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Capitol Hill#Address Concerns#Espn#Public Investment Fund#The Wall Street Journal#Saudi
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener

Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea's Sungjae...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy