Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Tom Kim appoints Rickie Fowler's ex-caddie for Presidents Cup debut
Tom Kim is making his debut at the Presidents Cup this week and he has made a significant appointment to his bag in North Carolina. Joe Skovron will caddie for Kim as he becomes the third-youngest player ever to compete at the event. He will have the mammoth task of earning points for a depleted International team at Quail Hollow.
Column: Player revolt helped Presidents Cup and now hurts it
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The great disruption in golf is doing no favors to the Presidents Cup, which already struggles for an identity as a global competition owned and operated by one tour. But look at it another way. Without disruption, there probably wouldn’t even be a Presidents Cup. The split caused by the arrival of Saudi-backed LIV Golf doesn’t have a lot in common with the PGA Tour breaking away from the PGA of America more than 50 years ago, except that lawyers were involved and feelings were hurt in both.
LIV Golf Players Petition Official World Golf Ranking Chairman in Letter
A world ranking without LIV players would be like a college football ranking without the SEC, said the letter. Players are seeking points to be issued retroactively.
Presidents Cup 2022: Tee Times, Uniforms, Betting Odds and Predictions
The United States relinquished the Presidents Cup once since the event began in 1994. The United States enters the 2022 edition of the event with an 11-1-1 record against the International team. The American dominance combined with the better overall roster going into Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte makes the...
Greg Norman says he was asked not to attend PGA Tour event he founded; event director said decision was mutual
CHARLOTTE — Despite creating the event more than 30 years ago, LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman says he has been asked not to attend this year’s QBE Shootout in Naples, Fla. The two-time major winner and head of the Saudi Arabia-funded rival to the PGA Tour took...
Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event
Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
Check the yardage book: Quail Hollow Club for the 2022 Presidents Cup
Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina – site of the 2022 Presidents Cup – was originally designed by George Cobb and opened in 1961. There have been several renovations to the layout including work by Arnold Palmer and, most recently, Tom Fazio. Quail Hollow ranks No. 4...
PGA Tour's Jay Monahan on DP World Tour strategic alliance and LIV Golf world rankings attempt
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan insists their strategic alliance with the DP World Tour is benefitting golf fans globally and that the partnership is helping to grow the game. The two tours announced an expansion of their partnership in June, guaranteeing a growth in prize funds on the DP World...
'I don't think I've ever been as nervous for anyone': Nick Price recalls famous Tiger Woods-Ernie Els Presidents Cup match
The Presidents Cup, sadly, does not have a history that's littered with memorable moments. That's to be expected with the way the United States side has dominated the International side in the previous 13 iterations of the biennial team event. In 2003, however, golf fans did bear witness to not...
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas will team up in Presidents Cup opener
Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth will compete as Presidents Cup partners for the first time when the competition gets underway on Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. The two U.S. stars will compete in foursomes (alternate shot) against the International team due of South Korea's Sungjae...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
